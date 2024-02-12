NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500: Dates, Event Times At Daytona International Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
NASCAR: Daytona 500

Carson Hocevar retains realistic expectations for his first full season on the NASCAR Cup Series.

But the pilot of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet does expect to finish among the series’ three rookies.

“The biggest thing for me is just being in the field, even having a Cup car, period, let alone racing in the Daytona 500,” Hocevar said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It all just seems so big.”

Hocevar competed in seven Cup events for a few garages last season, including Spire. His best outing came at Bristol Motor Speedway, placing 11th when he served as a substitute driver for Legacy Motor Club.

Of the circuit’s three rookies, two will drive for Spire. Zane Smith, the 2022 Truck Series champion, will drive the No. 71 Chevrolet. The third rookie is Josh Berry, who takes over the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

“The goal on our whiteboard is definitely win Rookie of the Year,” Hocevar said. “Spire has two shots at it, but the No. 77 team definitely wants to be that one to get it.”

NASCAR Speedweeks Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s Speedweeks events at Daytona International Speedway (All Times ET):

Wednesday

  • 8:15 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 qualifying

Thursday

  • 4:05 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice
  • 5:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 7 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1
  • 8:45 p.m. (approximately): Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2

Friday

  • 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying
  • 3 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 5:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 race

Saturday

  • 10:30 a.m.: Cup Series final practice
  • 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Daytona ARCA 300 race
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race

Sunday

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 race

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
