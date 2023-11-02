Live Updates for Game 5 of 2023 World Series

Game five of the World Series takes place on Wednesday. Here are the live updates. With a win tonight, the Texas Rangers win their first World Series in franchise history. Texas is up three games to one over Arizona.

8:07 PM ET–Marcus Semien flies out to centerfield…

8:09 PM ET–Corey Seager grounds out to second base…

8:11 PM ET–Zac Gallen strikes out Evan Carter…0-0 after top of the first…

8:15 PM ET–Eovaldi walks Corbin Carroll….

8:16 PM ET–Carroll steals second base…

8:17 PM ET–Marte grounds out to second and advances Carroll to third base…

8:18 PM ET–Moreno grounds out to shortstop…

8:21 PM ET–Eovaldi walks Walker…

8:23 PM ET–Pham hits into fielder’s choice…0-0 after 1…

8:27 PM ET–Gallen strikes out Mitch Garver…

8:27 PM ET—Josh Jung grounds out to shortstop…

8:28 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe grounds out to second base…0-0 after an inning and a half…

8:32 PM ET–Lourdes Gurriel Jr. base hit…

8:34 PM ET–Alek Thomas grounds out and advances Gurriel Jr. to second…

8:36 PM ET–Evan Longoria flies out to left field…

8:38 PM ET–Geraldo Perdomo flies out to right field…0-0 after two…

8:41 PM ET–Jonah Heim grounds out to second base…

8:43 PM ET–Leody Tavares flies out to center field…

8:43 PM ET–Travis Jankowski grunds out to shortstop…0-0 heading into the bottom of the third…