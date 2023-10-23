Here are live updates of game six of the American League Championship Series between the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros.
8:05 PM ET–Framber Valdez walks Marcus Semien…
8:06 PM ET–Corey Seager pops up to Bregman…Rangers continue to pop up at a high rate…
8:08 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Robbie Grossman…
8:10 PM ET–Valdez strikes out Adolis Garcia…0-0 after the top of the first inning…
8:14 PM ET–Jose Altuve base hit…
8:16 PM ET–Altuve steals second base…
8:17 PM ET–Michael Brantley walks…
8:19 PM ET–Alex Bregman files out to center field…
8:20 PM ET–Jose Alvarez RBI single scores Altuve and advances Brantley to second…1-0 Astros….
8:21 PM ET–Jose Abreu lines out to Seager…
8:24 PM ET–Nathan Eovaldi strikes out Kyle Tucker…1-0 Astros after one inning…
8:28 PM ET–Mitch Garver hits home run to leadoff the second inning…1-1…
8:29 PM ET–Jonah Heim grounds out to third base…
8:31 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe bloop single to right field…
8:32 PM ET–Josh Jung hits into a double play at shortstop…