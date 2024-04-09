NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott continues to chase his popularity.

The most popular pilot for six consecutive seasons, Elliott has failed to visit Victory Lane since Talladega Superspeedway in October 2022, a span of 42 events.

Meanwhile, teammate William Byron, who paced Hendrick Motorsports’ 1-2-3 finish during Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, has captured nine of the circuit’s past 44 races.

That must hurt.

Elliott, who led a season-high 64 laps Sunday, had a chance on the final overtime restart, but couldn’t outmuscle Byron and was passed by runner-up Kyle Larson. Hendrick became the first franchise to sweep the top three spots during 151 Cup events at Martinsville.

“Wish we could have gotten it done,” Elliott told NASCAR media. “We’ll keep scratchin’ and clawin’.”

Entering next Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, Elliott seeks to extend his top-five streak to three events. He could be a popular pick to end his skid.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 race

Saturday

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race

We’ll take it from here…. It’s officially race week here in Fort Worth🏁🔥#Autotraderechopark400 | #AndysFrozenCustard300 pic.twitter.com/W8CA73ummO — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) April 7, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet

25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

28, John H. Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Toyota

38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series wins since the start of 2022 (Next Gen Era): 1. William Byron — 11

2. Kyle Larson — 8

3. Denny Hamlin — 7

4. Christopher Bell — 6

5. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick — 5 — Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 7, 2024