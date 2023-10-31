The last time the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted a World Series game, it was a Game 7 victory over the New York Yankees. That was 8,030 days ago.

While the Fall Classic returned to the desert for the first time since 2001, Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer enjoyed a homecoming of his own, of sorts. In 2008, Scherzer made his MLB debut at Chase Field with the Diamondbacks in 2008. Since leaving the organization in 2010, Scherzer dominated his former club, going 9-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 78 innings.

Before Scherzer was forced out because of injury, Twitter users responded to him starting Game 3 and blanking the host Diamondbacks through three innings. He is lined up to start Game 7, if necessary.

The visiting Rangers, who have hit a home run in 14 consecutive games, earned a 3-1 victory Monday.

Mookie Betts and Aaron Judge are in Arizona for Game 3 👀 Mookie will be MLB's #WorldSeries correspondent tonight and Judge will be receiving the 2023 Roberto Clemente Award pic.twitter.com/3u1SBtUqeI — MLB Life (@MLBLife) October 30, 2023

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte fielded grounders with his favorite practice partner …

LIKE FATHER LIKE SON ♥️#Dbacks Ketel Marte and his son taking part in BP inside Chase Field. These moments are what it's truly all about!#WorldSeries|#FutureDback pic.twitter.com/pSCj3Kysp9 — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 29, 2023

Celebrating the Diamondbacks’ 2001 championship squad, Randy Johnson delivered the first pitch to former teammate Louis Gonzalez. It was probably high and wide …

Former @Dbacks World Series champion Randy Johnson throws out the opening pitch of Game 3. 💪 Tune in to Game 3 of the World Series on Sportsnet and stream on Sportsnet+. pic.twitter.com/JDvSY3lk58 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2023

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker ran through a stop sign by the third-base coach and Garcia, before coming up lame, was up to the challenge …

Garcia guns out Walker at home to keep it a tie game! 😤 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/VldPo4RvzD — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) October 31, 2023

Unusual 1 (backside)-5-3! Scherzer escaped the second-inning jam on a deflected, barehanded effort by third baseman Josh Jung …

Josh Jung barehands the deflection to close out the innings🔥 Rangers (-120 ) somehow get out the inning unscathed😅 #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/z0PXWBwMev — Betfred Sportsbook (@BetfredSports) October 31, 2023

The fourth youngest cleanup hitter in Series history, Rangers rookie Evan Carter kept on swinging with authority …

A 21-year-old batting cleanup in the #WorldSeries? No problem.@Rangers rookie Evan Carter knocks a 104.4 mph single and has reached in all 15 #Postseason games he's played in. pic.twitter.com/mE14kd1pbu — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 31, 2023

Rangers’ Marcus Semien opened the Game 3 scoring with an RBI single, plating Nathaniel Lowe, who led off the third inning with a nine-pitch double …

Marcus Semien gets the Rangers on the board first. 📺: FOX#WorldSeriespic.twitter.com/Au9zASqJ7H — San Diego Strong (@PadresStrong) October 31, 2023

Powerful! Corey Seager connected on his fifth career Fall Classic slam, extending the Rangers’ lead to 3-0. With an exit velocity of 114.5 mph, the blast proved to be the hardest hit Series home run since 2015 …

World Series history in Beantown …

OTD in 2013, the @RedSox clinched a #WorldSeries title at Fenway Park for the first time in 95 years! pic.twitter.com/MAB6QGJcla — MLB Vault (@MLBVault) October 30, 2023

Scherzer started Monday on his fourth anniversary of winning the 2019 World Series …

4 years ago today, on October 30th 2019… The Washington Nationals became World Series Champions ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jT0ucLthjC — Talkin Nats (@TalkinNats) October 30, 2023

