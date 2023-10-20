NFL News and Rumors

NFL 2023: Twitter Reacts To Upstart Jacksonville Jaguars Upending New Orleans Saints On Thursday Night Football

The AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars were hounded by two big NFL questions entering Thursday matchup at the New Orleans Saints.

  • How will the franchise accustomed to losing handle its new-found success, winners of nine of 11 dating back to last season?
  • Will quarterback Trevor Lawrence start despite a knee injury?

Twitter users responded to how Lawrence answered his call of duty by earning a 31-24 prime-time victory at Caesars Superdome on Thursday Night Football and the way the Jaguars continue to silence naysayers.

Saints’ royalty made an appearance …

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence stretched out his strained left knee …

As if there was any question, but the show’s streaming ratings likely received a boost …

Thursday night showtime …

The Jaguars’ Travis Etienne Jr. opened Thursday’s matchup with a 2-yard touchdown run. It was the first opening-drive TD the Saints had yielded in 18 games …

Lawrence tested out his sore knee, running for 26 yards and putting the Jaguars in scoring position …

That’s two rushing TDs for Etienne …

Derek Carr being Derek Carr through three quarters Thursday …

(At least) one fan’s wish …

Saints running back Alvin Kamara, who entered Thursday as the franchise’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards, flashed his playmaking skills on fourth down late in the first half …

Facial expressions often say more than spoken words …

Jaguars punter Logan Cooke looked like the second coming of Jim Zorn …

Halftime flashback to the 2003 River City Relay. Trailing 20-13, the Saints executed three laterals to score as time expired. But Saints placekicker John Carney missed the game-tying PAT. “Noooooo! How can he do that?” …

Despite the Saints’ offensive lapses Thursday, the Jaguars struggled to put down the host club. Linebacker Foye Oluokun took matters into his own hands at 6:49 of the third quarter …

“Are you not entertained?” …

Taysom Hill’s scoring scamper sparked the Saints’ fourth-quarter comeback attempt, pulling to within 24-16 …

After the Jaguars were stopped on fourth down on their next possession, Carr and the Saints’ offense started looking sharper …

The much-maligned Carr completed three passes in 51 seconds and converted the two-point conversion, tying the game at 24-all with 6:38 remaining …

Lawrence, who suffered a left knee injury during last Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts, was listed as inactive during Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices. Prior to kickoff, the third-year QB was listed as questionable, but he took the opening snap and pitched a complete game. The Jags’ offense went cold in the second half until Christian Kirk showed off his speed on a 44-yard TD catch and run, completing the game-winning score …

The Saints, hosting their first Thursday Night Football event, dropped their first game to the visitors in their past five matchups. Until the fourth quarter, the Saints couldn’t overcome their early offensive lapses ….

The Saints’ final hope, before falling to 3-4 …

Did the Jaguars (5-2) answer their two big pregame questions? It appears they did, at least partially, considering they earned their fourth straight victory and Lawrence gutted out a late winning drive …

Saints coach Dennis Allen: “We’ll reset” …

