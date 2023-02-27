The 2023 NFL Combine is set to showcase some of the most exciting college football talent in the country, and many projected first-round NFL draft picks will be participating in the event. Here, we take a look at which of these prospects will be attending the 2023 NFL Combine.

Top Prospects Attend Talent Showcase

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is one of the most exciting QBs in college football, but he won’t be throwing at the event. Instead, he will throw at his pro day in Alabama. Young is currently the favorite with top US sportsbooks to be the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

On the other hand, Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud will be throwing at the Combine. Stroud had a breakout season in 2022. He led the Buckeyes to a 10-2 record, throwing for over 3,800 yards and 38 touchdowns. He is expected to be the second quarterback off the board.

This ball placement from CJ Stroud 🎯 pic.twitter.com/aloBAMyvW2 — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) February 26, 2023

Jalen Carter, a defensive lineman from Georgia, won’t be participating in workouts. However, he will attend the event for interviews and a physical. He is anticipated to be the first defensive player selected in the draft.

Anthony Richardson, a quarterback from Florida, has been moving up draft boards and is a high-ceiling prospect. He is expected to do all on-field drills in an attempt to impress scouts.

I’m starting to buy into the Anthony Richardson hype. pic.twitter.com/qYgRP1rqRA — Ramey (@HoodieRamey) February 26, 2023

A Chance to Shine

Other notable prospects who will be participating in the Combine include:

Will Anderson | Alabama | Edge – Anderson is one of the most dominant defensive players in college football and is expected to be a top-5 pick.

Will Levis | Kentucky | QB – Levis is believed to be another high-ceiling QB with a cannon for an arm. He will be looking to showcase that arm talent and athleticism at the Combine.

Myles Murphy |Clemson | Edge – Murphy is a versatile pass rusher with a high motor and great instincts.

Tyree Wilson | Texas Tech | Edge – Wilson is a physical edge rusher with a good combination of speed and power.

Joey Porter Jr. | Penn State | CB – Porter Jr. is a physical cornerback with excellent ball skills and great instincts.

Quentin Johnston | TCU | WR – Johnston is an explosive playmaker who can stretch the field and make big plays.

Jordan Addison | USC | WR – Addison is a speedy wide receiver who can create separation and make defenders miss.

Peter Skoronski | Northwestern | OT – Skoronski is a highly regarded offensive tackle prospect who has the size and strength to be a dominant blocker.

Bijan Robinson | Texas | RB – Robinson is an explosive running back with great vision and breakaway speed.

These prospects have been preparing for the Combine for months. They fully understand the importance of this event in terms of solidifying their draft stock. With the NFL draft just a couple of months away, all eyes will be on these players as they look to impress scouts and take the next step in their football careers.