NFL 2023: Carolina Panthers Sack-Master Brian Burns Staying Patient, Waiting For Big Payday

Jeff Hawkins
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Donning his new No. 0 uniform, Carolina Panthers Brian Burns laughed at the clever question.

“Speaking of zeros, you probably want a lot of them on your next contract,” a reporter asked following the NFL team’s mandatory minicamp workout June 13.

“That’s a nice way to get into that,” Burns replied.

Definitely.

Brian Burns Staying Patient Regarding Contact Talks

Despite the question’s creative phrasing, Burns didn’t immediately elaborate much on the status of talks on a long-term contract extension.

Nearly a month later, both sides have remained silent.

“I don’t have a timeline,” said Burns, who paced the Panthers with 12.5 sacks last season. The Pro Bowler has 38 in 64 career games.

Burns and team executives understand it’s time for him to be paid like an elite pass rusher. The Panthers picked up his fifth-year option to ensure he remains in the fold as the team transitions into a 3-4 defense. Burns will make $16 million next season.

Don’t be surprised if a new contract announcement comes during the Panthers’ training camp, slated to kick off July 26 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, S.C.

Both sides agree on one thing.

“I know I want to be a Panther,” Burns said. “I can’t preach this any more (than I have).

“I’m truly blessed to be in this position.”

Before the NFL Draft last April, the Los Angeles Rams reportedly offered the Panthers a 2023 second-round draft pick and first-rounders in ‘24 and ’25 for Burns.

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer declined.

Panthers Opening 2023 With New-Look Defense

To accommodate new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s 3-4 philosophy, Burns will move from defensive end to outside linebacker. While recovering from offseason ankle surgery, Burns has not participated in any offseason practices, but is expected to be 100 percent by the start of training camp.

Watching the workouts from the sideline and going over his new assignments during film study, Burns does not expect the change will disrupt the career trajectory of the 2019 first-round draft pick out of Florida State.

“He’s a phenomenal leader and has been totally into it,” Panthers coach Frank Reich said. “In the meeting room, on the practice field, he’s totally locked in. And he’s making good progress physically. We are not only expecting him to be a great player on the field but also be a great leader.”

His goal entering the season?

Ten sacks in the opening 11 games.

What about 17 games? he was asked by a reporter June 13.

The 25-year-old didn’t bite. “Ten in 11” was as far as he would go.

By switching his uniform from No. 53, he became the first player in franchise history to wear 0.

“There’s a lot of new stuff going on here,” he said.

That’s true, starting with finalizing his new contract extension.

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
