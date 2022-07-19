NFL News and Rumors

Madden 23 Team Ratings: How is Madden Ranking All 32 NFL Teams?

Jon Conahan
The official Madden 23 team ratings have yet to be released, but there have been some potential leaks out there and that’s what we’re going to be looking at today. Madden is going to released in the middle of August and is expected to be one of the best games of the year, just as usual.

Possible Leaked Madden 23 Team Overalls

Some of these teams overall certainly make sense, while others are definitely a bit questionable. The Buccaneers currently have the highest rating in the game, which does make sense considering that they still have Tom Brady. Having teams like the Cleveland Browns over teams like the 49ers, Cardinals, and Dolphins is certainly interesting, but that’s what this leak currently has.

Panthers – 73 OVR

Texas – 74 OVR

Lions – 75 OVR

Falcons – 75 OVR

Jaguars – 76 OVR

Bears – 76 OVR

Jets – 77 OVR

Seahawks – 78 OVR

Giants – 79 OVR

Commanders – 79 OVR

Vikings – 81 OVR

Patriots – 81 OVR

Dolphins – 82 OVR

Steelers – 82 OVR

Broncos – 82 OVR

Colts – 83 OVR

Eagles – 83 OVR

Saints – 84 OVR

Titans – 84 OVR

Cardinals – 84 OVR

49ers – 85 OVR

Cowboys – 85 OVR

Bengals – 85 OVR

Browns – 86 OVR

Raiders – 86 OVR

Ravens – 86 OVR

Packers – 86 OVR

Chargers – 87 OVR

Chiefs – 87 OVR

Rams – 88 OVR

Bills – 88 OVR

Buccaneers – 90 OVR

Best Madden 23 Teams

There are going to be some interesting teams that you can decide to play with once Madden 23 comes out. With teams like the Baltimore Ravens that include Lamar Jackson, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, it’s easy to see why people are going to have a tough time picking who they want to play with.

Madden 23 99 Club

The official Madden 23 99 Club hasn’t been announced yet, but we do have two players who have already gotten the prestigious honor. Both Myles Garrett and Davante Adams are going to be two of the first five 99s in the game. This is a prestigious club that only offers about five players in the game, so it’s certainly a great achievement of those guys.

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
