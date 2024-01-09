CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day after firing general manager Scott Fitterer and less than 48 hours after the Carolina Panthers walked off the Bank of America Field following Sunday’s punchless 9-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the franchise remains rudderless.

Hedge-fund billionaire owner David Tepper was fined $300,000 for throwing a drink at Jacksonville Jaguars fans at the end of a Week 17 defeat, adding to the plight of the team’s public image. In six seasons, Tepper has gone through six head coaches. Make that seven, considering interim coach Chris Tabor has virtually no shot at earning the permanent position.

Twitter users followed the Panthers’ actions over the final hours of one of the worst seasons in franchise history, ending Monday when Fitterer was fired and the players gathered for the final time.

Signing off on a forgettable 2-15 season …

On locker clean-out day, #Panthers’ Brady Christensen, upper left, Bradley Bozeman, upper right, and Gabe Jackson autograph their #NFL uniforms Monday … pic.twitter.com/wZTZyrCkdj — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 9, 2024

Rookie quarterback Bryce Young, who failed to lead the offense to any points in back-to-back defeats to close the season, spoke Monday on the dismissal Fitterer, the roster’s chief architect …

During #NFL locker room clean out day, #Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young talks about Monday’s firing of GM Scott Fitterer … pic.twitter.com/S7sUJYzLoD — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 8, 2024

Other players, like Ihmir Smith-Marsette, took a moment to express his feelings on the upcoming CFP National Championship game Monday night. With Michigan grounding out a 34-13 win over Washington, the former Big Ten competitor surely didn’t enjoy the outcome …

While clearing out his #NFL locker Monday, #Panthers WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette, a former #Iowa standout, voiced his emotions on the CFP final and his distaste for the #BigTen representative … pic.twitter.com/Myvvxu2ME7 — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 8, 2024

The season-ending Bank of America Stadium establishing shot …

Like much of the second half of 2023, there wasn’t a lot of local pregame interest for the regular-season finale …

3 hours before kickoff … pic.twitter.com/UBBLOlOLwF — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 7, 2024

Entering Sunday, the Buccaneers needed a win for any chance to win the NFC South title and qualify for the playoffs. Some players came out early for pre-game stretching …

During the defensive matchup, Panthers DL Derrick Brown established the most tackles by an NFL defensive lineman in nearly 30 years. He proved to be one of the team’s bright spots this season …

#Panthers DL Derrick Brown on Sunday talks about compiling 103 tackles this season, the most in the #NFL since 1994 … pic.twitter.com/fYglEYXS5K — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 8, 2024

The Panthers appeared to score two touchdowns Sunday, but both were waved off. First DJ Chark, on his lone first-half target, fumbled near the goal-line of a 43-yard reception. It would have been Young’s first TD throw outside the red zone this season. In the fourth quarter, an illegal formation penalty wiped out running back Raheem Blackshear’s 28-yard touchdown run …

#Panthers interim coach Chris Tabor speaks Sunday on the #NFL offense’s “self-inflicted” errors … pic.twitter.com/ztMoqSTRKo — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 9, 2024

The Panthers also had a chance to break their scoreless streak at the end of the third quarter, but Matthew Wright, who kicked with the team last summer, missed from 52 yards out. During pregame practice, he proved he had the length …

New #Panthers K Matthew Wright hits from 50 yards during Sunday’s #NFL warmup, prepping for #Buccaneers NFC South matchup … pic.twitter.com/qzzhd8hFTQ — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 7, 2024

Down 9-0, with no timeouts and the Buccaneers in possession of the ball, the Panthers’ offensive players sensed the ending was near …

2-minute warning of a soon-to-be 2-15 season and #Panthers are hugging it out … pic.twitter.com/rIPFT6VIIg — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 7, 2024

Despite playing with sore ribs, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield, who went 1-5 as the Panthers’ starter before being released last season, got a little personal revenge Sunday. He led the Bucs (9-8) to their third consecutive divisional title and a trip to the playoffs …

Former #Panthers QB Baker Mayfield walked off the Bank of America field Sunday after leading #Buccaneers to a NFC South division title … #NFL pic.twitter.com/PN7MMQ8AFm — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 9, 2024

After drafting Young No. 1 overall last April, Panthers’ fans felt an initial jolt of marketing energy. The squad’s commercial appeal fizzled by the end of the season as it became the first franchise since at least 1991 to not play one second with a fourth-quarter lead this season. Panthers fans hope Young is more comfortable in his environment as a sophomore …

#Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young looks at ease clearing out his #NFL locker Monday … pic.twitter.com/ImeZEuQrcz — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 9, 2024

The Panthers finished with the franchise’s second-worst winning percentage, beating only the 1-15 squad from 2001. Changes are coming for the Panthers and running back Miles Sanders offers simple advice for players in the locker room …

#Panthers RB Miles Sanders was asked Sunday what he took away from 2-15 #NFL season: “Don’t get too comfortable” … pic.twitter.com/wZumJ2tXuO — Jeff Hawkins (@WriterHawkins) January 8, 2024