NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Texas Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
nascar cup series at texas bet (1)

Forty years after traveling to Martinsville Speedway with a struggling, sponsor-less NASCAR Cup Series team, Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports, was not present, but watched from his North Carolina residence as William Byron, Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott placed 1-2-3 during Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway.

It was the first time an organization recorded a trifecta in 151 Cup events at the .526-mile short track.

In the past, Hendrick told NASCAR.com that situations like Sunday “always knots your tummy up.

“You’ve got to let ’em race, but man, all I could see was them wrecking … I’m glad they played nice and raced each other clean.”

Hendrick Motorsports has captured half of the eight Cup events this season.

Below, we’ll preview the top storylines heading into Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, go over the odds, and give our best bets for the ninth race on the 2024 NASCAR schedule.

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Storylines 

  • Did the crew chief switch do any good? Austin Dillon placed P34 with Justin Alexander commanding the team. Dillon has yet to place better than 16th this season.
  • Is it Harrison Burton? Or Wood Brothers Racing? Burton’s P33 at Martinsville was his fourth straight finish in the 30s. The team has yet to place in the top 10 this season.
  • Ryan Preece secured a P9 at Martinsville. It was his first top-10 finish this season. Should fans expect more?

NASCAR Cup Series Driver Odds

Here is an early look at the drivers’ odds for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, according to BetOnline Sportsbook:

Driver NASCAR Cup Series’ AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Play
Kyle Larson +400 BetOnline logo
Denny Hamlin +650 BetOnline logo
William Byron +650 BetOnline logo
Tyler Reddick +700 BetOnline logo
Ryan Blaney +850 BetOnline logo
Martin Truex Jr. +1000 BetOnline logo
Christopher Bell  +1200 BetOnline logo
Chase Elliott +1400 BetOnline logo
Bubba Wallace +1400 BetOnline logo
Ross Chastain +1400 BetOnline logo
Ty Gibbs +1800 BetOnline logo
Kyle Busch +1800 BetOnline logo
Joey Logano +2000 BetOnline logo
Alex Bowman +2200 BetOnline logo
Brad Keselowski +2500 BetOnline logo
Chris Buescher +2800 BetOnline logo
Noah Gragson +6600 BetOnline logo
Chase Briscoe +8000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Suarez +8000 BetOnline logo
Erik Jones +8000 BetOnline logo
Austin Hill +10000 BetOnline logo
John H. Nemechek +15000 BetOnline logo
Josh Berry +20000 BetOnline logo
Michael McDowell +20000 BetOnline logo
Carson Hocevar +20000 BetOnline logo
Austin Dillon +20000 BetOnline logo
Austin Cindric +20000 BetOnline logo
Corey LaJoie +20000 BetOnline logo
Jimmie Johnson +20000 BetOnline logo
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +25000 BetOnline logo
Ryan Preece +30000 BetOnline logo
Todd Gilliland +30000 BetOnline logo
Zane Smith +30000 BetOnline logo
Justin Haley +50000 BetOnline logo
Harrison Burton +50000 BetOnline logo
Daniel Hemric +100000 BetOnline logo
Kaz Grala +100000 BetOnline logo
Ty Dillon +100000 BetOnline logo

*Odds current at time of publication

AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Predictions and Picks 

Here are our best NASCAR bets for the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway: 

Kyle Larson (+400) 

The new regular-season points leader, Larson has compiled one win and four top-five finishes this season. His four stage wins are double the number of anyone on the circuit.

William Byron (+650) 

Talk about a good bet. Byron, who claimed last Sunday’s Cook Out 400, has won on a superspeedway, road course and short track this season. He also captured the playoff race at Texas last season.  

Bubba Wallace (+1400) 

Wallace’s P4 last Sunday was his career-best effort at Martinsville, totaling 18 stage points. He has three top-five finishes this season.

Topics  
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 NASCAR Cup Series NASCAR News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar xfinity series dude wipes at martinsville (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times at Texas Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NASCAR News and Rumors
truck series wild cart at cota (1)
NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  6h
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott william byron race at martinsville spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron team celebrates martinsville spring win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To ‘Badass’ William Byron Earning Cook Out 400 Victory, Hendrick Motorsports Rolling Historic Trifecta At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 7 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
tichmond raceway spring night easter race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 2 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
LONG JOHN SILVERS 200 ENTRY LIST (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 2 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series for martinsville preview (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top