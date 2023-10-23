The fourth Sunday of October is a special day, dedicated to one of the most overlooked and underappreciated players in football, tight end.

Players who excel at tight end, like Kansas City Chiefs cultural icon Travis Kelce, must be part offensive lineman, part wide receiver and all heart.

Happy National Tight Ends Day.

A time to pay tribute to an often-overlooked offensive cog …

Happy National Tight Ends Day 🔥 pic.twitter.com/G3vEE6Dnrq — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 22, 2023

Swifties love tight ends …

Taylor Swift is at the game to support Travis Kelce and will wear his 87 jersey to support national tight ends day!!

This relationship is absolutely on fire rn!

Easily couple of the decade! pic.twitter.com/m81Gg7nYr9 — Sunshine (@MrSunshine911) October 22, 2023

One fan’s tribute to Kelce, but echoed throughout the “Swifties-verse” …

happy national tight end day aka travis kelce day to everyone who celebrates 🏈👑 pic.twitter.com/C5kFFVGs0y — 𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔢 ♡ (@tayvisnation) October 22, 2023

Is Kelce the best? …

Happy National Tight Ends Day! Is Kelce the best TE of all time? pic.twitter.com/5z4TJhn1Uu — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 22, 2023

Cheered on by Taylor Swift on Sunday, Kelce enjoyed his own festival on the field, hauling in 12 receptions for 179 yards and a TD …

That’s how you celebrate National Tight End Day @tkelce 🫡 pic.twitter.com/dYg1YneDLF — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 22, 2023

Interesting question …

It’s National Tight Ends Day! Who will finish the season with the most yards? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/VEJI6a8cZH — BetQL (@betqlapp) October 22, 2023

Talkin’ tight ends …

It’s Jason’s favorite day of the year 😅😭 Happy National Tight End Day to Trav and all the other TEs out there killing it pic.twitter.com/vfCvrbDNX0 — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 22, 2023

Rappin’ about tight ends …

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, one of the NFL’s best, was the first to celebrate the holiday in the end zone Sunday …

Happy National Tight Ends Day to all who celebrate 😊@Mandrews_81 | #OUDNA 📺 NFL Sunday Ticket On YouTube https://t.co/aOIrLMVwmB pic.twitter.com/LTChZAwbtR — Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) October 22, 2023

Andrews celebrates for a second time …

Happy National Tight Ends Day to Mark Andrews 🙌 His second TD of the day!! 📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/4aWxW8Cjqc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 22, 2023

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller gets in on the day’s festivities …

DARREN WALLER TOUCHDOWN ON NATIONAL TIGHT ENDS DAY pic.twitter.com/huoGUjfmH7 — evin (@KayvonOjulari) October 22, 2023

Michigan tight ends dominated Michigan State on National Tight Ends Day eve …

Happy national tight ends day! Michigan’s tight ends combined for more receiving yards (186) than MSU had total yards (182) in the Wolverines’ 49-0 win. pic.twitter.com/86plJAt3fM — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) October 22, 2023

To San Francisco 49ers TD George Kittle, National Tight Ends Day is “actually every day” …

Everyday is National Tight Ends Day to George Kittle 😂 pic.twitter.com/B7nwG11Dyb — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) October 20, 2023