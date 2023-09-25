NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Talladega Superspeedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
NASCAR: Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400

NASCAR Cup Series driver Willam Byron created professional and personal milestones Sunday without having what many insiders considered was a dominant machine.  

Byron’s teammate, Kyle Larson, appeared to be controlling the top car during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, but he crashed out racing with Bubba Wallace with 12 laps to go.  

Hanging back for much of the run at the 1.5-mile track, Byron passed Wallace off the final restart with six rotations remaining and cruised to his series-leading sixth win and Hendrick Motorsports’ 300th trip to Victory Lane.  

“No. 300 For Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle (Larson) really deserved this one,” Byron told NBC Sports. “Gotta say those guys were really fast all day. Hate it for them at the end, but man, it was awesome to get our car to the front. I love clean air.”   

Former driver Geoff Bodine captured Hendrick Motorsports’ first win in 1984 at Martinsville Speedway. 

“I was such a Hendrick Motorsports fan growing up as a kid, watching Jimmie Johnson, and became really fond of Jeff Gordon as I got to know him,” Byron said. “Just thankful for all the people and men and women back at Hendrick Motorsports and Mr. Hendrick for his investment in me and telling me at 17 years old that he was going to take me to Cup racing. Just appreciate everything he’s done for me, and this is awesome.” 

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway (All Times ET):

Saturday

  • 9:30 a.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 1 p.m.: Truck Series Love’s RV Stop 250 race
  • 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

Sunday

  • 2 p.m.: Cup Series YellaWood 500 race

NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Riley Herbst, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, TBA, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors YellaWood 500
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
bubba wallace enters round of 12 below cutoff (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Texas Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlint outduels kyle larson in heated kansas race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 19 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
busch light clash establish shot (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Round of 12 Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook Lists Denny Hamlin New Playoff Favorite
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 18 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
Denny hamlin burns out after bristol win (1)
Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Texas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 18 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin leads pack at bristol night race (1)
Twitter Reacts To Denny Hamlin Shinning Light On NASCAR Cup Series’ Bass Pro Shops Night Race At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 16 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Cup Practice & Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kanss speedway field fall 2024 (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Bristol Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Sep 12 2023
More News
Arrow to top