Here are live updates of game three of the American League Championship Series between the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. The Rangers lead the series two games to none.

8:04 PM ET–Jose Altuve flies out to left field…

8:05 PM ET–Max Scherzer strikes out Michael Brantley…

8:06 PM ET–Alex Bregman flies out to center field…0-0 heading into bottom of the first…

8:10 PM ET–Marcus Semien pops up to second base…

8:11 PM ET–Corey Seager flies out to center…

8:13 pm ET–Evan Carter strikes out…0-0 after 1 inning…

8:17 PM ET–Yordan Alvarez hit by a pitch as Scherzer hit Alvarez in the foot…

8:19 PM ET–Scherzer strikes out Jose Abreu…

8:21 PM ET–Dusty Baker’s decision to move Michael Brantley up in the batting lineup and Kyle Tucker down…

8:21 PM ET–Scherzer walks Tucker and advances Alvarez to second base…

8:23 PM ET–Mauricio Dubon base hit to left field, advances Alvarez to third base and Tucker to second base…

8:24 PM ET–Jeremy Pena pops up to second base…

8:25 PM ET–wild pitch for Max Scherzer scores Alvarez…could have been a pass ball for Rangers catcher Jonah Heim…1-0 Astros…Houston takes first lead of the ALCS…

8:26 PM ET–Martin Maldonado two-run RBI single…scores Dubon and Tucker…3-0 Astros….Maldonado out at second base as he tries to record a double…3-0 Houston after an inning and a half…

8:30 PM ET–Aroldis Garcia grounds out to Alex Bregman…

8:31 PM ET–Astros outscored the Rangers 42-10 in games in Texas this season…

8:31 PM ET–Jonah Heim pops up to Bregman…

8:34 PM ET–Mitch Garver flies out to right field…3-0 Astros after two innings…

8:38 PM ET–Jose Altuve solo home run in the third inning off of Scherzer…4-0 Astros…Altuve now has 25 postseason home runs, second most all-time…Manny Ramirez is the leader with 29 home runs…

8:39 PM ET–Brantley flies out to left field…

8:40 PM ET–Bregman pops up to Semien…

8:43 PM ET–Alvarez pops up to shortstop…4-0 Astros heading into the bottom of the third inning…

8:47 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe flies out to the outfield…

8:49 PM ET–Christian Javier been very effective to date as he strikes out Josh Jung…

8:51 PM ET–Taveras walks…

8:55 PM ET–Semien grounds out…4-0 Astros after three innings…

8:58 PM ET–Abreu doubles…

9 PM ET–Tucker grounds out to second base and advances Altuve to third base…

9:03 PM ET–Mauricio Dubon RBI single and scores Altuve…5-0 Astros

9:05 PM ET–Pena strikes out…

9:07 PM ET–Maldonado strikes out…5-0 Astros after three and a half innings…

9:11 PM ET–Corey Seager flies out…

9:13 PM ET–Christian Javier strikes out Evan Carter…

9:14 PM ET–Garcia flies out…5-0 Astros after four innings…

9:17 PM ET–Cody Bradford into pitch for Texas…

9:17 PM ET–Altuve flies out to outfield…

9:19 PM ET–Brantley pops up…

9:20 PM ET–Bregman flies out to right field…5-0 Astros after four and a half innings…

9:24 PM ET–Heim pops up to Bregman…

9:25 PM ET–Garver grounds out to Bregman…

9:27 PM ET–Lowe base hit…

9:29 PM ET–Josh Jung two-run home run scores Lowe…5-2 Houston…

9:30 PM ET–Taveras flies out to left field…5-2 Astros after five innings…

9:34 PM ET–Alvarez flies out to center field…Tavares makes a highlight reel catch as he robs Alvarez of a home run…

9:38 PM ET–Chris Stratton comes into pitch for Texas…

9:38 PM ET–Abreu flies out to right field…5-2 Astros…

9:40 PM ET–Kyle Tucker walks…

9:41 PM ET–Dubon flies out to Garcia….5-2 Astros after five and a half innings…

9:45 PM ET–Semien flies out to outfield…

9:49 PM ET–Seager flies out to outfield…

9:52 PM ET–Carter doubles…