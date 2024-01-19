NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series Set To Celebrate Jimmie Johnson, Chad Knaus, Donnie Allison Hall of Fame Inductions

NASAR Cup Series will immortalize three new members Friday and two of them should enter the Hall of Fame together.

It’s only fitting that driver Jimmie Johnson will be inducted into stock car racing’s shrine in Charlotte, N.C., alongside his long-time crew chief Chad Knaus.

Together, they captured a record-tying seven Cup championships, including five straight (2006-10).

Twitter users responded to the series’ new Hall of Famers, which also includes legacy driver Donnie Allison.

The NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Induction Ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET at the Charlotte Convention Center …

The Hall of Fame trio were voted in via different avenues. Johnson and Knaus received their nods from the modern era ballot, while Allsion went through the Pioneer ballot …

With many NASCAR dignitaries scheduled to be in attendance, Friday’s ceremonies will also include the presentation of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence (Shav Glick) and Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributors to NASCAR (Janet Guthrie) …

Meet NASCAR Cup Series’ 2024 Hall of Fame Class

Jimmie Johnson

Johnson initially caught the competitive eye of Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon, who gave the young driver his big break …

Johnson went on to win 83 Cup races, including four Coca-Cola 600s and two Daytona 500s and Southern 500s …

Credited with 232 top-five finishes and 374 top-10s in 686 career starts, Johnson consistently dominated the field. He posted 36 pole wins …

Now, a part owner of Legacy Motor Club, Johnson will attempt to put behind a family tragedy last year and focus on competing in nine Cup events in 2024 …

Chad Knaus

Knaus made a name for himself as a member of Gordon’s “Rainbow Warriors” crew during the 1990s. In 2002, Knaus was called upon to lead the newly formed No. 48 team. Knaus helped push Johnson to 81 of the driver’s trips to Victory Lane …

Knaus’ final win as a crew chief came with driver William Byron in 2020. He now serves as Hendrick Motorsports’ vice president of competition …

Donnie Allison

Allison, the younger brother of legend Bobby Allison, earned his driving reputation as a member of the “Alabama Gang” …

Named the Grand National Rookie of the Year in 1967, Allison would go on to win 10 Cup events, including the 1970 World 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway …

The blue jackets are pressed and ready for the new trio of legends …

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
