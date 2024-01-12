The UFC kicks off the 2024 season with a stacked fight night event with two of the best light heavyweight fighters in the UFC headlining the event. Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker attempted to square off at UFC 294 but the fight ended in a No Contest after Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker as he was a downed opponent. The doctor came in and deemed Walker unfit to continue after the concussive blow and the fight ended in the first round. Now, here we are just four months later with these two behemoths kicking off the new year with an exciting Apex fight card that fight fans have been itching for during the three-week hiatus.

Ankalaev’s last fight ended abruptly via No Contest after he illegally kneed Walker when he was down. The doctor deemed that Walker was unfit to continue and the fight was stopped in the first round which ended the fight in a No Contest. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $150,000, and with a promotional bonus, he walked away with an estimated $161,000.

Magomed Ankalaev’s Net Worth

Magomed Ankalaev has been in the UFC for quite some time now and he has made an estimated $782k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Magomed Ankalaev has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2014 and cut his cloth on the Russian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2018.

Magomed Ankalaev’s UFC Record

Magomed Ankalaev holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 18-1-1, 1 NC which includes 9 wins by knockout and 1 win by submission. He will look to improve his 9-1-1, 1 NC UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Vegas 84.

Magomed Ankalaev’s Next Fight

Magomed Ankalaev will fight top-10 ranked light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Vegas 84. This fight will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Magomed Ankalaev (-550) making him the heavy favorite in this matchup.

Magomed Ankalaev’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Magomed Ankalaev fights out of Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia.

Magomed Ankalaev is not currently in a relationship.

Age: 31

31 Born: Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia

Makhachkala, Dagestan, Russia Height: 6’3″

6’3″ Weight: 205 pounds

205 pounds Reach: 75″

75″ Coach/Trainer: Sukhrab Magomedov