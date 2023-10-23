NFL News and Rumors

National Tight Ends Day: Twitter Reacts To Dedications, Accomplishments Of NFL's Most Underappreciated Position

Jeff Hawkins
The fourth Sunday of October is a special day, dedicated to one of the most overlooked and underappreciated players in football, tight end.

Players who excel at tight end, like Kansas City Chiefs cultural icon Travis Kelce, must be part offensive lineman, part wide receiver and all heart.

Happy National Tight Ends Day.

A time to pay tribute to an often-overlooked offensive cog …

Swifties love tight ends …

One fan’s tribute to Kelce, but echoed throughout the “Swifties-verse” …

Is Kelce the best? …

Cheered on by Taylor Swift on Sunday, Kelce enjoyed his own festival on the field, hauling in 12 receptions for 179 yards and a TD …

Interesting question …

Talkin’ tight ends …

Rappin’ about tight ends …

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, one of the NFL’s best, was the first to celebrate the holiday in the end zone Sunday …

Andrews celebrates for a second time …

New York Giants tight end Darren Waller gets in on the day’s festivities …

Michigan tight ends dominated Michigan State on National Tight Ends Day eve …

To San Francisco 49ers TD George Kittle, National Tight Ends Day is “actually every day” …

National Tight Ends Day NFL News and Rumors Twitter
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
