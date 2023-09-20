NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football Is Airing On ABC Every Week This Season

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Monday Night Football

For those NFL fans who thought it was a fluke or a once-and-done to find a Monday Night Football game on ABC in Week 2, that is not the case.

Ten MNF games are being added to ABC’s fall schedule.

They will continue to air on ESPN as well.

Why is the network simulcasting the games?

It is believed to be due to the ongoing Hollywood writers’ strike that has shuttered new television shows that typically flood the fall network television schedule.

Every Monday between now and January, viewers can find Monday night football on ABC just like the good old days.

This is a stark contrast to the model that the NFL is advancing of streaming sources like Amazon Prime for Thursday night, Peacock for select games, and YouTube TV for the Sunday Ticket.

Monday Night Football On ABC Is Iconic

In the early days of the NFL when all games were aired on network television, and only one game was played outside of Sunday afternoons, ABC was the network of choice for Monday Night Football.

The Doubleheader Weeks Are The Exceptions

There are only two Monday night games that will not be on ABC the rest of the season; those are on the weeks that the NFL has a Monday night doubleheader as was the case in Week 2.

On September 25, the game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will air on ESPN while the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will air on ABC.

On December 11, the game between the Tennesse Titans and Miami Dolphins will air on ESPN while the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants game will air on ABC.

 

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
shaq thompson lost for season (1)

Panthers Notebook: Leader Shaq Thompson Lost For NFL Season; Coach Frank Reich Remains ‘Confident In Play-Calling’

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Coaches Hot Seat: Brandon Staley Has Best Odds To Be First Head Coach Fired in 2023
NFL Coaches Hot Seat: Brandon Staley Has Best Odds To Be First Head Coach Fired in 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Is Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Kim Kardashian After Breakup With Girlfriend Lauren
Is Odell Beckham Jr. Dating Kim Kardashian After Breakup With Girlfriend Lauren
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) runs with the ball
NFL Week 3 Power Rankings: Who Is The Best Team In The NFL?
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  12h
NFL News and Rumors
Kareem Hunt
Report: Kareem Hunt Had Tryout With Cleveland Browns
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
NFL: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Who Were The Top Five Performers From Week 2 Of The 2023 NFL Season?
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  16h
NFL News and Rumors
Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield
NFL Week 3: Schedule, Point Spreads, Totals, and Betting Lines
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  18h
More News
Arrow to top