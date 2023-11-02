MLB News and Rumors

MLB World Series Game 5: Twitter Reacts To Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers Outdueling Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks, Earning 1st Fall Classic Title At Chase Field

Jeff Hawkins
One season after finishing 38 games behind the AL West Division champion, the Texas Rangers continued to flirt with danger during Game 5 of the World Series Wednesday, but rose to the challenge and downed the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-0, at Chase Field, claiming the franchise’s first MLB championship in unusual fashion.

The power-hitting Rangers were held hitless through six innings while the Diamondbacks’ offense failed to generate any runs despite positioning nine base runners in scoring position.

Twitter users responded to Zac Gallen becoming the first pitcher in Series history to take a no-hitter through six innings with his team facing elimination. The Diamondbacks starter may have suffered the defeat, but he proved he had the stuff to be a pitching staff ace.

The Rangers, who went 11-0 on the road during the playoffs, proved the franchise was championship caliber.

The Game 5 promo …

A fan’s bird’s eye view of Game 5 …

One win from clinching the 119th World Series, the Rangers’ players appeared loose …

Television executives were not as loose, however, watching the rating spike during Games 1-4. As if FOX didn’t have enough internal troubles …

The Game 5 starting lineups …

For the Game 5 first pitch, and serving as a double tribute for Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, the Diamondbacks went back to the beginning of their first World Series run in 22 years…

Seeking to keep the Diamondbacks alive in the Fall Classic, Gallen channeled greatness as he arrived at Chase Field on Wednesday …

For the potential Series-clinching Game 5, the Rangers unleashed one of their top offseason signees. To secure Nathan Eovaldi’s services, general manager Chris Young worked the holiday phones …

One win from a Series crown, Eovaldi took the field Wednesday with one figure in mind …

After falling behind 10-0 by the third inning Tuesday, the Diamondbacks needed a silent first inning and Gallen delivered, establishing a dominating tone …

The Diamondbacks’ rookie nearly stole his playoff theft mark, but, at least, he matched it …

Outscored 13-0 during the first three innings of the Series, entering Wednesday, the Diamondbacks had a chance to secure an early Game 5 lead. But the Rangers’ gifted rookie had other ideas …

The Diamondbacks had several chances to take the lead in the first three innings, but Eovaldi remained stingy …

Diamondbacks shortstop Geraldo Perdomo added to his defensive resume, keeping the bases clear in the fourth inning …

Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added this defensive gem, maintaining Gallen’s no-hit bid through 4 1/3 innings …

Eovaldi compiled just five walks during his first five postseason starts, but he issued five free passes during the opening five innings Wednesday. The extra baserunners strained the outing, but he kept the “Answerbacks” clueless …

After getting no-hit through six innings, the Rangers’ version of Mr. October, Corey Seager, dribbled a single to left field off a modern version of the shift …

Following Seager’s lead, the Rangers snapped out of their offensive funk with three consecutive, seventh-inning hits to open the scoring and chase Gallen from the mound …

The Rangers took advantage of a rare defensive miscue in the ninth inning …

Rangers’ Marcus Semien slams the Diamondbacks’ comeback chances …

The Game 5 final score …

 

Diamondbacks MLB News and Rumors Rangers Twitter World Series
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
