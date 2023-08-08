With the success Trackhouse Racing and Supercars regular Shane van Gisbergen enjoyed during the rain-shortened Grant Park 220 on July 2, Legacy Motor Club co-owner and seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson enlisted the help of two-time 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller for Sunday’s road course event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Rockenfeller will not be the only international driver recruited to race on the 14-turn, 2.439-mile track during the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. Van Gisbergen returns after earning the checkered flag during his Cup Series debut at Chicago Street Course and will be joined by Jenson Button (Rick Ware Racing), Kamui Kobayashi (23XI Racing), and Brodie Kostecki (Richard Childress Racing).

Competing last week in the IMSA Weather Tech SportsCar series, Rockenfeller placed fifth in the GTP class at Road America. Legacy also signed Rockenfeller to drive at Watkins Glen International on Aug. 20.

Button earned the 2009 Formula 1 championship and claimed 15 race wins.

Kobayashi generally competes in sports car and endurance races and made 75 F1 starts from 2009-14.

Kostecki has collected two Supercars event titles this season.

Will the road-course aces interrupt Chris Buescher’s bid for a trifecta? Buescher claimed consecutive Cup starts, one at a short track (Richmond) and the second at a superspeedway (Michigan).

Its Indy Road Course week. We get to see Shane Van Gisbergen, Brodie Kostecki, Kamui Kobayashi and Jenson Button all race together #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/FUY0HkMCP1 — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) August 7, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course and Indianapolis Raceway Park (All Times ET):

Friday

1:30 p.m.: ARCA Series practice at Indianapolis Raceway Park

2:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying at Indianapolis Raceway Park

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice at Indianapolis Raceway Park

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying at Indianapolis Raceway Park

6 p.m.: ARCA Series Reese’s 200 race at Indianapolis Raceway Park

9 p.m.: Truck Series TSport 200 race at Indianapolis Raceway Park

Saturday

9:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice at IMS Road Course

10:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying at IMS Road Course

11:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice at IMS Road Course

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying at IMS Road Course

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard race at IMS Road Course

Sunday

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard race at IMS Road Course

The Racing Capital of the World is ready for this one 😮‍💨 It’s August, and that means we can officially say we’re DAYS away from #NASCAR and #INDYCAR taking on #TheBrickyard. See you soon! ⬇️ 🎟 >>> https://t.co/td9Xp1Jeoj pic.twitter.com/LObbvYWLsz — Indianapolis Motor Speedway (@IMS) August 1, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Jenson Button, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Brodie Kostecki, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet

25, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

26, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

27, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

28, Mike Rockenfeller, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

29, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

30, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

31, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

32, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Andy Lally, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

34, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

35, Kamui Kobayashi, 23XI Racing, No. 67 Toyota

36, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

37, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

38, Shane van Gisbergen, Trackhouse Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

39, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

Its Indy Road Course week. We get to see Shane Van Gisbergen, Brodie Kostecki, Kamui Kobayashi and Jenson Button all race together #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/FUY0HkMCP1 — Daniel Kriete (@DanielKriete4) August 7, 2023