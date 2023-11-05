NFL News and Rumors

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs Is Week 9 Sunday Morning Must-See Football

Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce

NFL fans are getting two rewards on Sunday, November 5, 2023.

For those who observe the “fall back” time change, an extra hour of sleep is on the docket.

And Sunday morning football from Frankfurt, Germany is airing on NFL Network.

The Miami Dolphins are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs.

This game can also be called the Tyreek Hill Bowl.

Hill was a Chiefs wide receiver from 2016-2021 and is in his second season with the Dolphins.

He ran onto the field to greet his former Chiefs teammates Mecole Hardman and Travis Kelce during warmups.

While it would have been interesting to see Hill return to Arrowhead Stadium for this matchup, the fans in Germany will be a lively substitute.

Some argue that this is the best NFL game that has ever been played overseas.

Both teams are 6-2, in first place in their respective divisions, and figure to be prominent in the AFC postseason playoff picture.

Watch the Dolphins vs. the Chiefs at 9:30 PM EST on NFL Network.

Rich Eisen, Jason McCourty, and ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky will be calling the game.

Mama Kelce is in the house, and it is almost kick-off time.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
Wendi Oliveros

