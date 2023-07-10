NASCAR Cup Series co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski looked primed to end his long winless streak and capture RFK Racing’s long overdue checkered flag.

Then, the 2012 Cup Series champion looked at the No. 6 Ford’s fuel gauge.

As soon as Keselowski crossed the start/finish line, capturing Stage 2 of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, the veteran knew all was lost when he entered the extended pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

With rain shortening the event and handing new series points leader William Byron his circuit-best fourth win, Keselowski settled for P6.

“We were right where we needed to be but didn’t get the breaks we needed,” Keselowski said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

After starting 11th, Keselowski worked well with his teammate, Chris Buescher, and cruised to the lead on Lap 137.

With wet weather on the team’s radar, crew chief Matt McCall made a tough choice and brought Keselowski into the pits for fuel to start Stage 3. The team estimated the machine had “12-14 laps” of fuel remaining. The race ended up being called after 15 final-stage rotations.

“That was not enough (fuel),” Keselowski said. “I think we made the right call. We just needed the rain to be 10 minutes earlier or 10 minutes later.”

Keselowski, who led on the final lap during the spring race at Atlanta before finishing second, has not seen Victory Lane since April 25, 2021, at Talladega Superspeedway. He currently sits 13th in the points standings, however, with seven regular-season races remaining. He’s trying to remain patient.

“It’s part of the deal,” Keselowski said. “You win races you shouldn’t and you lose ones you probably should win. You have to take the punches as they come.”

As it turns out, it didn’t make a difference if Brad Keselowski had stayed out. Crew chief Matt McCall says they would have been a couple of laps short anyway. RFK is improving but Matt says there’s a long way for the teams to go. pic.twitter.com/0PpBeJVtFo — Matt Weaver (@MattWeaverRA) July 10, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

11:45 a.m.: Whelen Modified Tour garage hours

Noon: Xfinity Series garage hours

3:15 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour practice

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

6:45 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

Saturday

7 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

Noon: Xfinity Series garage hours

12:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

12:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour garage hours

2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 race

5:55 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour driver introductions

6 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 race

Sunday

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

1 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Crayon 301 race

New leader, the No. 24. The fight for the Regular Season Championship is building. pic.twitter.com/iXuITBEiSz — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 10, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet