MLB World Series Game 3: Twitter Reacts To Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Clubbing Arizona Diamondbacks At Chase Field

Jeff Hawkins
walker thrown out at home game 3 world series (1)

The last time the Arizona Diamondbacks hosted a World Series game, it was a Game 7 victory over the New York Yankees. That was 8,030 days ago.

While the Fall Classic returned to the desert for the first time since 2001, Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer enjoyed a homecoming of his own, of sorts. In 2008, Scherzer made his MLB debut at Chase Field with the Diamondbacks in 2008. Since leaving the organization in 2010, Scherzer dominated his former club, going 9-0 with a 2.65 ERA and 111 strikeouts in 78 innings.

Before Scherzer was forced out because of injury, Twitter users responded to him starting Game 3 and blanking the host Diamondbacks through three innings. He is lined up to start Game 7, if necessary.

The visiting Rangers, who have hit a home run in 14 consecutive games, earned a 3-1 victory Monday.

Game 3 promo …

Celebrity Game 3 sightings …

Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte fielded grounders with his favorite practice partner …

Players and fans lined up to see Monday night fireworks in the desert …

Celebrating the Diamondbacks’ 2001 championship squad, Randy Johnson delivered the first pitch to former teammate Louis Gonzalez. It was probably high and wide …

Diamondbacks’ Christian Walker ran through a stop sign by the third-base coach and Garcia, before coming up lame, was up to the challenge …

Unusual 1 (backside)-5-3! Scherzer escaped the second-inning jam on a deflected, barehanded effort by third baseman Josh Jung …

The fourth youngest cleanup hitter in Series history, Rangers rookie Evan Carter kept on swinging with authority …

Rangers’ Marcus Semien opened the Game 3 scoring with an RBI single, plating Nathaniel Lowe, who led off the third inning with a nine-pitch double …

Powerful! Corey Seager connected on his fifth career Fall Classic slam, extending the Rangers’ lead to 3-0. With an exit velocity of 114.5 mph, the blast proved to be the hardest hit Series home run since 2015 …

World Series history in Beantown …

Scherzer started Monday on his fourth anniversary of winning the 2019 World Series …

The Diamondbacks attempted an eighth-inning rally …

But Rangers closer Jose LeClerc shut the door in the ninth …

Game 3 final score …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
