NASAR Cup Series will immortalize three new members Friday and two of them should enter the Hall of Fame together.

It’s only fitting that driver Jimmie Johnson will be inducted into stock car racing’s shrine in Charlotte, N.C., alongside his long-time crew chief Chad Knaus.

Together, they captured a record-tying seven Cup championships, including five straight (2006-10).

Twitter users responded to the series’ new Hall of Famers, which also includes legacy driver Donnie Allison.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET at the Charlotte Convention Center …

We’re nearly ready for tomorrow’s Class of 2024 Induction ceremony. Will you be tuned it? #NASCARHall pic.twitter.com/7bYLgggCCl — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) January 18, 2024

The Hall of Fame trio were voted in via different avenues. Johnson and Knaus received their nods from the modern era ballot, while Allsion went through the Pioneer ballot …

Allison. Johnson. Knaus. These three legends are set to take their rightful place in the @NASCARHall. #NASCARHOF pic.twitter.com/jqTT7URNcB — NASCAR (@NASCAR) January 15, 2024

With many NASCAR dignitaries scheduled to be in attendance, Friday’s ceremonies will also include the presentation of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence (Shav Glick) and Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributors to NASCAR (Janet Guthrie) …

“The world may not have been ready for Janet Guthrie in the 70s. YOU were ready for it.” – Kyle Petty The first woman to compete in both the Daytona 500 and Indianapolis 500 will be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame as a Landmark Award recipient Friday night on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/UxxoaXTGPC — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) January 18, 2024

Meet NASCAR Cup Series’ 2024 Hall of Fame Class

Jimmie Johnson

Johnson initially caught the competitive eye of Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who gave the young driver his big break …

On this date in 2000:

NASCAR Busch Series rookie Jimmie Johnson signed with Hendrick Motorsports to drive fulltime in the NASCAR Winston Cup Series in 2002. pic.twitter.com/tUhEHTmCbB — NASCAR Memories (@NASCARMemories) September 22, 2022

Johnson went on to win 83 Cup races, including four Coca-Cola 600s and two Daytona 500s and Southern 500s …

Credited with 232 top-five finishes and 374 top-10s in 686 career starts, Johnson consistently dominated the field. He posted 36 pole wins …

Now, a part owner of Legacy Motor Club, Johnson will attempt to put behind a family tragedy last year and focus on competing in nine Cup events in 2024 …

With the addition of Carvana Jimmie Johnson is upto 9 races in 2024 starting with the Daytona 500 pic.twitter.com/uKF3oWkRw4 — NASCAR Fans UK (@NASCARFansUK) January 16, 2024

Chad Knaus

Knaus made a name for himself as a member of Gordon’s “Rainbow Warriors” crew during the 1990s. In 2002, Knaus was called upon to lead the newly formed No. 48 team. Knaus helped push Johnson to 81 of the driver’s trips to Victory Lane …

Should Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus have one big combined display at the NASCAR Hall of Fame? Knaus said he doesn’t think so. He explains how their careers are intertwined but also the differences. pic.twitter.com/WwnzCXg062 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) January 18, 2024

Knaus’ final win as a crew chief came with driver William Byron in 2020. He now serves as Hendrick Motorsports’ vice president of competition …

Donnie Allison

Allison, the younger brother of legend Bobby Allison, earned his driving reputation as a member of the “Alabama Gang” …

Named the Grand National Rookie of the Year in 1967, Allison would go on to win 10 Cup events, including the 1970 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway …

Spotlight: NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Donnie Allison: Donnie Allison, born on September 7, 1939, is a former driver on the NASCAR Grand National/Winston Cup circuit. He is part of the “Alabama Gang,” and is the brother of 1983 champion Bobby Allison… https://t.co/PHsJMjhNF2 pic.twitter.com/P00KIBcij6 — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) January 17, 2024

The blue jackets are pressed and ready for the new trio of legends …

Three legends are set to receive the most unique keepsakes there is: a handcrafted NASCAR Hall of Fame blue jacket. #NASCARHall pic.twitter.com/APpiBABnar — NASCAR Hall of Fame (@NASCARHall) January 18, 2024