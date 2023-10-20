Here are live updates of game five of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and the Houston Astros.

5:08 PM ET–Jose Altuve grounds out to second base…

5:08 PM ET–Mauricio Dubon grounds out to shortstop…

5:10 PM ET–Alex Bregman home run…1-0 Astros

5:13 PM ET–Yordan Alvarez base hit single…

5:13 PM ET–Jose Abreu hits into a fielder’s choice…Alvarez out at second base…1-0 Houston after top of the first…

5:16 PM ET–Marcus Semien pops up to Altuve…

5:17 PM ET–Corey Seager pops up to Semien…

5:20 PM ET–Justin Verlander, one of the greatest pitchers in MLB postseason history, strikes out Evan Carter…now has 242 postseason strikeouts..the most ever…Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers is second with 213…1-0 Astros after 1 inning…

5:23 PM ET–Kyle Tucker grounds out to second base…

5:26 PM ET–Chas McCormick grounds out to third base…

5:26 PM ET–Jeremy Pena grounds out to shortstop…1-0 Astros heading into bottom of the second…

5:30 PM ET–Adolis Garcia grounds out to Alex Bregman at third base…

5:32 PM ET–Verlander strikes out Taveras…

5:33 PM ET–Josh Jung grounds out to shortstop…1-0 Astros after two innings…

5:38 PM ET–Maldonado flies out to right field…

5:38 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to shortstop…

5:40 PM ET–Dubon grounds out to Seager at shortstop again…1-0 Astros heading into the bottom of the third…

5:44 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe flies out to left field…

5:46 PM ET–Mitch Garver walks…

5:49 PM ET–Jonah Heim base hit…advances Garver to third base…

5:49 PM ET–Semien pops up…Rangers pop up problems continue…

5:51 PM ET–Seager flies out to left field…1-0 Astros after three innings…

5:56 PM ET–Bregman flies out to Garcia…

5:58 PM ET–Jordan Montgomery of the Rangers strikes out Alvarez…

5:59 PM ET–Montgomery strikes out Abreu…

6:03 PM ET–Carter flies out to right field…

6:06 PM ET–Garcia flies out to center field…

6:07 PM ET–Taveras pops up to Bregman…1-0 Astros after four innings…

6:11 PM ET–Tucker base hit single…

6:14 PM ET–Semien drops catch at second base on a fielder’s choice…Pena safe at first and Tucker safe at second…Rangers lose challenge request…Semien given an error…

6:15 PM ET–Maldonado flies out to right field and advances Tucker to third base…

6:17 PM ET–Altuve grounds out to Heim at catcher…1-0 Astros heading into bottom of the fifth inning…

6:22 PM ET–Jung flies out to right field…

6:26 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe solo home run for Texas…1-1….

6:28 PM ET–Verlander strikes out Garver…

6:29 PM ET–Heim pops up to Altuve…1-1 after five innings…

6:33 PM ET–Montgomery strikes out Dubon…

6:35 PM ET–Montgomery walks Bregman…

6:39 PM ET–Alvarez base hit to right field and advances Bregman to third base…

6:41 PM ET–Abreu delivers with a hard hit to shortstop…scores Bregman…2-1 Houston…

6:43 PM ET–Montgomery walks Tucker…bases loaded….Tucker at first, Abreu at second and Alvarez at third…

6:46 PM ET–Josh Sborz comes into relief for Rangers…

6:47 PM ET–McCormick flies out to right field…Alvarez does not come home….

6:47 PM ET–Pena grounds out to Semien…2-1 Astros after five and a half innings…

6:51 PM ET–Semien pops up to Pena…

6:53 PM ET–Seager doubles…

6:53 PM ET–Carter singles and advances Seager to third base…

6:55 PM ET–Adolis Garcia hits a three-run home run which scores Seager and Carter…4-2 Rangers…

6:56 PM ET–Taveras pops up…

6:57 PM ET–Jung bloop single…

7:01 PM ET–Hector Neris into pitch for Houston…

7:02 PM ET–Lowe walks and advances Jung to second…

7:04 PM ET–Garver flies out to center field…4-2 Rangers after six innings…

7:07 PM ET–Sborz walks Maldonado…

7:10 PM ET–Altuve flies out to left field…great catch by Evan Carter in left field…

7:11 PM ET–Sborz strikes out Dubon…

7:13 PM ET–Sborz strikes out Bregman…4-2 Rangers heading into bottom of the seventh…

7:19 PM ET–Heim flies out to center field…

7:20 PM ET–Semien grounds out to Maldonado…

7:21 PM ET–Seager grounds out to first base…4-2 Rangers after seven innings…

7:24 PM ET–Aroldis Chapman comes into pitch for Texas…

7:26 PM ET–Chapman strikes out Alvarez with a 101 mile per hour fastball…

7:29 PM ET–Abreu flies out to right field…

7:30 PM ET–Kyle Tucker doubles…

7:33 PM ET–Jose Leclerc comes into pitch for Texas…

7:37 PM ET–Brantley pops up to Semien…4-2 Rangers heading into bottom of the eighth inning…