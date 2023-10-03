The Seattle Seahawks rushed and overwhelmed the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Giants failed to protect quarterback Daniel Jones and Seahawks rookie defensive back Devon Witherspoon enjoyed a prime-time breakout, scoring on a 97-yard interception return and collecting two sacks.

Twitter users responded to the Giants’ offensive line yielding 11 sacks during the 24-3 defeat.

Things got so bad for the Giants that their fans started leaving MetLife Stadium en masse with over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jones warmed up in peace. The practice throws proved to be the only moments the embattled QB with a big contract extension threw without constant pressure …

Daniel Jones gets ready for Monday Night Football: pic.twitter.com/Pgr3SX1PFj — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 2, 2023

Jones needs more precise prime-time preparation …

🎶 🎶 Are you ready for some football?

A Monday night party 🎶 🎶 pic.twitter.com/OAe7BI24sx — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 2, 2023

Seahawks entered Monday’s matchup seeking their third-straight win. They were in a rush to get it, too …

Seahawks out the tunnel at MetLife for Monday Night Football #SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/trafczrfQV — Jonesing For Football (@Jonesing4FBall) October 3, 2023

Seahawks QB Geno Smith endured an emotional return to Monday Night Football and MetLife Stadium …

The last time we saw Geno Smith on Monday Night Football he delivered one of the most epic one liners: “They wrote me off I ain’t write back though.” Excited to see what he has planned for an encore tonight. pic.twitter.com/4dtciyEedZ — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) October 2, 2023

Giants WR Darius Slayton played for Monday night redemption. He didn’t catch it …

The Seahawks take on the Giants on Monday Night Football tonight. And since the Giants drafted Darius Slayton they haven't won a MNF game. The Giants are 0-7 in that time period. Will the Giants break their losing streak tonight or will Seattle get the best of them? #NFL pic.twitter.com/7xo0CQ2DxA — Players Wrld (@playerwrld) October 2, 2023

After being sidelined for 385 days, Seahawks’ Jamal Adams made an immediate opening-drive impact …

Jamal Adams 🥲 Dude comes back makes an impact and is down again ! pic.twitter.com/11Bi1Ery5D — BallTalkSource (@BallTalkSource) October 3, 2023

Four plays later, however, Adams absorbed a knee to his head and was helped to the medical tent. Doctors quickly ruled the safety out with concussion symptoms …

Prayers up for Jamal Adams. Getting hurt in your first game back after a full year off is awful. pic.twitter.com/cpVXvLlm0u — Steven Cheah (@StevenCheah) October 3, 2023

Adams was not happy to hear the diagnosis …

Jamal Adams took a knee to his head on the opening drive and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/Y3sjUTi67Y — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

The Giants suffered an early setback of their own, failing to gain enough leverage along the line to convert a fourth-and-one QB sneak on their game-opening drive …

#Giants can’t get the first on the tush push Daniel Jones didn’t get low enough.

pic.twitter.com/CfMJJlkiXR — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 3, 2023

Witherspoon played extended time at the slot for the first time, after having only one snap inside during the opening three games. He may have found a new home …

Devon Witherspoon with his first career sack. pic.twitter.com/Z6wxvzVgp1 — Yaakov Gewirtz (@YaakovGewirtz) October 3, 2023

The Seahawks’ defense forced Jones to fumble – again …

The turnovers continue to pile up …

Daniel Jones has lost 24 fumbles since entering the league in 2019. The most in the NFL during that time 😬 pic.twitter.com/zQDpaz2WWA — ♑KD314♑ (@kendell_m) October 3, 2023

Taking advantage of the turnover, the Seahawks scored first …

An intense Smith strolled up and challenged Giants’ Xavier McKenney after questionable tackle …

Oooh: Geno Smith walked all the way to the Giants sideline after he was tackled late… He walked RIGHT up to Xavier McKinney and started talking and pointing at him.pic.twitter.com/hENW1pgAry — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 3, 2023

Smith showed more anger after suffering an injury on what he felt was a late hit …

Geno Smith showed his frustration after Isaiah Simmons tackled him on the sideline 😳#SEAvsNYG pic.twitter.com/d0trgckmkc — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

With Smith out, the Seahawks turned to this guy, with the obligatory NFL and Taylor Swift post …

Led by Lock, the Seahawks extended their lead …

Curious first-half abstinence …

The Giants have not scored a first-half touchdown through their first four games this season. pic.twitter.com/QSfSCx3iWr — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 3, 2023

He returns for the second half …

Geno Smith is back in the game at QB for Seattle. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 3, 2023

Top pick protection? Jones suffered sack No. 6 in the third quarter. …

REALLY BAD: #Giants right tackle Evan Neal, who was the 7th overall pick in the 2022 draft, has been flat out EMBARRASSING. 😳😳😳 Does not even look like he’s trying here. (🎥@AlexWilsonESM) pic.twitter.com/NYNozoD7RF — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 3, 2023

Breaking the bank (literally) …

REMINDER: New York #Giants QB Daniel Jones signed a 4 year contract worth 160 MILLION DOLLARS. He is the 4th highest paid player in the ENTIRE #NFL THIS SEASON. 😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/DTjxqjRFxq — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 3, 2023

Eli Manning said it all and the Giants offensive coordinator looked perplexed …

ManningCast broadcast on the Daniel Jones Pick-6: Eli: "Oh no.. oh no.. oh no…" pic.twitter.com/fc1jKFNNRE https://t.co/FddCiHODJZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

And a bit upset …

Brian Daboll is disgusted with Daniel Jones pic.twitter.com/F7ngrsxLhC — Bobby Skinner (@BobbySkinner_) October 3, 2023

Think the Giants need relationship counseling? …

Daniel Jones walks right past Brian Daboll, who's obviously asking him WTF he was thinking… It's ugly out here. pic.twitter.com/vYnOPpsPxS — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) October 3, 2023

Impressive prime-time performance …

The @Seahawks defense SHOWED OUT tonight 11 sacks

2 INTs (including a pick-6)

3 points allowed

4 different players with multiple sacks pic.twitter.com/LogcRdu91D — NFL (@NFL) October 3, 2023

Following the Giants’ second straight thumping at home, fans started hiding their faces as they exited early …