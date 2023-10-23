NASCAR Cup Series driver Christopher Bell pulled off a Stage 3 rally, claiming Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway after not running a top-five green-flag lap until Lap 221 of 267.

The Round of 8 victory was Bell’s second this season and sixth of his career. It also clinched a second chance at the Championship 5 main event at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 5.

“This is better than a dream come true,” Bell was quoted as saying after the race.

Twitter users responded to Sunday’s Round of 8 penultimate event, setting up the circuit’s next stop at Martinsville Speedway.

Was this song choice devised to get the drivers fired up? …

This is the actual song being played for the NASCAR pre-race drivers meeting hype video. This is real, promise. pic.twitter.com/oHGo0D8ugw — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) October 22, 2023

The event’s namesake, Kevin Harvick’s No. 4 Ford, unveiled a retro look for the driver’s final race at Homestead. He placed P11 …

#NASCAR … Kevin Harvick’s car this weekend at Homestead, the same scheme on his car when he won the 2014 title here. pic.twitter.com/oTwzEpH8Ej — Dustin Long (@dustinlong) October 20, 2023

Ryan Blaney received a pre-race boost to his fringe playoff chances. He gave himself a better opportunity by leading 53 laps, winning Stage 2 and finishing second Sunday. He leads No. 5-ranked Tyler Reddick by 10 points for the final Championship 4 spot …

Ryan Blaney obviously was pleased with the way NASCAR handled the follwup to his disqualification and the ultimate decision to rescind. Going from 56 points behind the cutoff to 17 points behind certainly makes a difference. His thoughts: pic.twitter.com/N2P24Ey4av — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 21, 2023

Crew chief Rodney Childers and his family “say the most famous words in motorsports” …

Sunny green flag beginnings …

WE ARE UNDERWAY AT HOMESTEAD! An epic side-by-side battle for the lead sees @BubbaWallace edge out @MartinTruex_Jr for the top spot early on.#NASCAR #NASCARPlayoffs #4EVER400 pic.twitter.com/LJdYx1frln — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 22, 2023

Sunshine State racing …

Did William Byron (24) show his Cup Series competitors the way? …

Could the bottom groove be the key to success today? @WilliamByron uses it to take the early lead from @MartinTruex_Jr! pic.twitter.com/PhtVAgdN0c — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 22, 2023

Battle up front …

Brad and Kyle cutting it clooossseee at the front! 🤏 📺: NBC | 📲: https://t.co/r61CT6jvrS pic.twitter.com/CCZTPyK2me — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 22, 2023

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. goes for a spin on Lap 77, causing the 4EVER 400’s first caution period …

Contact with the wall off of Turn 2 leads to this spin for @StenhouseJr. #4EVER400 pic.twitter.com/zWe7skwFMU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 22, 2023

Kyle Larson, the playoff points leader, earned 10 more with a Stage 1 win. He led for 96 laps, but finished P34 after badly misjudging a late entry into pit road …

Triple-decker trouble for Ross Chastain (1), JJ Yeley (15) and John Hunter Nemechek (42) on Lap 218 …

Larson after colliding with sand barriers at the entrance of pit road on Lap 216: “That was not my intention. Just a bummer and hopefully (Ryan Blaney’s) team can recover from it” …

More playoff issues for pole-sitter Martin Truex Jr. The 2017 Cup champion’s engine faltered on Lap 237. His P29 marked the seventh time in eight playoff races the regular-season champion placed 17th or worse …

Denny Hamlin hit the wall on Lap 236 after suffering steering issues. On a quest for his first Cup title, Hamlin, who is 17 points below the cutoff line, may now be forced to win the final two races …

Completing a late-race surge, Bell, racing on the inside, passed William Byron for the lead on Lap 253 and pulled away from the field …

Clinching a return trip to the Championship 4 …

Martinsville Magic? No, it's Miami Magic this year! @CBellRacing will race for the title! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rvFpY0m64z — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 22, 2023

What a difference one week makes, eh? …

Bell: “I got the best team behind me. They gave me what we needed” …

The Cup Series’ playoff standings entering the spin at Martinsville Speedway, the Round of 8 finale …

Playoff Standings: After @HomesteadMiami Bell joins Larson in the Championship 4 with Byron and Blaney having huge points days! A disaster day for JGR's No. 11 & No. 19 teams sees them in a must-win spot Next up: @MartinsvilleSwy for the penultimate race of the season#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/fkCqoX0eET — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) October 22, 2023