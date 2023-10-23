NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney, who led 53 laps, appeared in position to qualify for the Championship 4 race on Nov. 5.

Instead, the pilot of the No. 12 Ford, was struck from behind by an out-of-control Kyle Larson during entry into pit road on Lap 214 of Sunday’s 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Larson owned up to the Round of 8 mistake, but it left Blaney in a runner-up position to race-winner Christopher Bell, who jumped into the lead of the playoff points standings. It also left him with one more chance to qualify for the Phoenix Raceway finale.

“I thought we had a good shot, just didn’t really work out for us at the end,” Blaney said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

Blaney, who was hard by Denny Hamlin, expressed his dissatisfaction of the maneuver, which allowed Bell to catch up to the lead pack and eventually pull out the win.

“He tried to slide me two or three times and failed miserably and then just decided to use me up,” Blaney said. “I mean if you’re gonna slide somebody, slide somebody and commit. Don’t halfway do it and use me up. So what did he say? Hack? I think he was that today.”

Entering next Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway, Blaney sits 10 points in front of No. 5-ranked Tyler Reddick.

Ryan Blaney expressed frustration with the No. 11 after the race Sunday. pic.twitter.com/T8rwQSoGSf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 22, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Martinsville Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Dead On Tools 250 race

Sunday

2 p.m.: Cup Series Xfinity 500 race

The view from Club Panorama is unmatched 🔥 pic.twitter.com/cULQNb84kg — Martinsville Speedway (@MartinsvilleSwy) October 19, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

He’ll be trying all the way to Phoenix. 😉 pic.twitter.com/AdafO2NUl7 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 23, 2023