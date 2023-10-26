The Arizona Diamondbacks and favored Texas Rangers are set to open the World Series on Friday.

Quick, name the Diamondbacks’ center fielder or third starting pitcher.

Are you planning to watch the Series’ first pitch?

Do you care about this year’s Fall Classic?

No?

Well, there were at least two other such occurrences when the World Series’ participants barely registered on the national radar:

23 years ago today, Mike Piazza broke his bat and Roger Clemens threw it back in his direction during Game 2 of the 2000 World Series pic.twitter.com/Wi6liA6dwn — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) October 22, 2023

2000 ‘Subway Series’: Dull Affair In Big Apple

New York Yankees fatigue existed almost everywhere outside of the Bronx.

With the Yankees gunning for their third consecutive World Series title and fourth in five seasons, national interest waned. Casual baseball fans have seen this movie and its subsequent sequels.

On this day 26 years ago, the Yankees topped the New York Mets, 4-2, at Shea Stadium, clinching the franchise’s 26th championship.

The Series’ most memorable moment came when Yankees starter Roger Clemens tossed a shattered bat at Mets catcher Mike Piazza running down the first-base line.

Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter may have earned the Series’ MVP award, but the top performance went to pitcher Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez, who struck out 12 Mets batters during Game 3.

Still, outside the five boroughs of New York, few cared.

On this day in 2000, the Yankees won their third consecutive World Series. No team has repeated as World Series Champions since. pic.twitter.com/oBoZMCehP9 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 26, 2023

2020: When Few Cared To Watch Dodgers Top Rays

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed the 2020 Series title.

They clinched the title at a neutral stadium with few in attendance.

Television ratings were the lowest in Series history.

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing havoc to everyday life, the MLB season was shortened and designated to clubs traveling to venues like Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, to complete the postseason.

Despite Americans sheltering at home, few bothered to tune into the Dodgers clinching the title in six games, capped by a 3-1 victory on Oct. 27, 2020.

The Series earned a 5.2 television rating, the all-time lowest mark. Game 3 also garnered a 4.3 rating, the smallest viewership for any Fall Classic game. The matchup generated little interest despite the teams combining for the highest regular season winning percentage (.692) in Series history.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager, by the way, earned the Series MVP award after batting .400 with two home runs and five RBIs.

