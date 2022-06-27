MLB Picks and Parlays | Parlay Picks for the MLB Games Today (June 27)

With plenty of MLB games set to take place on Monday, June 27, come check out our MLB picks and parlays to make some money with us. With our expert analysis and how well we’ve been making money recently, we should be able to continue our hot stretch on Monday.

MLB Parlay of the Day | Best MLB Parlay Bet Today June 27

Take our MLB Parlay Bet of the Day, which offers an excellent return at +422 parlay odds at BetOnline.

MLB Picks and Parlays Today | Best Parlay Bets for the MLB Games Today June 27

Come check out our expert analysis for our MLB picks and parlays of the day. We’re going to give bettors three picks that have great value and are all thoroughly researched.

Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (June 27): NY Yankees -1.5 (-150) vs Oakland A’s

With our first MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the New York Yankees to beat the Oakland Athletics by -1.5 runs. The Yankees are going to be coming into this one after an impressive walk-off home run by Aaron judge against the Houston Astros as the Yankees now sit at 53-20 on the season.

The Oakland Athletics have been bad to start the year as they’re currently 25-49 and a major reason why for that is because of their below-average offense. The Oakland Athletics currently rank last in terms of team batting average at .211 and the New York Yankees currently have the second-best team era at 2.94.

Jordan Montgomery is going to be on the mound here for the New York Yankees and he’s held hitters in the current Oakland Athletics lineup to a .167 batting average.

Best MLB Parlay Bets Tonight (June 27): St. Louis Cardinals ML (-125) vs Miami Marlins

With our second MLB betting pick of the night, let’s go with the st. Louis Cardinals to beat the Miami Marlins. The Marlins are always an interesting team to bet on because we never know what we’re going to get out of them in terms of their offense, but they’re coming off a series against the New York Mets where they lost two out of three and the St. Louis Cardinals have managed to play decent baseball for about the past month.

The Cardinals have been in first place of the National League Central for most of the month, but now sit one game behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers.

With Adam Wainwright getting the start against a Miami Marlins offense that struggles at times, he should continue to find success. He’s going to be coming into this one with a 3.32 ERA and 1.26 WHIP in 84 innings pitched this season.

MLB Parlay Picks for (June 27): Texas Rangers ML (-135) vs KC Royals

With our final MLB pending pick of the night, let’s go with the Texas Rangers to beat the Kansas City Royals outright. This line is somewhat interesting because the Texas Rangers have been playing much better baseball recently and the Kansas City Royals have an argument to be the worst team in all of baseball.

The Royals are coming into this one after a disappointing series against the Oakland Athletics where they lost two out of three games.

With the Texas Rangers’ offense being one of the better in baseball to start the season, they should be able to find a way to scratch together a decent amount of runs against the Kansas City Royals rotation that’s struggled. The Rangers are going to be coming into this one with the eight most home runs in baseball at 90 on the season.