UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera has recently questioned whether Sean O’Malley is deserving of a UFC title shot. O’Malley is set to face Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight title at UFC 292 on August 19th, but Vera is not convinced that O’Malley is a worthy opponent for Sterling.

Marlon Vera questions if Sean O’Malley is worthy of UFC title shot https://t.co/fKtOgzByln pic.twitter.com/8cL5loF9fd — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) July 3, 2023

Vera’s doubts about O’Malley

Vera has expressed his doubts about O’Malley’s resume, stating that he has not fought any top-ranked opponents. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Vera said, “If we talk facts … just because I could just start talking s**t right now, right? And just make fun of a funny guy, but if you see accolades and who fought who, the fight shouldn’t be a problem for Sterling.”

Vera continues to talk about the level of competition of Sean O’Malley during his run to the title.

“O’Malley can say whatever the f***k he wants to say. The two guys that have been in the top-five that beat him, me was one and I beat him, I put him out. “Pedro Munhoz, been around, and he’s a top-five caliber guy, [O’Malley] poked him in the eye, and it was a no-contest, and he didn’t show anything. You get opportunity to fight somebody like that, you try to go and smoke him.”

“The B-level competition, yeah, he put all of them out. Almeida was washed a lot of times. He wasn’t washed up – he was super washed up. Eddie Wineland, respect to the guy, he’s a legend, but I mean he got killed, what, four more times or three more times. Then the green-haired kid [Kris Moutinho] couldn’t wanna fight the UFC.”

Sean O’Malley has gone radio silent

We have not seen much of Sean O’Malley recently on social media responding to Aljamain Sterling like he was a few weeks ago. It seems like O’Malley is keeping off the social media drama and focusing on the biggest fight of his life in his upcoming bantamweight title fight against the current champ Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 on August 19th.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley

Aljamain Sterling and Sean O’Malley are ready to settle their differences live from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts at UFC 292 on August 19th. Sterling is coming off a close split-decision win over former double-champ “Triple C” Henry Cejudo. Meanwhile, O’Malley is also coming off a close split decision but it was against the former bantamweight champion Petr Yan.

O’Malley is one of the biggest superstars in the bantamweight division and has been rising the ranks during his rise to stardom. The UFC has been steadily pushing O’Malley throughout his career and his first-ever title shot is finally here. He gets to face one of the greatest bantamweight champions in UFC history Aljamain Sterling. He also has the most title defenses in bantamweight history and will be looking to add to that record by scoring a win against O’Malley in August.