MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates Game 4 Of 2023 American League Championship Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros

Here are live updates of game four of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

8:06 PM ET–Jose Altuve doubles in his 100th postseason game…

8:06 PM ET–Mauricio Dubon base hit to center and Altuve and advances to third base…

8:07 PM ET–Alex Bregman two-run RBI triple scores Dubon and Altuve…2-0 Astros

8:08 PM ET–Yordan Alvarez base hit single scores Bregman…3-0 Astros…

8:09 PM ET–Jose Abreu grounds out and advances Alvarez to second base…

8:12 PM ET–Kyle Tucker grounds back to Rangers pitcher Andrew Heaney….

8:14 PM ET–Heaney walks Chas McCormick…

8:18 PM ET–new Rangers pitcher is Dane Dunning…

8:19 PM ET–infield single by Jeremy Pena…

8:20 PM ET–Dunning struck out Maldonado…3-0 Astros heading into bottom of the first…

8:26 PM ET–Marcus Semien lines out to center…

8:27 PM ET–Corey Seager flies out to left field…

8:30 PM ET–Evan Carter pops up to second base…3-0 Astros

8:34 PM ET–Altuve base hit…

8:38 PM ET–Dubon strikes out…

8:39 PM ET–Rangers challenging pick off attempt at first base…Altuve initially called safe…

8:41 PM ET–Rangers lose challenge…

8:43 PM ET–Bregman walks and advances Altuve to second…

8:44 PM ET–Alvarez hits into fielder’s choice and advances Altuve to third…Bregman out at second base…

8:46 PM ET–Abreu hits into fielder’s choice and Alvarez out at second base…3-0 Astros after an inning and a half…

8:52 PM ET–Aroldis Garcia home run…3-1 Astros…

8:53 PM ET–Mitch Garver walks…

8:55 PM ET–Jonah Heim flies out…

8:59 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe doubles and advances Garver to third…

9:01 PM ET–Josh Jung flies out to left field on sacrifice fly and scores Garver…3-2 Astros…

9:03 PM ET–Urquidy strikes out Taveras….3-2 Astros after two innings…

9:05 PM ET–Tucker grounds out…

9:06 PM ET–McCormick grounds out to third base…

9:07 PM ET–Pena strikes out…3-2 Astros after two and a half innings…

9:13 PM ET–Semien pops up to first base…

9:14 PM ET–Corey Seager solo home run…3-3 in the third inning…

9:15 PM ET–Carter delivers with a duck snort…

9:17 PM ET–Garcia base hit and advances Carter to second base…

9:21 PM ET–Garver hits into double play…3-3 after three innings…

 

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery

Live Updates Game 3 Of 2023 National League Championship Series

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
MLB News and Rumors
Babe Ruth
Who Are The Top 10 New York Yankees Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
MLB News and Rumors
max scherzer loses race to home plate (1)
ALCS Game 3: Twitter Reacts To Houston Astros Handling Texas Rangers, Powering Way Back Into MLB Playoff Series
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
Scherzer Rangers
Live Updates Game 3 Of 2023 American League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Arizona Diamondbacks
Athletics closer Trevor May retires at age of 34
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 18 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19260815_168396541_lowres-2
Live Updates Game 2 of 2023 National League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 17 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
Live Updates Game 1 National League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 16 2023
More News
Arrow to top