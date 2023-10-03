NFL News and Rumors

Monday Night Football: NFL Twitter Reacts To Seattle Seahawks Sacking, Overwhelming New York Giants

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
6 min read
daniel jones fumbles on mnf (1)

The Seattle Seahawks rushed and overwhelmed the New York Giants on Monday Night Football.

The Giants failed to protect quarterback Daniel Jones and Seahawks rookie defensive back Devon Witherspoon enjoyed a prime-time breakout, scoring on a 97-yard interception return and collecting two sacks.

Twitter users responded to the Giants’ offensive line yielding 11 sacks during the 24-3 defeat.

Things got so bad for the Giants that their fans started leaving MetLife Stadium en masse with over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

Jones warmed up in peace. The practice throws proved to be the only moments the embattled QB with a big contract extension threw without constant pressure …

Jones needs more precise prime-time preparation …

Seahawks entered Monday’s matchup seeking their third-straight win. They were in a rush to get it, too …

Seahawks QB Geno Smith endured an emotional return to Monday Night Football and MetLife Stadium …

Giants WR Darius Slayton played for Monday night redemption. He didn’t catch it …

After being sidelined for 385 days, Seahawks’ Jamal Adams made an immediate opening-drive impact …

Four plays later, however, Adams absorbed a knee to his head and was helped to the medical tent. Doctors quickly ruled the safety out with concussion symptoms …

Adams was not happy to hear the diagnosis …

The Giants suffered an early setback of their own, failing to gain enough leverage along the line to convert a fourth-and-one QB sneak on their game-opening drive …

Witherspoon played extended time at the slot for the first time, after having only one snap inside during the opening three games. He may have found a new home …

The Seahawks’ defense forced Jones to fumble – again …

The turnovers continue to pile up …

Taking advantage of the turnover, the Seahawks scored first …

An intense Smith strolled up and challenged Giants’ Xavier McKenney after questionable tackle …

Smith showed more anger after suffering an injury on what he felt was a late hit …

With Smith out, the Seahawks turned to this guy, with the obligatory NFL and Taylor Swift post …

Led by Lock, the Seahawks extended their lead …

Curious first-half abstinence …

He returns for the second half …

Top pick protection? Jones suffered sack No. 6 in the third quarter. …

Breaking the bank (literally) …

Eli Manning said it all and the Giants offensive coordinator looked perplexed …

And a bit upset …

Think the Giants need relationship counseling? …

Impressive prime-time performance …

Following the Giants’ second straight thumping at home, fans started hiding their faces as they exited early …

Topics  
Giants Monday Night Football NFL News and Rumors Seattle Seahawks Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
QB: Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills RB: Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers WR: Nico Collins, Houston Texans WR: Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco 49ers TE: Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens Flex: WR A.J. Brown, Philadelphia Eagles LT: Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers LG: Tyler Smith, Dallas Cowboys C: Jason Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles RG: Chris Lindstrom, Atlanta Falcons RT: Braden Smith, Indianapolis Colts EDGE: Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas Raiders EDGE: Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers DI: DaQuan Jones, Buffalo Bills DI: Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams LB: Nicholas Morrow, Philadelphia Eagles LB: Christian Harris, Houston Texans CB: DaRon Bland, Dallas Cowboys CB: Darious Williams, Jacksonville Jaguars S: Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay Buccaneers S: Tre'von Moehrig, Las Vegas Raiders Flex: CB Arthur Maulet, Baltimore Ravens K: Jake Elliott, Philadelphia Eagles P: Bradley Pinion, Atlanta Falcons San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey

PFF Week 4 Player Grades And Team of the Week: Christian McCaffrey Has Huge Day

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  28min
NFL News and Rumors
SNF Viewership Up 53% Among Teenage Girls With Taylor Swift In Attendance
SNF Viewership Up 53% Among Teenage Girls With Taylor Swift In Attendance
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
NFL News and Rumors
jamal-adams
After 13 Months, Seattle Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Makes NFL Return On MNF
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  5h
NFL News and Rumors
Taylor Swift
How Many Times Did Sunday Night Football Show Taylor Swift During Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets Game?
Author image David Evans  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones
Monday Night Football Week 4 Same Game Parlay Pick: +992 Odds MNF SGP Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  10h
NFL News and Rumors
Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III
Monday Night Football Week 4 Player Props: Kenneth Walker III Among Best Bets
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  11h
NFL News and Rumors
Matthew Stafford Los Angeles Rams
NFL: Who Has Been The Best & Worst Against The Spread In 2023?
Author image Colin Lynch  •  11h
More News
Arrow to top