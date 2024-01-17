In the co-main event for UFC 297, we have the vacant women’s bantamweight title fight on the line when former title challenger and No. 2 ranked contender Raquel Pennington takes on the surging No. 3 bantamweight contender Mayra Bueno Silva. Pennington has been awaiting her shot at the title as she’s now on a five-fight winning streak most recently defeating fellow top contender Ketlen Vieira via close split decision. As for Mayra Bueno Silva, she will be competing for her first UFC title after three straight victories and a submission victory over Holly Holm which was overturned due to a no contest after a failed drug test. Nonetheless, Silva has done enough to get her crack at the bantamweight title and she will be looking to put on a show as is Pennington when they go toe-to-toe this weekend at UFC 297.

Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Holly Holm via second-round ninja choke which was ultimately overturned due to a failed drug test. She walked away with an estimated base salary of $100,000.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s Net Worth

Mayra Bueno Silva hasn’t been in the UFC for that long now and she has made an estimated $160k during her UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $200k.

Mayra Bueno Silva has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut her cloth on the Brazilian regional scene before making her UFC debut in 2018.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s UFC Record

Mayra Bueno Silva holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 10-2-1, 1 NC which includes 1 win by knockout and 7 wins by submission. She will look to improve her 5-2-1, 1 NC UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 297.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s Next Fight

Mayra Bueno Silva will fight top-5 ranked women’s bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington in a 5-round co-main event for the UFC Bantamweight Championship this Saturday at UFC 297. This fight will be held at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Mayra Bueno Silva (-157) making her the slight favorite in this matchup.

Mayra Bueno Silva’s, Height, Weight, Girlfriend

Mayra Bueno Silva fights out of Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, Brazil but is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Mayra Bueno Silva is in a relationship with her girlfriend Glorida de Paula.

Age: 32

32 Born: Sao Paulo, Brazil

Sao Paulo, Brazil Height: 5’6″

5’6″ Weight: 135 pounds

135 pounds Reach: 66.5″

66.5″ Coach/Trainer: Marcos da Matta