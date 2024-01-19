NASCAR Cup Series driver Jimmie Johnson on Friday is set to become a member of stock car racing’s Hall of Fame.

And he’s not done racing yet.

A seven-time circuit champion, Johnson, along with his longtime crew chief Chad Knaus and pioneer driver Donnie Allison, will be enshrined in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, before engaging in his limited 2024 Cup run.

Twitter users responded to the road Johnson, who earned 83 Cup wins and 374 top-10 finishes in 689 career starts, traveled to reach the pinnacle of his profession.

Johnson was born on Sept. 17, 1975 in El Cajon, Calif. By age four, he started racing motorcycles, winning the 60cc class title three years later. His competitive path led him to begin racing stock cars for Herzog Motorsports in the mid-1990s and continues with Friday’s Hall of Fame induction …

As part owner Legacy Motor Club, Johnson announced a nine-race driving schedule during his Hall of Fame season …

NEWS: LEGACY MOTOR CLUB announces three additional races to Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 schedule – the DAYTONA 500, the Brickyard 400 and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway. @NASCAR @JimmieJohnson @LEGACYMotorClub @phoenixraceway #DAYTONA500 #Brickyard400 pic.twitter.com/JYLy0Do5vZ — Anthony Nagel (@Anthony_Nagel_) January 16, 2024

Johnson first sat behind a Xfinity Series car in 1998, posting a 15th-place finish in one of his initial three outings. In 1999, he piloted five races and earned his first top-10 at the Milwaukee Mile while Casey Atwood bumped his way to an exciting last-lap win. The 2001 season was big for Johnson, who visiting a Xfinity Series Victory Lane for the first time at Chicagoland Speedway. He also gained his first Cup experience, placing 39th at Charlotte Motor Speedway …

Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) won the inaugural Busch Seres race at @ChicagolndSpdwy in 2001 driving the No. 92 Excedrin Chevy for Jackson-Herzog Motorsports. To this day, it is still Johnson’s only victory in the Busch (Now Xfinity) series. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/efsaBX6f1O — Mark’s Random NASCAR Facts (@FactsNascar) June 27, 2019

Spearheaded by the scouting of future Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon, Hendrick Motorsports signed Johnson. He drove part-time in 2001 and was promoted to full-time No. 48 driver the next season. Gordon proved to be a good mentor …

Hendrick Motorsports VP of competition Chad Knaus and racing legend Jimmie Johnson were elected to the #NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2024. Knaus started with Jeff Gordon’s team in 1993. Johnson was signed by Gordon in 2001 and won 7 championships with Knaus as crew chief. pic.twitter.com/tqBYzh2Gle — Jeff Gordon Online (@JGinfo) August 2, 2023

Johnson earned his first major NASCAR full-time gig in 2002, compiling six top-10s and placed 10th in the series’ points standings …

Cup drivers in their rookie season Jimmie Johnson – 2002#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/uc0Fp3S75q — Racing RoundTable (@RacingRT1) July 25, 2020

As a Cup rookie, Johnson made an instant impact, claiming the first of 36 career poles at the Daytona 500. Fueled by three wins, Johnson paced the points standings with seven events to go, but faded and finished fifth …

Over the next three seasons, Johnson’s impact evolved into a circuit-wide statement, taking 15 trips to Victory Lane and collecting 65 top-10 finishes. During that span, he placed second twice and fifth in the points standings. It proved to be a preview of Johnson’s growing dominance …

From 2006-10, Johnson engineered the most dominant timeframe in Cup Series history, earning five consecutive series championships. Over the course of Johnson’s 10-year history, he never finished outside of the top 10, winning or placing second in the points standings eight times …

Denny Hamlin sees his championship hopes slip away in the early laps of the 2010 Ford 400. Jimmie Johnson would finish second & clinch his 5th straight Cup title. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/mDM6wttnbg — Racing RoundTable (@RacingRT1) June 12, 2020

Johnson’s favorite track, part I: Monster Mile, 11 wins …

Johnson’s favorite track, part II: Martinsville Speedway, nine wins …

When it came to the Cup Series’ biggest events, Johnson came up big, claiming four Brickyard 400s and Coca-Cola 600s and two Dayota 500s and Southern 500s …

After a three-season absence, Johnson returned to the top of the Cup series in 2013 with his sixth title …

Johnson joined elite company with his seventh circuit championship in 2016 …

Last year was tragic for the Johnson family. Three relatives died following a shooting, forcing Johnson to take a leave of absence …

At 48 years old and his Hall of Fame bust freshly minted, Johnson plans on continuing to build his driving legacy in the No. 84 machine this season, beginning with the Daytona 500 on Feb. 18 …

#NASCAR Cup Series News: Carvana continues sponsorship of Jimmie Johnson for three races in 2024 Full Details: https://t.co/6zHCVvlj2P pic.twitter.com/AIY57nJ3AG — Next Line Racing🏁 (@NLR_NewsPR) January 16, 2024

Jimmie Johnson: 2024 NASCAR Hall of Famer …