NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott continues to chase his popularity.
The most popular pilot for six consecutive seasons, Elliott has failed to visit Victory Lane since Talladega Superspeedway in October 2022, a span of 42 events.
Meanwhile, teammate William Byron, who paced Hendrick Motorsports’ 1-2-3 finish during Sunday’s Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway, has captured nine of the circuit’s past 44 races.
That must hurt.
Elliott, who led a season-high 64 laps Sunday, had a chance on the final overtime restart, but couldn’t outmuscle Byron and was passed by runner-up Kyle Larson. Hendrick became the first franchise to sweep the top three spots during 151 Cup events at Martinsville.
“Wish we could have gotten it done,” Elliott told NASCAR media. “We’ll keep scratchin’ and clawin’.”
Entering next Sunday’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, Elliott seeks to extend his top-five streak to three events. He could be a popular pick to end his skid.
The fans are on their feet! @chaseelliott to the lead! #MVSCookOut400 pic.twitter.com/WGDt9cKNxp
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 7, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 8:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 race
Saturday
- 10:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice
- 11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race
Sunday
- 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race
We’ll take it from here….
It’s officially race week here in Fort Worth🏁🔥#Autotraderechopark400 | #AndysFrozenCustard300 pic.twitter.com/W8CA73ummO
— Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) April 7, 2024
NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, Ty Dillon, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet
- 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 28, John H. Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 33, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 35, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 36, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 37, Jimmie Johnson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 84 Toyota
- 38, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet
NASCAR Cup Series wins since the start of 2022 (Next Gen Era):
1. William Byron — 11
2. Kyle Larson — 8
3. Denny Hamlin — 7
4. Christopher Bell — 6
5. Chase Elliott, Joey Logano, Tyler Reddick — 5
— Jeff Gluck (@jeff_gluck) April 7, 2024