NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Aric Almirola Claims Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart Pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying

The situation and conditions were different Saturday, but the results were the same for NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola. 

Piloting the No. 10 Ford on the reconfigured and repaved Atlanta Motor Speedway, Almirola earned the pole position for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart. He turned a hot lap of 177.346 mph, edging Ryan Blaney (177.266), who will begin on the outside of the front row. 

Almirola last started P1 at Atlanta in 2019 and he drove a Gen 6 machine on a beat-up pavement. Saturday, he was in a Next Gen car with a superspeedway race package.  

“It was an exciting lap-we’ve been working really hard to bring more speed to the race track, and it’s great to get a pole,” he said, as reported by NASCAR.com. 

Ford dominated the qualifying session, capturing the top six spots. 

Almirola’s teammate at Stewart-Haas Racing, Chase Briscoe, will start third and Joey Logano, the defending Cup Series champion, begins fourth. Harrison Burton opens fifth and Kevin Harvick, another Stewart-Haas driver, sixth. 

Logano captured the spring event at Atlanta. 

Atlanta Officials Instituting 2 Pit Road Speed Limits 

More changes are coming to Atlanta Motor Speedway. 

NASCAR Cup Series officials established new pit-road standards for Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart race. 

When the Peach State’s track underwent a reconfiguration beginning in 2021, the alterations helped create superspeedway-style racing along the 1.54-mile track. When the pit entrance along Turn 3 was extended for the spring race at track, a 45-mph speed limit was established, but some drivers lost valuable time and laps. 

To help make pit road fairer under green-flag conditions, drivers will be capped at 90 mph along sections 1 and 2. Then, for sections 3 through 18, the speed limit changes to 45 mph. 

“It’ll certainly be different having two gears,” Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “Having a taller gear for your fast section and then having to downshift to get to your normal pit-road speed is definitely something that I don’t think I’ve ever done before. I don’t know that that’s going to change the dynamic of the race a whole lot. I think it’s going to take a little getting used to from a driver’s standpoint just to do that and to do it efficiently.” 

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ Quaker State 400 

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ Quaker 400 Available at Walmart at Atlanta Motor Speedway:   

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team  

  • 1, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing  
  • 2, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske 
  • 3, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 4, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 5, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 6, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 7, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 8, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 9, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 10, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske   
  • 11, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing   
  • 12, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing  
  • 13, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing   
  • 14, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 15, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing  
  • 16, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 17, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing 
  • 18, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports   
  • 19, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing 
  • 20, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports   
  • 21, Cole Custer, 51, Rick Ware Racing    
  • 22, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 23, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports   
  • 24, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing   
  • 25, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club    
  • 26, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing   
  • 27, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports 
  • 28, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports   
  • 29, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing 
  • 30, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 31, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 32, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports 
  • 33, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing   
  • 34, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing    
  • 35, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports   
  • 36, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 37, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
dale earnhardt jr returning to two xfinity races (1)

NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Adding 2nd Xfinity Race To Busy Schedule

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 7 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
shane van gisbergen burns out after chicago win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 5 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott at chicago street race (1)
Atlanta Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Schedules: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 3 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
shane van gisbergen wins debut race at chicago (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To New Zealand Road Course Ringer Shane van Gisbergen Claiming Rain-Delayed Grant Park 220 At Chicago Street Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 2 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin wins chicago pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Chicago Street Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 1 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
AJ allmendinger most handle chicago (2)
NASCAR Public Betting Trends: AJ Allmendinger Most Bet-On Driver For Grant Park 220 At Chicago Street Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 29 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Goodyear 400
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Chicago Street Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 28 2023
More News
Arrow to top