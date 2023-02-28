NFL Combine 2023: Schedule, Dates, and Free Live Stream

319 players will attend the 2023 NFL Combine.

The NFL Combine takes place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana from February 26 through March 6.

Early arrivals and behind-the-scenes activities will take place until Thursday, March 2 when the competitive events get underway.

2023 NFL Scouting Combine schedule (ET): • Thursday (3-8 pm): DL and LB

• Friday (3-8 pm): DB and PK/ST

• Saturday (1-8 pm): QB, WR and TE

• Sunday (1-7 pm): RB and OL pic.twitter.com/4Z0ongM0eK — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) February 27, 2023

Events are organized by position group according to the following schedule.

Thursday, March 2, and Friday, March 3 – Defensive Linemen and Linebackers

Friday, March 3, and Saturday, March 4: Defensive Backs, Placekickers, and Special Teams Players

Saturday, March 4, and Sunday, March 5: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, and Tight Ends

Sunday, March 5, and Monday, March 6: Offensive linemen and Running Backs

The first day consists of measurements and on-the-field workouts.

The headline event of the second day is the bench press.

How To Watch The 2023 NFL Combine

The NFL Combine events can be watched on television or live-streamed.

NFL Network is the television source.

Fubo TV, NFL+, NFL, and NFL Network apps are the streaming sources.

Combine activities can be televised or streamed at the following times each day.

Thursday, March 2 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT

Friday, March 3 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT

Saturday, March 4 from 1:00 PM to 8:00 PM EDT

Sunday, March 5 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM EDT

The 40-yard dash and the bench press are among the most popular events for viewers.

Do Players Who Succeed At The NFL Combine Become Star NFL Players?

A strong NFL Combine performance does not necessarily mean that the player has a successful NFL career or vice-versa.

Consider this example.

Tom Brady NFL Combine Results: 40-Yard Dash – 5.28 seconds Vertical – 24.5 inches 20-Yard Shuttle – 4.38 seconds Arm Length – 32.75 inches Hand Size – 9.38 inchespic.twitter.com/X5CjesRH7y — Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) February 27, 2023

Nothing about Tom Brady’s 2000 NFL Combine performance could have predicted how his NFL career would transpire.

Tom Brady winning 7 rings after the worst 40-yard dash in NFL combine history is the greatest comeback story ever 🐐🐐 pic.twitter.com/WZtt9GR9PR — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) January 29, 2022

The 7-time Super Bowl Champion, 5-time Super Bowl MVP, and 3-time NFL MVP had humble beginnings at the 2000 NFL Combine, and he openly jokes about it.

When Elon Musk purchased Twitter, Brady asked him to delete his shirtless Combine photo.

Tom Brady wants everyone to forget about his picture at the NFL Combine in 2000. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/bq3fstQz9L — theScore (@theScore) April 14, 2022

The 2023 NFL Combine is just the beginning.

Coaches and front office personnel go through a long and methodical process of evaluating players and building their draft boards.

The next two months are very labor intensive.

The hard work is realized and manifested at the 2023 NFL Draft from April 27 through April 29, 2023, in Kansas City.