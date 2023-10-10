Derrick Lewis is stepping in to headline UFC Sao Paolo against Jailton Almeida after Curtis Blaydes withdrew due to injury. The event will take place on November 4th in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Derrick Lewis will replace Curtis Blaydes in a heavyweight main event against Jailton Almeida on Nov. 4 in São Paulo, Brazil, sources confirmed with @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/xlmE7HJor4 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 9, 2023

Lewis is coming off a first-round knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in July. The victory snapped a three-fight losing streak for “The Black Beast.” Almeida is on a 14-fight winning streak, including four victories in the UFC. The Brazilian heavyweight has finished all of his opponents in the Octagon.

This is a big opportunity for Almeida to make a name for himself against a top-ranked opponent. Lewis is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC and a victory over him would be a huge boost for Almeida’s career.

What’s at Stake for Lewis and Almeida?

Lewis is currently ranked No. 10 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. A victory over Almeida would keep him in the title mix and would help him climb back up the heavyweight rankings after falling to 10th in the division.

Almeida is currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. A victory over Lewis would be the biggest win of his career and would catapult him up the rankings as this will make it UFC win number six inside the octagon.

UFC Sao Paolo Fight Card

Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis

Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby

Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino

Elves Brenner vs. Esteban Ribovics

Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski

Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill

Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz

Lucas Alexander vs. David Onama

Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes