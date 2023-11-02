One season after finishing 38 games behind the AL West Division champion, the Texas Rangers continued to flirt with danger during Game 5 of the World Series Wednesday, but rose to the challenge and downed the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-0, at Chase Field, claiming the franchise’s first MLB championship in unusual fashion.

The power-hitting Rangers were held hitless through six innings while the Diamondbacks’ offense failed to generate any runs despite positioning nine base runners in scoring position.

Twitter users responded to Zac Gallen becoming the first pitcher in Series history to take a no-hitter through six innings with his team facing elimination. The Diamondbacks starter may have suffered the defeat, but he proved he had the stuff to be a pitching staff ace.

The Rangers, who went 11-0 on the road during the playoffs, proved the franchise was championship caliber.

The @Rangers can capture their first-ever championship. The @Dbacks want to force the series back to Texas. Watch #WorldSeries Game 5 tonight at 8 pm ET on @MLBonFOX. pic.twitter.com/GzEmGs5qR6 — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

Reason 39848484833 why I love this team. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/4owryUFtdJ — Abby Jones (@_abigaiiiil) November 2, 2023

MLB has an engagement problem. pic.twitter.com/H8xeUPRBqn — Dan Clark (@DanClarkSports) November 1, 2023

One more in the desert. #WorldSeries Watch Game 5 at 8 p.m. ET on @MLBONFOX. pic.twitter.com/I4Rb6nxsfI — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

For the Game 5 first pitch, and serving as a double tribute for Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, the Diamondbacks went back to the beginning of their first World Series run in 22 years…

After throwing out the ceremonial first pitch on Opening Day this year, it’s only fitting to have Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, who was shot in the line of duty, back for our final home game – Game 5 of the World Series! pic.twitter.com/ks5VSvShAw — Arizona Diamondbacks (@Dbacks) November 2, 2023

Seeking to keep the Diamondbacks alive in the Fall Classic, Gallen channeled greatness as he arrived at Chase Field on Wednesday …

.@Dbacks starting pitcher Zac Gallen pulled up with the throwback energy for Game 5 👀#WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/fofTLoy6pz — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2023

For the potential Series-clinching Game 5, the Rangers unleashed one of their top offseason signees. To secure Nathan Eovaldi’s services, general manager Chris Young worked the holiday phones …

Rangers GM Chris Young spent his Christmas Eve negotiating a contract with Nathan Eovaldi. His wife Liz wasn’t happy about it that day, but now jokes that it was “worth while.” 😆@Ken_Rosenthal has more on how Nathan Eovaldi could deliver an early Christmas present to Rangers… pic.twitter.com/SGJHhORysa — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

One win from a Series crown, Eovaldi took the field Wednesday with one figure in mind …

After falling behind 10-0 by the third inning Tuesday, the Diamondbacks needed a silent first inning and Gallen delivered, establishing a dominating tone …

1-2-3 first inning for Zac Gallen 🔥 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ufghE5THd3 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

The Diamondbacks’ rookie nearly stole his playoff theft mark, but, at least, he matched it …

Corbin Carroll, are you kidding me? At 30.2 ft/sec, the @Dbacks rookie ties his own record for the fastest steal of this #Postseason: pic.twitter.com/vHn8bHOerv — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 2, 2023

Outscored 13-0 during the first three innings of the Series, entering Wednesday, the Diamondbacks had a chance to secure an early Game 5 lead. But the Rangers’ gifted rookie had other ideas …

Evan Carter with a SMOOTH play in left 😮‍💨 @Rangers pic.twitter.com/LeukDSLqm2 — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) November 2, 2023

The Diamondbacks had several chances to take the lead in the first three innings, but Eovaldi remained stingy …

Nathan Eovaldi has held the Dbacks to 0-7 with RISP SHOVING pic.twitter.com/BM8ZLaUOFv — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) November 2, 2023

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo added to his defensive resume, keeping the bases clear in the fourth inning …

What a play by Perdomo 🤯👏 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/RmFFKoPDTU — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added this defensive gem, maintaining Gallen’s no-hit bid through 4 1/3 innings …

Oh my Lourdes 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/ePAxMOWQ9n — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 2, 2023

Eovaldi compiled just five walks during his first five postseason starts, but he issued five free passes during the opening five innings Wednesday. The extra baserunners strained the outing, but he kept the “Answerbacks” clueless …

They call him Big Game Nate for a reason. #GoAndTakeIt pic.twitter.com/F343fJPsJe — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 2, 2023

After getting no-hit through six innings, the Rangers’ version of Mr. October, Corey Seager, dribbled a single to left field off a modern version of the shift …

A 67 mph dribbler breaks up the World Series no-hitter. Baseball! pic.twitter.com/Vm4ktFaH1r — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) November 2, 2023

Following Seager’s lead, the Rangers snapped out of their offensive funk with three consecutive, seventh-inning hits to open the scoring and chase Gallen from the mound …

The Rangers took advantage of a rare defensive miscue in the ninth inning …

Rangers’ Marcus Semien slams the Diamondbacks’ comeback chances …

SIMMY WITH A SWING OF A LIFETIME! pic.twitter.com/DJpPRimDBI — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) November 2, 2023

The Game 5 final score …

For the first time in franchise history, the Texas Rangers are World Champions #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/ZOwGrhYSYW — Texas Sports Life (@TXSportsLife) November 2, 2023