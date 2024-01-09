NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans React To Charlotte Panthers’ Dismal Campaign, Dismissal Of GM Scott Fitterer, Disintegration Of Fans’ Patience

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day after firing general manager Scott Fitterer and less than 48 hours after the Carolina Panthers walked off the Bank of America Field following Sunday’s punchless 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the franchise remains rudderless.

Hedge-fund billionaire owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for throwing a drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans at the end of a Week 17 defeat, adding to the plight of the team’s public image. In six seasons, Tepper has gone through six head coaches. Make that seven, considering interim coach Chris Tabor has virtually no shot at earning the permanent position.

Twitter users followed the Panthers’ actions over the final hours of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, ending Monday when Fitterer was fired and the players gathered for the final time.

Signing off on a forgettable 2-15 season …

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who failed to lead the offense to any points in back-to-back defeats to close the season, spoke Monday on the dismissal Fitterer, the roster’s chief architect …

Other players, like Ihmir Smith-Marsette, took a moment to express his feelings on the upcoming CFP National Championship game Monday night. With Michigan grounding out a 34-13 win over Washington, the former Big Ten competitor surely didn’t enjoy the outcome …

The season-ending Bank of America Stadium establishing shot …

Like much of the second half of 2023, there wasn’t a lot of local pregame interest for the regular-season finale …

Entering Sunday, the Buccaneers needed a win for any chance to win the NFC South title and qualify for the playoffs. Some players came out early for pre-game stretching …

During the defensive matchup, Panthers DL Derrick Brown established the most tackles by an NFL defensive lineman in nearly 30 years. He proved to be one of the team’s bright spots this season …

The Panthers appeared to score two touchdowns Sunday, but both were waved off. First DJ Chark, on his lone first-half target, fumbled near the goal-line of a 43-yard reception. It would have been Young’s first TD throw outside the red zone this season. In the fourth quarter, an illegal formation penalty wiped out running back Raheem Blackshear’s 28-yard touchdown run …

The Panthers also had a chance to break their scoreless streak at the end of the third quarter, but Matthew Wright, who kicked with the team last summer, missed from 52 yards out. During pregame practice, he proved he had the length …

Down 9-0, with no timeouts and the Buccaneers in possession of the ball, the Panthers’ offensive players sensed the ending was near …

Despite playing with sore ribs, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, who went 1-5 as the Panthers’ starter before being released last season, got a little personal revenge Sunday. He led the Bucs (9-8) to their third consecutive divisional title and a trip to the playoffs …

After drafting Young No. 1 overall last April, Panthers’ fans felt an initial jolt of marketing energy. The squad’s commercial appeal fizzled by the end of the season as it became the first franchise since at least 1991 to not play one second with a fourth-quarter lead this season. Panthers fans hope Young is more comfortable in his environment as a sophomore …

The Panthers finished with the franchise’s second-worst winning percentage, beating only the 1-15 squad from 2001. Changes are coming for the Panthers and running back Miles Sanders offers simple advice for players in the locker room …

Topics  
Buccaneers NFL News and Rumors Panthers Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh celebrates after beating the Washington

Jim Harbaugh Coaching Odds 2024: Michigan Or The NFL?

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  45min
NFL News and Rumors
Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel
Titans Fire Head Coach Mike Vrabel After Six Seasons
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  3h
NFL News and Rumors
Top-10 Most Expensive Sporting Events To Attend In 2023 By Average Ticket Price
Top-10 Most Expensive Sporting Events To Attend In 2023 By Average Ticket Price
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Most In-Game Commercial Appearances During NFL Games In 2023
Most In-Game Commercial Appearances During NFL Games In 2023
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick
Next Falcons Head Coach Odds: Bill Belichick, Ben Johnson Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NFL News and Rumors
Houston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (12) catches a long pass
PFF Week 18 Player Grades And Team Of The Week
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  20h
NFL News and Rumors
Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy
Next Commanders Head Coach Odds: Eric Bieniemy, Bill Belichick Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  21h
More News
Arrow to top