NFL fans are getting two rewards on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

For those who observe the “fall back” time change, an extra hour of sleep is on the docket.

And Sunday morning football from Frankfurt, Germany is airing on NFL Network.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Welcome to “Breakfast at Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park,” the site for this morning’s game between the Chiefs & the Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/O4fnBJwfEi — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) November 5, 2023

An unreal matchup to introduce NFL football to Frankfurt.

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/d4RDZpcMkc

This game can also be called the Tyreek Hill Bowl.

Hill was a Chiefs wide receiver from 2016-2021 and is in his second season with the Dolphins.

Six Pro Bowls. A Super Bowl. Four 1,000-yard receiving seasons.

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus

He ran onto the field to greet his former Chiefs teammates Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce during warmups.

Tyreek Hill came on the Chiefs half of the field to say hello to Mecole Hardman and a few others. pic.twitter.com/us4FQurp9B — Sam McDowell (@SamMcDowell11) November 5, 2023

Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill reunite ahead of #MIAvsKC: pic.twitter.com/pMyYOMrwWA — Pro Football Ireland (@NFLIreland) November 5, 2023

While it would have been interesting to see Hill return to Arrowhead Stadium for this matchup, the fans in Germany will be a lively substitute.

Some argue that this is the best NFL game that has ever been played overseas.

Both teams are 6-2, in first place in their respective divisions, and figure to be prominent in the AFC postseason playoff picture.

Watch the Dolphins vs. the Chiefs at 9:30 PM EST on NFL Network.

Game Day Squad! Dolphins vs Chiefs

Frankfurt, Germany 🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/PPdZQMyP1I — Jason McCourty (@JasonMcCourty) November 5, 2023

Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky will be calling the game.

Mama Kelce is in the house, and it is almost kick-off time.