Live updates of Game 3 of 2023 World Series

Here are the live updates of game three of the 2023 World Series….

8:03 PM ET–Marcus Semien flies out to right field…

8:05 PM ET–Corey Seager grounds out to first base…

8:07 PM ET–Leodis Garcia flies out to center field…0-0 heading into bottom of the first…

8:11 PM ET–Corbin Carroll grounds out to shortstop….

8:14 PM ET–Ketel Marte walks…

8:14 PM ET–Gabriel Moreno hits into a double play to this base…0-0 after one inning….

8:18 PM ET–Evan Carter leadoff base hit for Texas…

8:19 PM ET–Mitch Garver hits into a double play…

8:21 PM ET–Jonah Heim flies out to center field…0-0 after an inning and a half…

8:24 PM ET–Christian Walker doubles…

8:26 PM ET–Tommy Pham singles, Walker out at home…

8:28 PM ET–Lourdes Gurriel Jr. pops up to second…

8:29 PM ET–Alex Thomas grounds out to third base…ground ball hit Rangers starter Max Scherzer on the pitching elbow…0-0 after two innings…

8:35 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe third inning lead off double…

8:36 PM ET–Brandon Pfaadt strikes out Josh Jung….

8:39 PM ET–Leody Tavares grounds out and advances Lowe to third base…

8:41 PM ET–Marcus Semien RBI single scores Nathaniel Lowe…1-0 Rangers….

8:42 PM ET–Corey Seager two-run home run to right field scores Marcus Semien…3-0 Rangers…

8:45 PM ET–Brandon Pfaadt strikes out Adolis Garcia…3-0 Rangers heading into bottom of the third….

8:48 PM ET–Evan Longoria strikes out…

8:50 PM ET–Perdomo flies out to right field…

8:51 PM ET–Corbin Carroll walks…

8:53 PM ET–Marte flies out to left field…3-0 Rangers after three innings…

8:57 PM ET–Carter grounds out to second base…

8:59 PM ET–Pfaadt strikes out Garver…

8:59 PM ET–Pfaadt flies out to left field….3-0 Texas heading into the bottom of the fourth inning…

9:04 PM ET–Jon Gray into pitch for the injured Scherzer…

9:08 PM ET–Moreno strikes out…

9:09 PM ET–Walker grounds out…

9:09 PM ET–Pham flies out…3-0 Texas after four innings…

9:17 PM ET–Nathaniel Lowe walks to lead off the fifth…

9:18 PM ET–Jung strikes out…

9:18 PM ET–Taveras lines out to third base…

9:19 PM ET–Semien grounds out to third base…3-0 Rangers heading into the bottom of the fifth…

9:22 PM ET—Gurriel grounds out to third…

9:23 PM ET—Thomas grounds out to pitcher….

9:26 PM ET–Longoria flies out to first base….3-0 Rangers after five innings…

9:31 PM ET–Seager flies out to center…

9:34 PM ET–Garcia walks….

9:38 PM ET–Miguel Castro into pitch for Arizona…

9:40 PM ET–Carter singles and advances Garcia to second…

9:43 PM ET–Garver flies out to center field….

9:44 PM ET–Heim grounds out to first…3-0 Rangers after five and a half innings….

9:46 PM ET—Perdomo strikes out…

9:47 PM ET–Carroll strikes out…

9:48 PM ET–Marte singles…

9:50 PM ET–Moreno flies out to right field…3-0 Rangers after six innings…