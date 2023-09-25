NASCAR Cup Series driver Willam Byron created professional and personal milestones Sunday without having what many insiders considered was a dominant machine.

Byron’s teammate, Kyle Larson, appeared to be controlling the top car during the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, but he crashed out racing with Bubba Wallace with 12 laps to go.

Hanging back for much of the run at the 1.5-mile track, Byron passed Wallace off the final restart with six rotations remaining and cruised to his series-leading sixth win and Hendrick Motorsports’ 300th trip to Victory Lane.

“No. 300 For Hendrick Motorsports, Kyle (Larson) really deserved this one,” Byron told NBC Sports. “Gotta say those guys were really fast all day. Hate it for them at the end, but man, it was awesome to get our car to the front. I love clean air.”

Former driver Geoff Bodine captured Hendrick Motorsports’ first win in 1984 at Martinsville Speedway.

“I was such a Hendrick Motorsports fan growing up as a kid, watching Jimmie Johnson, and became really fond of Jeff Gordon as I got to know him,” Byron said. “Just thankful for all the people and men and women back at Hendrick Motorsports and Mr. Hendrick for his investment in me and telling me at 17 years old that he was going to take me to Cup racing. Just appreciate everything he’s done for me, and this is awesome.”

🗣️ “Good to get the 300th win for those guys, just thankful for everything that Mister H has done for my career.” 🏆 @WilliamByron advances to the Round of 8 and scores @TeamHendrick‘s 300th Cup Series win pic.twitter.com/ehgFzHpwDM — SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Ch. 90) (@SiriusXMNASCAR) September 25, 2023

