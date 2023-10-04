After a one-day break from a 162-game regular-season schedule, Twitter users responded to Tuesday’s opening of Major League Baseball’s AL and NL Wild Card series.

The matinee action started with the host Minnesota Twins edging the Toronto Blue Jays, 3-1, and the visiting Texas Rangers blanking the Tampa Bay Rays, 4-0.

The night games featured the Philadelphia Phillies handling the visiting Miami Marlins, 4-1, and the Arizona Diamondbacks withstanding the host Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3.

Introducing MLB’s postseason lineup …

AL Wild Card Games

Twins 3, Blue Jays 1

The Blue Jays attempted a sixth-inning rally, but fell short …

KEVIN KIERMAIER GETS THE JAYS ON THE BOARD IN THE SIXTH!! #NextLevel #BlueJays #MLBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/zk06H0iUc0 — The Flight Deck Podcast (@TheFlightDeck_) October 3, 2023

Going deep to help your pitcher …

If you consider yourself a high level outfielder, ask yourself can you make this catch all the time. Pitchers, we all know this is the type of guy you want behind you on defense. Making it look easy 👏🏾👏🏾#graveyardmentality 💀#MLBPlayoffs #twins pic.twitter.com/4nyuLiNClE — Graveyard Mentality (@GraveyardOF1) October 3, 2023

Backing up a teammate …

A Twins fan believes this is 1987 all over again …

I know it’s just one game. But when you’ve lived through what we’ve lived through as lifelong @Twins fans, this one just feels sooooo good! And this team just feels different. Believe me, Twins Territory wants it as badly as the team! #MLBPlayoffs #TwinsWin pic.twitter.com/lNv5RrQiX3 — Justin Swanson (@SwanyND) October 4, 2023

Rangers 4, Rays 0

Seriously, does the Tampa Bay community deserve an MLB franchise? …

The 19,704 people in attendance at Tropicana Field for the Rays-Rangers Wild Card game is the lowest of any postseason game since the 1919 World Series. The game was a 3 P.M. local start time.https://t.co/BQ44s5cR6f pic.twitter.com/Eq7skY5nxt — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) October 3, 2023

Special mom moment …

.@RandyArozarena‘s mom is getting to watch her son play in the Majors for the first time today. She threw out the first pitch pregame. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/zozZeiPxZr — MLB (@MLB) October 3, 2023

Diving to make plays on defense can be the best way for pitchers to help preserve their own shutouts …

Jordan Montgomery goes all out for this ball to save a run 😮‍💨🔥 #StraightUpTX #MLBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/JWXWi8gkgM — Top Bunk Sports (@Topbunksports) October 3, 2023

The final out …

NL Wild Card Games

Diamondbacks 6, Brewers 3

Early advantage for the Brewers …

TYRONE TAYLOR DEMOLISHES ONE TO PUT THE BREWERS UP 3-0!!! #BrewedForBattle #MLBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/z4BLc0g6Us — The Flight Deck Podcast (@TheFlightDeck_) October 3, 2023

Power helped spark the Diamondbacks’ early rally …

THE DIAMONDBACKS ARE ON THE BOARD THANKS TO CORBIN CARROLL #EmbraceTheChaos #MLBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/dcG91y8wzQ — The Flight Deck Podcast (@TheFlightDeck_) October 4, 2023

Defense helped the Diamondbacks maintain a mid-innings come-back bid …

What proved to be the game-winning blast …

Gabriel Moreno with a MAMMOTH homer to take the lead. 😤 #Postseason pic.twitter.com/39Nq4LxcUP — MLB (@MLB) October 4, 2023

Phillies 4, Marlins 1

Philly’s frolicking postseason atmosphere …

Can’t possibly have optimism as a Miami Marlins fan when you see this, right? Phillies fandom unleashed and unhinged, just the way we like it.#RedOctober | #MLBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/injyw0LVMl — spoopy cookiesguy 🎃🍪🤷🏽‍♂️ (@cookiesguyhere) October 4, 2023

Put a ring on it …

The dealer …

Zack Wheeler 👏 6.2 IP | 1 R | 5 H | 0 BB | 8 K pic.twitter.com/Vb3r3iMA2P — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 4, 2023

Extra Innings

Remembering the “shot heard ‘round the world” …

#OTD 1951,Bobby Thomson hits a one out bottom of the 9th

Pennant Winning 3 run HR vs the Dodgers at the Polo Grounds

the On Deck Batter was 20 yr old Rookie Willie Mays.#Giants #NYC #Brooklyn #1950s #MLBPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/G7NctIh8Ks — Tom’s Old Days (@sigg20) October 3, 2023

A dozen squads vie for the World Series trophy. One will triumph …