NASCAR Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Entry List: Event Dates, Times Released For Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, Indianapolis Raceway Park

Jeff Hawkins
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Practice

With the success Trackhouse Racing and Supercars regular Shane van Gisbergen enjoyed during the rain-shortened Grant Park 220 on July 2, Legacy Motor Club co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson enlisted the help of two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller for Sunday’s road course event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rockenfeller will not be the only international driver recruited to race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Van Gisbergen returns after earning the checkered flag during his Cup Series debut at Chicago Street Course and will be joined by Jenson Button (Rick Ware Racing), Kamui Kobayashi (23XI Racing), and Brodie Kostecki (Richard Childress Racing).

Competing last week in the IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar series, Rockenfeller placed fifth in the GTP class at Road America. Legacy also signed Rockenfeller to drive at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 20.

Button earned the 2009 Formula 1 championship and claimed 15 race wins.

Kobayashi generally competes in sports car and endurance races and made 75 F1 starts from 2009-14.

Kostecki has collected two Supercars event titles this season.

Will the road-course aces interrupt Chris Buescher’s bid for a trifecta? Buescher claimed consecutive Cup starts, one at a short track (Richmond) and the second at a superspeedway (Michigan).

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Indianapolis Raceway Park (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series practice at Indianapolis Raceway Park
  • 2:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying at Indianapolis Raceway Park
  • 3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice at Indianapolis Raceway Park
  • 4:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying at Indianapolis Raceway Park
  • 6 p.m.: ARCA Series Reese’s 200 race at Indianapolis Raceway Park
  • 9 p.m.: Truck Series TSport 200 race at Indianapolis Raceway Park

Saturday

  • 9:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice at IMS Road Course
  • 10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS Road Course
  • 11:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice at IMS Road Course
  • 12:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying at IMS Road Course
  • 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard race at IMS Road Course

Sunday

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race at IMS Road Course

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Brodie Kostecki, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet
  • 25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 28, Mike Rockenfeller, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 33, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 35, Kamui Kobayashi, 23XI Racing, No. 67 Toyota
  • 36, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 37, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 38, Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
  • 39, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

