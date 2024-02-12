Carson Hocevar retains realistic expectations for his first full season on the NASCAR Cup Series.

But the pilot of Spire Motorsports’ No. 77 Chevrolet does expect to finish among the series’ three rookies.

“The biggest thing for me is just being in the field, even having a Cup car, period, let alone racing in the Daytona 500,” Hocevar said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It all just seems so big.”

Hocevar competed in seven Cup events for a few garages last season, including Spire. His best outing came at Bristol Motor Speedway, placing 11th when he served as a substitute driver for Legacy Motor Club.

Of the circuit’s three rookies, two will drive for Spire. Zane Smith, the 2022 Truck Series champion, will drive the No. 71 Chevrolet. The third rookie is Josh Berry, who takes over the No. 4 Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.

“The goal on our whiteboard is definitely win Rookie of the Year,” Hocevar said. “Spire has two shots at it, but the No. 77 team definitely wants to be that one to get it.”

still thankful for this group. last year this car was 33rd in qualifying, and this year we were 0.015 from putting 2 cars in the show. will continue to build with our process to keep getting better and show the speed i have been fortunate enough to show in a cup car so far! 👊 pic.twitter.com/bQ62GwPWhb — Carson Hocevar (@CarsonHocevar) February 4, 2024

NASCAR Speedweeks Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s Speedweeks events at Daytona International Speedway (All Times ET):

Wednesday

8:15 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 qualifying

Thursday

4:05 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

7 p.m.: Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1

8:45 p.m. (approximately): Cup Series Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2

Friday

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

4:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Fresh from Florida 250 race

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series final practice

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series Daytona ARCA 300 race

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series United Rentals 300 race

Sunday

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Daytona 500 race

One week until the pinnacle of stock car racing. One week until the Daytona 500. pic.twitter.com/bDx7MrFIFV — Brett (@22fan4ever) February 12, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Josh Berry, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Noah Gragson, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Kaz Grala, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Hemric, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, John Hunter Nemechek, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Justin Haley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Zane Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

35, Carson Hocevar, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Daytona 500 time 👀 — Chase Briscoe (@ChaseBriscoe_14) February 12, 2024