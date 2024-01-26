UFC News and Rumors

Mayra Bueno Silva’s Injury Puts Future in Limbo

Garett Kerman
Mayra Bueno Silva’s UFC 297 bantamweight title reign met a brutal end last Saturday night, succumbing to a dominant decision loss against Raquel Pennington. While the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, it was only compounded by a nagging ear injury that Silva sustained early in the second round.

Injury sustained led to UFC 297 title loss

In a recent interview, Silva opened up about the impact of the injury on her performance, revealing that it significantly hampered her ability to hear and maintain balance. “I couldn’t hear anything,” Silva said. “My equilibrium was completely off. It was really tough to fight like that.”

Despite the setback, Silva is determined to bounce back. She plans to visit a specialist to determine the extent of the injury and establish a timeline for her return to training. “I’m going to get everything checked out,” she said. “I want to know exactly what I’m dealing with so I can get back in there as soon as possible.”

While the recovery process is ongoing, Silva has already started contemplating her next move. She’s expressed interest in matches against both Irene Aldana and Miesha Tate. “Those are two tough opponents,” Silva said. “But I believe I can beat them both. I just need to get healthy and get back to work.”

Silva’s immediate future may be uncertain, but she’s not alone in her corner. Her teammate and fellow American Top Team standout, Kayla Harrison, is gearing up for her highly anticipated UFC debut against Holly Holm at UFC 300. Silva is confident that Harrison will emerge victorious in that clash.

“Kayla is a beast,” Silva said. “She’s one of the most talented fighters in the world, and I have no doubt that she’ll beat Holly Holm. I’m so excited to see her finally get her chance to shine in the UFC.”

With her own future on hold, Silva is channeling her energy into supporting Harrison and the rest of her team. But one thing is certain, she’ll be back in the octagon soon, eager to reclaim her place among the elite of the bantamweight division.

Garett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
Garett Kerman

