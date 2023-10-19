MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates Game 3 Of 2023 American League Championship Series

Here are live updates of game three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. The Rangers lead the series two games to none.

8:04 PM ET–Jose Altuve flies out to left field…

8:05 PM ET–Max Scherzer strikes out Michael Brantley…

8:06 PM ET–Alex Bregman flies out to center field…0-0 heading into bottom of the first…

8:10 PM ET–Marcus Semien pops up to second base…

8:11 PM ET–Corey Seager flies out to center…

8:13 pm ET–Evan Carter strikes out…0-0 after 1 inning…

8:17 PM ET–Yordan Alvarez hit by a pitch as Scherzer hit Alvarez in the foot…

8:19 PM ET–Scherzer strikes out Jose Abreu…

8:21 PM ET–Dusty Baker’s decision to move Michael Brantley up in the batting lineup and Kyle Tucker down…

8:21 PM ET–Scherzer walks Tucker and advances Alvarez to second base…

8:23 PM ET–Mauricio Dubon base hit to left field, advances Alvarez to third base and Tucker to second base…

8:24 PM ET–Jeremy Pena pops up to second base…

8:25 PM ET–wild pitch for Max Scherzer scores Alvarez…could have been a pass ball for Rangers catcher Jonah Heim…1-0 Astros…Houston takes first lead of the ALCS…

8:26 PM ET–Martin Maldonado two-run RBI single…scores Dubon and Tucker…3-0 Astros….Maldonado out at second base as he tries to record a double…3-0 Houston after an inning and a half…

8:30 PM ET–Aroldis Garcia grounds out to Alex Bregman…

8:31 PM ET–Astros outscored the Rangers 42-10 in games in Texas this season…

8:31 PM ET–Jonah Heim pops up to Bregman…

8:34 PM ET–Mitch Garver flies out to right field…3-0 Astros after two innings…

8:38 PM ET–Jose Altuve solo home run in the third inning off of Scherzer…4-0 Astros…Altuve now has 25 postseason home runs, second most all-time…Manny Ramirez is the leader with 29 home runs…

8:39 PM ET–Brantley flies out to left field…

8:40 PM ET–Bregman pops up to Semien…

8:43 PM ET–Alvarez pops up to shortstop…4-0 Astros heading into the bottom of the third inning…

8:47 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe flies out to the outfield…

8:49 PM ET–Christian Javier been very effective to date as he strikes out Josh Jung…

8:51 PM ET–Taveras walks…

8:55 PM ET–Semien grounds out…4-0 Astros after three innings…

8:58 PM ET–Abreu doubles…

9 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to second base and advances Altuve to third base…

9:03 PM ET–Mauricio Dubon RBI single and scores Altuve…5-0 Astros

9:05 PM ET–Pena strikes out…

9:07 PM ET–Maldonado strikes out…5-0 Astros after three and a half innings…

9:11 PM ET–Corey Seager flies out…

9:13 PM ET–Christian Javier strikes out Evan Carter…

9:14 PM ET–Garcia flies out…5-0 Astros after four innings…

9:17 PM ET–Cody Bradford into pitch for Texas…

9:17 PM ET–Altuve flies out to outfield…

9:19 PM ET–Brantley pops up…

9:20 PM ET–Bregman flies out to right field…5-0 Astros after four and a half innings…

9:24 PM ET–Heim pops up to Bregman…

9:25 PM ET–Garver grounds out to Bregman…

9:27 PM ET–Lowe base hit…

9:29 PM ET–Josh Jung two-run home run scores Lowe…5-2 Houston…

9:30 PM ET–Taveras flies out to left field…5-2 Astros after five innings…

9:34 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to center field…Tavares makes a highlight reel catch as he robs Alvarez of a home run…

9:38 PM ET–Chris Stratton comes into pitch for Texas…

9:38 PM ET–Abreu flies out to right field…5-2 Astros…

9:40 PM ET–Kyle Tucker walks…

9:41 PM ET–Dubon flies out to Garcia….5-2 Astros after five and a half innings…

9:45 PM ET–Semien flies out to outfield…

9:49 PM ET–Seager flies out to outfield…

9:52 PM ET–Carter doubles…

