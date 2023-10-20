The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars were hounded by two big NFL questions entering Thursday matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

How will the franchise accustomed to losing handle its new-found success, winners of nine of 11 dating back to last season?

Will quarterback Trevor Lawrence start despite a knee injury?

Twitter users responded to how Lawrence answered his call of duty by earning a 31-24 prime-time victory at Caesars Superdome on Thursday Night Football and the way the Jaguars continue to silence naysayers.

Saints’ royalty made an appearance …

Love to see Drew Brees back at home 🙌 📺 Saints vs. Jaguars on NFL Game Pass on DAZN pic.twitter.com/bFCDm0bNlz — NFL on DAZN (@NFLonDAZN) October 20, 2023

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stretched out his strained left knee …

Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence makes his way onto the field ahead of #TNF at the Superdome. Lawrence is wearing a protective brace on his injured knee but will start for #DUUUVAL against the Saints. pic.twitter.com/yEDwSrBCMd — Matt DeGregorio (@Matt_DeGregorio) October 19, 2023

As if there was any question, but the show’s streaming ratings likely received a boost …

Thursday night showtime …

Game time ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/ZHXhlNTHEt — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 20, 2023

The Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. opened Thursday’s matchup with a 2-yard touchdown run. It was the first opening-drive TD the Saints had yielded in 18 games …

Lawrence tested out his sore knee, running for 26 yards and putting the Jaguars in scoring position …

That’s two rushing TDs for Etienne …

Derek Carr being Derek Carr through three quarters Thursday …

jamaal williams open out of the backfield. you have to take that completion pic.twitter.com/uZmZUu3jod — Trace (@yfntrace) October 20, 2023

(At least) one fan’s wish …

@drewbrees can you come down from the suite at halftime and save us? #WHODAT — HYDR (@TXReb1) October 20, 2023

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who entered Thursday as the franchise’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards, flashed his playmaking skills on fourth down late in the first half …

4th down? Call AK. 📺 Prime Video pic.twitter.com/OGbEjrTk4O — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 20, 2023

Facial expressions often say more than spoken words …

It’s just that kind of night for Derek Carr and the Saints… pic.twitter.com/O0ogiN2yc5 — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 20, 2023

Jaguars punter Logan Cooke looked like the second coming of Jim Zorn …

Halftime flashback to the 2003 River City Relay. Trailing 20-13, the Saints executed three laterals to score as time expired. But Saints placekicker John Carney missed the game-tying PAT. “Noooooo! How can he do that?” …

Saints at Jaguars 2003! This was the first Jaguars game I ever attended in person, and what a game it was!!😂 let’s get that W again tonight #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/77fu0ZR8Fh — Taylor Foote (@TFooote) October 19, 2023

Despite the Saints’ offensive lapses Thursday, the Jaguars struggled to put down the host club. Linebacker Foye Oluokun took matters into his own hands at 6:49 of the third quarter …

“Are you not entertained?” …

Taysom Hill’s scoring scamper sparked the Saints’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt, pulling to within 24-16 …

Taysom walks into the endzone with help from a Khalen Saunders block 🔥 📺 @nflonprime pic.twitter.com/BjvqzOuqRi — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 20, 2023

After the Jaguars were stopped on fourth down on their next possession, Carr and the Saints’ offense started looking sharper …

The much-maligned Carr completed three passes in 51 seconds and converted the two-point conversion, tying the game at 24-all with 6:38 remaining …

Michael Thomas picked a great time for his 1st TD of the season#JAXvsNO on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/wxXytOu2hO — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023

Lawrence, who suffered a left knee injury during last Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, was listed as inactive during Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. Prior to kickoff, the third-year QB was listed as questionable, but he took the opening snap and pitched a complete game. The Jags’ offense went cold in the second half until Christian Kirk showed off his speed on a 44-yard TD catch and run, completing the game-winning score …

The Saints, hosting their first Thursday Night Football event, dropped their first game to the visitors in their past five matchups. Until the fourth quarter, the Saints couldn’t overcome their early offensive lapses ….

Derek Carr in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/5gCRaoModb — The Ballast (@ballastsports) October 20, 2023

The Saints’ final hope, before falling to 3-4 …

The 4th down pass is incomplete and the @Jaguars are going to get the victory#JAXvsNO on Prime Video

Also available on #NFLPlus https://t.co/89nUeCngbn pic.twitter.com/s818wxCpyC — NFL (@NFL) October 20, 2023

Did the Jaguars (5-2) answer their two big pregame questions? It appears they did, at least partially, considering they earned their fourth straight victory and Lawrence gutted out a late winning drive …

Saints coach Dennis Allen: “We’ll reset” …

LIVE: Saints Postgame Show https://t.co/hJM6akLGxH — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 20, 2023