New Heavyweight Matchup Headlines UFC Sao Paolo on November 4th

Garrett Kerman
MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 8/22

Derrick Lewis is stepping in to headline UFC Sao Paolo against Jailton Almeida after Curtis Blaydes withdrew due to injury. The event will take place on November 4th in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Lewis is coming off a first-round knockout win over Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in July. The victory snapped a three-fight losing streak for “The Black Beast.” Almeida is on a 14-fight winning streak, including four victories in the UFC. The Brazilian heavyweight has finished all of his opponents in the Octagon.

This is a big opportunity for Almeida to make a name for himself against a top-ranked opponent. Lewis is one of the most popular fighters in the UFC and a victory over him would be a huge boost for Almeida’s career.

What’s at Stake for Lewis and Almeida?

Lewis is currently ranked No. 10 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. A victory over Almeida would keep him in the title mix and would help him climb back up the heavyweight rankings after falling to 10th in the division.

Almeida is currently ranked No. 9 in the UFC heavyweight rankings. A victory over Lewis would be the biggest win of his career and would catapult him up the rankings as this will make it UFC win number six inside the octagon.

UFC Sao Paolo Fight Card

  • Jailton Almeida vs. Derrick Lewis
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Nicolas Dalby
  • Don’Tale Mayes vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
  • Armen Petrosyan vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
  • Caio Borralho vs. Abus Magomedov
  • Modestas Bukauskas vs. Vitor Petrino
  • Elves Brenner vs. Esteban Ribovics
  • Rinat Fakhretdinov vs. Elizeu Zaleski
  • Denise Gomes vs. Angela Hill
  • Eduarda Moura vs. Montserrat Ruiz
  • Lucas Alexander vs. David Onama
  • Marc Diakiese vs. Kaue Fernandes
MMA UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
