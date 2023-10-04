MLB News and Rumors

MLB Playoffs: Twitter Reacts To Twins, Rangers, Diamondbacks, Phillies Winning Wild Card Openers

Jeff Hawkins
After a one-day break from a 162-game regular-season schedule, Twitter users responded to Tuesday’s opening of Major League Baseball’s AL and NL Wild Card series.

The matinee action started with the host Minnesota Twins edging the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, and the visiting Texas Rangers blanking the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-0.

The night games featured the Philadelphia Phillies handling the visiting Miami Marlins, 4-1, and the Arizona Diamondbacks withstanding the host Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3.

Introducing MLB’s postseason lineup …

AL Wild Card Games

Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

The Blue Jays attempted a sixth-inning rally, but fell short …

Going deep to help your pitcher …

Backing up a teammate …

A Twins fan believes this is 1987 all over again …

Rangers 4, Rays 0

Seriously, does the Tampa Bay community deserve an MLB franchise? …

Special mom moment …

Diving to make plays on defense can be the best way for pitchers to help preserve their own shutouts …

The final out …

NL Wild Card Games

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Early advantage for the Brewers …

Power helped spark the Diamondbacks’ early rally …

Defense helped the Diamondbacks maintain a mid-innings come-back bid …

What proved to be the game-winning blast …

Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Philly’s frolicking postseason atmosphere …

Put a ring on it …

The dealer …

Extra Innings

Remembering the “shot heard ‘round the world” …

A dozen squads vie for the World Series trophy. One will triumph …

Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Phillies Rangers Twins Twitter
