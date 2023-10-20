Here are live updates of game four of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

8:06 PM ET–Jose Altuve doubles in his 100th postseason game…

8:06 PM ET–Mauricio Dubon base hit to center and Altuve and advances to third base…

8:07 PM ET–Alex Bregman two-run RBI triple scores Dubon and Altuve…2-0 Astros

8:08 PM ET–Yordan Alvarez base hit single scores Bregman…3-0 Astros…

8:09 PM ET–Jose Abreu grounds out and advances Alvarez to second base…

8:12 PM ET–Kyle Tucker grounds back to Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney….

8:14 PM ET–Heaney walks Chas McCormick…

8:18 PM ET–new Rangers pitcher is Dane Dunning…

8:19 PM ET–infield single by Jeremy Pena…

8:20 PM ET–Dunning struck out Maldonado…3-0 Astros heading into bottom of the first…

8:26 PM ET–Marcus Semien lines out to center…

8:27 PM ET–Corey Seager flies out to left field…

8:30 PM ET–Evan Carter pops up to second base…3-0 Astros

8:34 PM ET–Altuve base hit…

8:38 PM ET–Dubon strikes out…

8:39 PM ET–Rangers challenging pick off attempt at first base…Altuve initially called safe…

8:41 PM ET–Rangers lose challenge…

8:43 PM ET–Bregman walks and advances Altuve to second…

8:44 PM ET–Alvarez hits into fielder’s choice and advances Altuve to third…Bregman out at second base…

8:46 PM ET–Abreu hits into fielder’s choice and Alvarez out at second base…3-0 Astros after an inning and a half…

8:52 PM ET–Aroldis Garcia home run…3-1 Astros…

8:53 PM ET–Mitch Garver walks…

8:55 PM ET–Jonah Heim flies out…

8:59 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe doubles and advances Garver to third…

9:01 PM ET–Josh Jung flies out to left field on sacrifice fly and scores Garver…3-2 Astros…

9:03 PM ET–Urquidy strikes out Taveras….3-2 Astros after two innings…

9:05 PM ET–Tucker grounds out…

9:06 PM ET–McCormick grounds out to third base…

9:07 PM ET–Pena strikes out…3-2 Astros after two and a half innings…

9:13 PM ET–Semien pops up to first base…

9:14 PM ET–Corey Seager solo home run…3-3 in the third inning…

9:15 PM ET–Carter delivers with a duck snort…

9:17 PM ET–Garcia base hit and advances Carter to second base…

9:21 PM ET–Garver hits into double play…3-3 after three innings…