NFL Combine 2023: Schedule, Dates, and Free Live Stream

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Combine

319 players will attend the 2023 NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 26 through March 6.

Early arrivals and behind-the-scenes activities will take place until Thursday, March 2 when the competitive events get underway.

Events are organized by position group according to the following schedule.

Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3 – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers
Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4: Defensive Backs, Placekickers, and Special Teams Players
Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends
Sunday, March 5, and Monday, March 6: Offensive linemen and Running Backs

The first day consists of measurements and on-the-field workouts.

The headline event of the second day is the bench press.

How To Watch The 2023 NFL Combine

The NFL Combine events can be watched on television or live-streamed.

NFL Network is the television source.

Fubo TV, NFL+, NFL, and NFL Network apps are the streaming sources.

Combine activities can be televised or streamed at the following times each day.

Thursday, March 2 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT
Friday, March 3 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT
Saturday, March 4 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT
Sunday, March 5 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM EDT

The 40-yard dash and the bench press are among the most popular events for viewers.

Do Players Who Succeed At The NFL Combine Become Star NFL Players?

A strong NFL Combine performance does not necessarily mean that the player has a successful NFL career  or vice-versa.

Consider this example.

Nothing about Tom Brady’s 2000 NFL Combine performance could have predicted how his NFL career would transpire.

The 7-time Super Bowl Champion, 5-time Super Bowl MVP, and 3-time NFL MVP had humble beginnings at the 2000 NFL Combine, and he openly jokes about it.

When Elon Musk purchased Twitter, Brady asked him to delete his shirtless Combine photo.

 

The 2023 NFL Combine is just the beginning.

Coaches and front office personnel go through a long and methodical process of evaluating players and building their draft boards.

The next two months are very labor intensive.

The hard work is realized and manifested at the 2023 NFL Draft from April 27 through April 29, 2023, in Kansas City.

 

