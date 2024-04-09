Forty years after traveling to Martinsville Speedway with a struggling, sponsor-less NASCAR Cup Series team, Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, was not present, but watched from his North Carolina residence as William Byron, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott placed 1-2-3 during Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

It was the first time an organization recorded a trifecta in 151 Cup events at the .526-mile short track.

In the past, Hendrick told NASCAR.com that situations like Sunday “always knots your tummy up.

“You’ve got to let ’em race, but man, all I could see was them wrecking … I’m glad they played nice and raced each other clean.”

Hendrick Motorsports has captured half of the eight Cup events this season.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the ninth race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have won the last 6 races (7 of 8 in 2024). Together they’ve led 1,623 of the last 1,969 laps in the Cup Series, 82.4% of the possible laps (Las Vegas-Martinsville) pic.twitter.com/seX9Tgjhlp — Trey Ryan (@TreyRyan99) April 8, 2024

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Storylines

Did the crew chief switch do any good? Austin Dillon placed P34 with Justin Alexander commanding the team. Dillon has yet to place better than 16 th this season.

Is it Harrison Burton? Or Wood Brothers Racing? Burton’s P33 at Martinsville was his fourth straight finish in the 30s. The team has yet to place in the top 10 this season.

Ryan Preece secured a P9 at Martinsville. It was his first top-10 finish this season. Should fans expect more?

P22 ➡️ P9@RyanPreece_ and the No. 41 toughed it out at Martinsville to finish in the top-10. pic.twitter.com/2CiHYNMthF — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) April 8, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Play Kyle Larson +400 Denny Hamlin +650 William Byron +650 Tyler Reddick +700 Ryan Blaney +850 Martin Truex Jr. +1000 Christopher Bell +1200 Chase Elliott +1400 Bubba Wallace +1400 Ross Chastain +1400 Ty Gibbs +1800 Kyle Busch +1800 Joey Logano +2000 Alex Bowman +2200 Brad Keselowski +2500 Chris Buescher +2800 Noah Gragson +6600 Chase Briscoe +8000 Daniel Suarez +8000 Erik Jones +8000 Austin Hill +10000 John H. Nemechek +15000 Josh Berry +20000 Michael McDowell +20000 Carson Hocevar +20000 Austin Dillon +20000 Austin Cindric +20000 Corey LaJoie +20000 Jimmie Johnson +20000 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 Ryan Preece +30000 Todd Gilliland +30000 Zane Smith +30000 Justin Haley +50000 Harrison Burton +50000 Daniel Hemric +100000 Kaz Grala +100000 Ty Dillon +100000

*Odds current at time of publication

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Predictions and Picks

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Kyle Larson (+400)

The new regular-season points leader, Larson has compiled one win and four top-five finishes this season. His four stage wins are double the number of anyone on the circuit.

William Byron (+650)

Talk about a good bet. Byron, who claimed last Sunday’s Cook Out 400, has won on a superspeedway, road course and short track this season. He also captured the playoff race at Texas last season.

Bubba Wallace (+1400)

Wallace’s P4 last Sunday was his career-best effort at Martinsville, totaling 18 stage points. He has three top-five finishes this season.

Bubba Wallace’s Columbia scheme for Texas pic.twitter.com/qGiUPaMeQZ — Skewcar (@Skewcar) April 9, 2024