MLB News and Rumors

Live Updates Game 6 Of 2023 American League Championship Series

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
1 min read
Framber Valdez

Here are live updates of game six of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.

8:05 PM ET–Framber Valdez walks Marcus Semien…

8:06 PM ET–Corey Seager pops up to Bregman…Rangers continue to pop up at a high rate…

8:08 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Robbie Grossman…

8:10 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Adolis Garcia…0-0 after the top of the first inning…

8:14 PM ET–Jose Altuve base hit…

8:16 PM ET–Altuve steals second base…

8:17 PM ET–Michael Brantley walks…

8:19 PM ET–Alex Bregman files out to center field…

8:20 PM ET–Jose Alvarez RBI single scores Altuve and advances Brantley to second…1-0 Astros….

8:21 PM ET–Jose Abreu lines out to Seager…

8:24 PM ET–Nathan Eovaldi strikes out Kyle Tucker…1-0 Astros after one inning…

8:28 PM ET–Mitch Garver hits home run to leadoff the second inning…1-1…

8:29 PM ET–Jonah Heim grounds out to third base…

8:31 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe bloop single to right field…

8:32 PM ET–Josh Jung hits into a double play at shortstop…

 

 

 

 

Topics  
Astros MLB News and Rumors Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

Live Updates Game 5 Of 2023 National League Championship Series

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: New York Mets at Philadelphia Phillies
Live Updates Game 4 Of 2023 National League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
ALCS 2023
Bench Clearing Brawl Erupts In Game 5 Of ALCS
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Oct 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Houston Astros
Live Updates Game 5 Of 2023 American League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics
Who Are The Top 10 Oakland Athletics Home Run Hitters Ever?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 20 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: ALCS-Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros
Live Updates Game 4 Of 2023 American League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 19 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Live Updates Game 3 Of 2023 National League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top