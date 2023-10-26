MLB News and Rumors

MLB World Series: Diamondbacks-Rangers May Prove To Be TV Ratings Yawner, Like 2 Other Fall Classics No One Cared About

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
MLB: World Series-Tampa Bay Rays at Los Angeles Dodgers

The Arizona Diamondbacks and favored Texas Rangers are set to open the World Series on Friday.

Quick, name the Diamondbacks’ center fielder or third starting pitcher.

Are you planning to watch the Series’ first pitch?

Do you care about this year’s Fall Classic?

No?

Well, there were at least two other such occurrences when the World Series’ participants barely registered on the national radar:

2000 ‘Subway Series’: Dull Affair In Big Apple

New York Yankees fatigue existed almost everywhere outside of the Bronx.

With the Yankees gunning for their third consecutive World Series title and fourth in five seasons, national interest waned. Casual baseball fans have seen this movie and its subsequent sequels.

On this day 26 years ago, the Yankees topped the New York Mets, 4-2, at Shea Stadium, clinching the franchise’s 26th championship.

The Series’ most memorable moment came when Yankees starter Roger Clemens tossed a shattered bat at Mets catcher Mike Piazza running down the first-base line.

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter may have earned the Series’ MVP award, but the top performance went to pitcher Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez, who struck out 12 Mets batters during Game 3.

Still, outside the five boroughs of New York, few cared.

2020: When Few Cared To Watch Dodgers Top Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the 2020 Series title.

They clinched the title at a neutral stadium with few in attendance.

Television ratings were the lowest in Series history.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing havoc to everyday life, the MLB season was shortened and designated to clubs traveling to venues like Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to complete the postseason.

Despite Americans sheltering at home, few bothered to tune into the Dodgers clinching the title in six games, capped by a 3-1 victory on Oct. 27, 2020.

The Series earned a 5.2 television rating, the all-time lowest mark. Game 3 also garnered a 4.3 rating, the smallest viewership for any Fall Classic game. The matchup generated little interest despite the teams combining for the highest regular season winning percentage (.692) in Series history.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, by the way, earned the Series MVP award after batting .400 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Topics  
Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Rangers World Series
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Houston Astros

Dusty Baker retires from managing at age 74

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 26 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros
Giants name Bob Melvin as their new manager
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 25 2023
MLB News and Rumors
nlcs game 7 dbacks vs phils (1)
NLCS Game 7: Twitter Reacts To Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks Upsetting Philadelphia Phillies, Advancing To World Series
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks
Live Updates Game 7 National League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 24 2023
MLB News and Rumors
texas tops houston in game 7 (1)
ALCS Game 7: Twitter Reacts To Adolis Garcia Powering Texas Rangers Past Houston Astros, Advancing To World Series
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Bryce Harper Out Until MLB All-Star Break After Successful Tommy John Surgery
Live Updates Game 6 Of 2023 National League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 23 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Framber Valdez
Live Updates Game 6 Of 2023 American League Championship Series
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Oct 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top