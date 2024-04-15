NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Elliott not only snapped his 43-race winless skid, but he also ended the “Hooters’ curse” by capturing the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 double-overtime victory At Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday.

For the first time since June 14, 1992, a machine with Hooters as a main sponsor visited Victory Lane. Nearly 32 years ago, the late Alan Kulwicki piloted a win at Pocono Raceway, en route to securing the Cup title.

Kulwicki and Elliott’s father, Bill Elliott, competed against each other “back in the day,” the younger Elliott told Fox Sports after Sunday’s win.

After executing two quality restarts during the extra sessions, Elliottl snapped his prolonged skid and fulfilled a personal goal. After taking the checkered flag, he turned around and executed a “Polish Victory Lap,” honoring Kulwicki, who died following a 1993 plane crash.

“It’s pretty emotional for me,” Elliott said. “It’s been a dream of mine to pay respect to the late Alan Kulwicki. “He beat my dad day back in the day.

“It’s really crazy how things came full circle there in that moment.”

And it got really hot at the finish of Saturday’s Xfinity Series race as Sam Smith edged Ryan Sieg by .002 seconds, the second-closest margin of victory in circuit history …

On the OT restart, Elliott paced the field from the inside and utilized a side-draft bump on Ross Chastain to slow momentum. He pulled away at the 1.5-mile track …

The tribute …

Elliott’s win was the fourth in which Hooters served as the primary sponsor. The first three came over a 301-day span with Kulwicki earning the trifecta. It took 156 Cup events or 11,627 days for the end of the “Hooters curse” …

One more layer to the Chase Elliott/Alan Kulwicki/Hooters thing: It all began in Elliott country at Atlanta. Hooters’ first race with Kulwicki was at Atlanta in spring 1991 when their own car DNQed and Kulwicki won the pole with no sponsor on his car. The rest is history. pic.twitter.com/T1xt963keL — Steven Taranto (@STaranto92) April 15, 2024

After nearly a year and a half, Elliott’s team ended its winless drought. The 2020 Cup champion can now plan on returning to the playoffs after a lost ‘23 campaign …

Before Sunday’s opening green flag, TCU football coach Sonny Dykes kicked off the Texas spring race …

Are the starts bigger in Texas, too? …

Zane Smith’s pit crew team created a unique – and dangerous – experience …

Christopher Bell, who has competed in back-to-back Championship 4 races, found trouble along Turn 4 on Lap 101. The No. 20 Toyota was running P10 when he got loose and involved John H. Nemechek (42) and Alex Bowman …

Look, mom, three wheels! Kyle Larson, who started on the pole, led a race-high 77 laps and earned the Stage 1 points, his Cup Series-leading fifth stage win. The regular-season points leader leads Martin Truex Jr. by 17 points and overcame a lost tire on Lap 116 …

After leading the field on a restart on Lap 173, Bubba Wallace found his machine going three-wide and making contact with Chase Briscoe, who was running P2. Harrison Burton inherited the lead for the first time this season and paced the field for seven rotations …

Ryan Preece tooks out reigning Cup champion Ryan Blaney and sent him into the wall on Lap 181, finishing P33. Blaney has one top-five finish in his past five outings, averaging a P17 over that time …

Reddick blazed past Denny Hamlin and moved into a lead that extended to 5.88 seconds, until making a pit stop on Lap 213. Pit-crew trouble on the right rear tire allowed Hamlin to claim the lead …

Racing in 19th position, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. spun out on Lap 254, bunching the field together …

Hamlin looked to execute a side-draft on Elloitt as he passed, but lost control along the second turn on Lap 266, forcing the field the “re-rack and do it again,” Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Joy said, in overtime …

Elliott helped shake the team’s prolonged slump with a rocket move past Reddick …

To Elliott, the win couldn’t have been much bigger at Texas …