Monday Night Football Is Airing On ABC Every Week This Season

For those NFL fans who thought it was a fluke or a once-and-done to find a Monday Night Football game on ABC in Week 2, that is not the case.

Ten MNF games are being added to ABC’s fall schedule.

They will continue to air on ESPN as well.

Why is the network simulcasting the games?

It is believed to be due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike that has shuttered new television shows that typically flood the fall network television schedule.

A great thing to come from the writer and actor strikes is the news that the rest of the MNF schedule will air on ABC. It should’ve never been removed in the first place, replaced by reality TV crap that I would never watch. Now there’s something worth watching on Monday nights. — Keith Lund (@KeithALund) September 19, 2023

Every Monday between now and January, viewers can find Monday night football on ABC just like the good old days.

This is a stark contrast to the model that the NFL is advancing of streaming sources like Amazon Prime for Thursday night, Peacock for select games, and YouTube TV for the Sunday Ticket.

Monday Night Football On ABC Is Iconic

In the early days of the NFL when all games were aired on network television, and only one game was played outside of Sunday afternoons, ABC was the network of choice for Monday Night Football.

The Browns beat the Jets 31-21 on the first Monday Night Football game ever. September 1970. Now we have playoff football on Monday nights #NFL pic.twitter.com/dSG97TOkbk — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) January 18, 2022

The Doubleheader Weeks Are The Exceptions

There are only two Monday night games that will not be on ABC the rest of the season; those are on the weeks that the NFL has a Monday night doubleheader as was the case in Week 2.

On September 25, the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will air on ESPN while the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will air on ABC.

On December 11, the game between the Tennesse Titans and Miami Dolphins will air on ESPN while the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants game will air on ABC.