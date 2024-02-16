NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Duel at Daytona: Fans Watch Tyler Reddick’s Daring Last-Lap Pass To Earn Duel 1 Triumph At Daytona International Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Slicing and dicing his way to the lead, NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick captured the first of a pair of Duel races Thursday night at the 2.5-mile Daytona International Speedway.

Duel 1 consisted of odd-number finishers from time trials and provided the drivers track time after not being able to practice prior to Wednesday’s qualifying session.

Surrounded by Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, the 23XI Racing pilot saw an opening and dropped down to slingshot past the three Hendrick Motorsports drivers.

X (Twitter) fans reacted to seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson coming back on the final lap to qualify for Sunday’s Daytona 500 …

Reddick started 19th but made a clutch last-lap move to claim his first career Duel victory …

Before the opening green flag, NASCAR fans started taking their seats and some found their “happy place” …

Daytona Speedweeks started Wednesday night with Joey Logano capturing the Daytona 500 pole and Michael McDowell showing off surprising speed to earn a start on the outside of the front row …

Speedweeks continued Thursday with the start of Duel 1 …

The season’s first moments of NASCAR green-flag racing …

Larson produced the season’s first lead change on the first lap. The 2021 Cup champion has led at least one lap in his past three Duel outings, but has yet to earn a checkered flag. He was near the front during the final lap, but placed ninth …

For those interested, here’s a public service announcement on Kevin Harvick’s new podcast …

Martin Truex Jr. Took the lead on Lap 27, but went from leading to losing the draft to running out of fuel. He hopes his luck changes for Sunday as he chases his first Daytona 500 title …

The previous three Duel 1s ended caution-free. The street ended Thursday when Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun Daniel Hemric along Turn 4. Johnson and Austin Dillon were also involved …

Driving a Toyota for the first time, Johnson needed a strong run to make it as an “open” driver. He moved up to P5 after 11 laps and fought off JJ Yeley on the last lap to make the circuit’s season-opening showcase …

A two-time Daytona 500 champion, Johnson never had to “race his way in,” but when Yeley went outside on the last lap, Johnson remained on the inside and edged his “open” competitor. “Hats off to JJ Yeley,” Johnson told Fox Sports after the race. “Right spot … right time” …

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
