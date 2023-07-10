NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR New Hampshire Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Cup Series’ Entry List

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
william byron tops field at rainy atlanta (1)

NASCAR Cup Series co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski looked primed to end his long winless streak and capture RFK Racing’s long overdue checkered flag.

Then, the 2012 Cup Series champion looked at the No. 6 Ford’s fuel gauge.

As soon as Keselowski crossed the start/finish line, capturing Stage 2 of Sunday’s Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart, the veteran knew all was lost when he entered the extended pit road at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

With rain shortening the event and handing new series points leader William Byron his circuit-best fourth win, Keselowski settled for P6.

“We were right where we needed to be but didn’t get the breaks we needed,” Keselowski said, as reported by NASCAR.com.

After starting 11th, Keselowski worked well with his teammate, Chris Buescher, and cruised to the lead on Lap 137.

With wet weather on the team’s radar, crew chief Matt McCall made a tough choice and brought Keselowski into the pits for fuel to start Stage 3. The team estimated the machine had “12-14 laps” of fuel remaining. The race ended up being called after 15 final-stage rotations.

“That was not enough (fuel),” Keselowski said. “I think we made the right call. We just needed the rain to be 10 minutes earlier or 10 minutes later.”

Keselowski, who led on the final lap during the spring race at Atlanta before finishing second, has not seen Victory Lane since April 25, 2021, at Talladega Superspeedway. He currently sits 13th in the points standings, however, with seven regular-season races remaining. He’s trying to remain patient.

“It’s part of the deal,” Keselowski said. “You win races you shouldn’t and you lose ones you probably should win. You have to take the punches as they come.”

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 11:45 a.m.: Whelen Modified Tour garage hours
  • Noon: Xfinity Series garage hours
  • 3:15 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour practice
  • 5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 6:45 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

Saturday

  • 7 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
  • Noon: Xfinity Series garage hours
  • 12:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 12:50 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour garage hours
  • 2:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions
  • 3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 race
  • 5:55 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour driver introductions
  • 6 p.m.: Whelen Modified Tour Mohegan Sun 100 race

Sunday

  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
  • 1 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting
  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Crayon 301 race

NASCAR Cup Series Crayon 301 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
Crayon 301 NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron beats atlanta field rain (1)

NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Cup Series Driver William Byron Claiming Rain-Shortened Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  21h
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Aric Almirola Claims Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart Pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 8 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
dale earnhardt jr returning to two xfinity races (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To Dale Earnhardt Jr. Adding 2nd Xfinity Race To Busy Schedule
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 7 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
shane van gisbergen burns out after chicago win (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 Available At Walmart: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 5 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chase elliott at chicago street race (1)
Atlanta Motor Speedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course Schedules: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 3 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
shane van gisbergen wins debut race at chicago (1)
NASCAR 2023: Twitter Reacts To New Zealand Road Course Ringer Shane van Gisbergen Claiming Rain-Delayed Grant Park 220 At Chicago Street Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 2 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin wins chicago pole (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Chicago Street Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jul 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top