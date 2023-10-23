NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR CUP Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1: Twitter Reacts To Christopher Bell’s Late-Race Surge To Round of 8 Victory At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
christopher bell wins 4ever400 (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell pulled off a Stage 3 rally, claiming Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway after not running a top-five green-flag lap until Lap 221 of 267.

The Round of 8 victory was Bell’s second this season and sixth of his career. It also clinched a second chance at the Championship 5 main event at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

“This is better than a dream come true,” Bell was quoted as saying after the race.

Twitter users responded to Sunday’s Round of 8 penultimate event, setting up the circuit’s next stop at Martinsville Speedway.

Was this song choice devised to get the drivers fired up? …

The event’s namesake, Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford, unveiled a retro look for the driver’s final race at Homestead. He placed P11 …

Ryan Blaney received a pre-race boost to his fringe playoff chances. He gave himself a better opportunity by leading 53 laps, winning Stage 2 and finishing second Sunday. He leads No. 5-ranked Tyler Reddick by 10 points for the final Championship 4 spot …

Crew chief Rodney Childers and his family “say the most famous words in motorsports” …

Sunny green flag beginnings …

Sunshine State racing …

Did William Byron (24) show his Cup Series competitors the way? …

Battle up front …

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. goes for a spin on Lap 77, causing the 4EVER 400’s first caution period …

Kyle Larson, the playoff points leader, earned 10 more with a Stage 1 win. He led for 96 laps, but finished P34 after badly misjudging a late entry into pit road …

Triple-decker trouble for Ross Chastain (1), JJ Yeley (15) and John Hunter Nemechek (42) on Lap 218 …

Larson after colliding with sand barriers at the entrance of pit road on Lap 216: “That was not my intention. Just a bummer and hopefully (Ryan Blaney’s) team can recover from it” …

More playoff issues for pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. The 2017 Cup champion’s engine faltered on Lap 237. His P29 marked the seventh time in eight playoff races the regular-season champion placed 17th or worse …

Denny Hamlin hit the wall on Lap 236 after suffering steering issues. On a quest for his first Cup title, Hamlin, who is 17 points below the cutoff line, may now be forced to win the final two races …

Completing a late-race surge, Bell, racing on the inside, passed William Byron for the lead on Lap 253 and pulled away from the field …

Clinching a return trip to the Championship 4 …

What a difference one week makes, eh? …

Bell: “I got the best team behind me. They gave me what we needed” …

The Cup Series’ playoff standings entering the spin at Martinsville Speedway, the Round of 8 finale …

Topics  
4Ever 400 Presented by Mobil 1 NASCAR News and Rumors Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin races at las vegas placed p10 (1)

NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Homestead-Miami Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 21 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott races at las vegas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 17 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented By Mobil 1 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Homestead-Miami Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: South Point 400
NASCAR Cup Series Championship Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists Kyle Larson As Big Round Of 8 Betting Favorite
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson raises arms in victory at las vegas (1)
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400: Twitter Reacts To Kyle Larson Sweeping Field At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
christopher bell wins las vegas playoff pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 14 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
martin truex jr at fall roval (1)
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400: Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Oct 10 2023
More News
Arrow to top