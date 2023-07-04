Manon Fiorot expects power and size advantage over Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris

Manon Fiorot, a UFC flyweight contender, is set to face former strawweight champion Rose Namajunas at UFC Paris in September. Fiorot is confident that she will have a power and size advantage over Namajunas, who will be competing at 125 pounds for the first time in the octagon.

Manon Fiorot thinks she’ll have a big size advantage against Rose Namajunas. Do you agree?@Farah_Hannoun‘s full interview: https://t.co/fRtXa2qMze pic.twitter.com/S7dLUQQaFg — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) July 3, 2023

Manon Fiorot’s advantage

In an interview with MMA Junkie, Fiorot explained that she believes her size and power will give her an advantage over Namajunas. “I think I’ll have a power and size advantage over Rose Namajunas,” Fiorot said. “I’m a natural flyweight, and I’m used to fighting at this weight class. I think that will be an advantage for me.”

Fiorot also praised Namajunas as a tough opponent, but said that she is confident in her abilities. “Rose is a very good fighter, and I know she’s going to be a tough opponent,” Fiorot said. “But I’m confident in my skills, and I’m ready to go out there and get the win.”

Rose Namajunas’s move to flyweight

Namajunas is moving up to flyweight for the first time in her UFC career. She is a two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion and is considered one of the best fighters in the division. However, Fiorot believes that Namajunas’s move to flyweight could work in her favor.

“I think Rose is a great fighter, but I think moving up to flyweight could be a challenge for her,” Fiorot said. “She’s used to fighting at strawweight, and the weight cut can be tough on your body. I think that could work in my favor.”

Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

Manon Fiorot and Rose Namajunas are set to face each other at UFC Paris in September. Fiorot believes that she will have a power and size advantage over Namajunas, who will be competing at 125 pounds for the first time in the octagon. Namajunas is a two-time UFC women’s strawweight champion and is considered one of the best fighters in the division.

Manon Fiorot is a rising star in the UFC flyweight division. She has a record of 10-1-0 and is coming off a win against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280. Fiorot is known for her power and striking ability, and she believes that her being comfortable at 125 and her intangibles will deem to be too much Namajunas to handle.

Rose Namajunas is a former UFC women’s strawweight champion and is making the bizarre move up in weight classes to take on one of the biggest flyweight contenders she could ask for in the division. She has a record of 11-5-0 and is known for her striking and grappling ability.

This is a tough matchup to predict, as both fighters have their strengths and weaknesses. Fiorot will have a size and power advantage over Namajunas, but Namajunas is a more experienced fighter and has faced tougher opponents in the past. If Fiorot can use her power and striking ability to keep Namajunas at bay, she could come out with the win. However, if Namajunas can use her grappling and experience to control the fight, she could come out on top. It’s a close matchup, but I’m giving the edge to Fiorot just based on the size advantage she will possess as that should negate any technical advantages Namajunas may have in this contest.