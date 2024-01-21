Detroit Lions slot receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown displayed his physical strength.

On a third-and-15 play from the Lions’ 44-yard line Sunday, quarterback Jared Goff hit St. Brown on a buttonhook and St. Brown’s momentum carried him away from the line to gain. He turned and despite being tackled by backup cornerback Zyon McCollum, St. Brown fought and dived for key first down.

Four plays later, St. Brown caught a 9-yard fade pass for a touchdown, fueling the Lions’ 31-23 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in an NFL divisional matchup at Ford Field.

One of the NFL’s four teams to never appear in a Super Bowl, the Lions will play at the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 28.

Twitter users responded to the Lions earning back-to-back playoff wins for the first time since 1957.

The NFL’s new hype machine continues to target Detroit …

I’m ready to run through 3 brick walls. Detroit Lions fans, how many walls you going through!? #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/MjqMXesoKq — Danny Bennett (@RealDannyB) January 20, 2024

Some Lions fans took their fandom to extremes …

Setup is 🔥, too bad you aren't gonna be able to use it. See you at @fordfield tomorrow. 🎥 djmowill / TikTok pic.twitter.com/pZIzNC90id — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024

At kickoff, Lions’ fans showed why they were trending …

The crowd energy for the Lions/Bucs game is ELECTRIC.pic.twitter.com/27xDHbDBdc — DraftKings (@DraftKings) January 21, 2024

Some Lions fans waited a lifetime to experience a playoff run like the Lions are enjoying in 2024 …

A good day for a birthday if you're a Lions fan 🎉 pic.twitter.com/ULVfO510fH — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 21, 2024

Last week, Lions defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson told reporters he didn’t think Mayfield was good enough to lead the Bucs deeper into the playoffs. The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner responded by criticizing his opponent’s pre-game film preparation. Gardner-Johnson backed up his talk with a first-quarter interception, which led to Michael Badgley’s 23-yard field goal …

After the play, Gardner-Johnson trolled Mayfield by giving the ball back to him on the sideline …

Oh boy. CJ Gardner-Johnson just gave the intercepted ball back to Baker Mayfield. #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/IAvlBCZSbC — Danny Bennett (@RealDannyB) January 21, 2024

With the Bucs electing not to blitz, Goff had time to wait for wide receiver Josh Reynolds to break open and snare a 9-yard TD catch, giving the Lions a 10-3 lead at 12:33 of the second quarter …

Josh Reynolds has been on a TEAR 🔥

pic.twitter.com/jJCYs9awrk — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) January 21, 2024

Reynolds, who compiled 40 regular-season receptions in a secondary role, recorded five catches for 80 yards during the Lions’ Wild Card win over the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds scored his first career playoff TD Sunday and celebrated with a few of the fans …

Mayfield, the lone No. 1 overall draft pick to play for four teams in six seasons, completed four consecutive passes, leading the Bucs on a seven-play, 92-yard scoring drive, capped with a 2-yard pass to Cade Otton. The late TD tied the score at 10-10 with 15 seconds left until halftime …

Against the Bucs’ defense, the Lions compiled just 134 first-half yards, the second fewest they registered this season. They went three-and-out on their first possession of the second half, but drove 64 yards on 10 plays the next time the offense took the field. backup running back Craig Reynolds scored on a 1-yard TD run on fourth down, lifting the Lions to a 17-10 lead at 3:48 of the third quarter …

Mayfield enjoyed career-highs in passing yards (4,044) and touchdowns (28) this season as a “bargain” offseason signee. He kept the Bucs’ next drive alive with two athletic plays and then hit running back Rachaad White on a screen pass against the blitzing Lions. White scored from 12 yards out to tie the score at 17-all …

RACHAAD WHITE TIES IT UP 🔥

pic.twitter.com/guGOJ6003w — PFF Fantasy & Betting (@PFF_Fantasy) January 21, 2024

Trading blows with the Bucs, rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs scored on a 31-yard run as the Lions lead changed for the third consecutive possession. Think NFL “insiders” criticized the Lions’ brass for drafting the playmaker …

JAHMYR GIBBS BREAKS FREE FOR THE LEAD 😤 (via @nfl)

pic.twitter.com/3uFm4ZfOcg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 21, 2024

Scoring on their third consecutive series, the Lions went up two scores after Goff hit St. Brown on a fade route for a 9-yard TD. Earlier in the drive, on a third-and-15 play, St. Brown’s catch and second effort moved the sticks …

The Bucs did not lay down as Mayfield hit Mike Evans on a 16-yard TD catch late in the fourth quarter. The Bucs failed to convert a two-point conversion, but they were within one score …

On defense next, the Bucs forced the Lions to punt and had a chance to tie the score in the final two minutes. But Mayfield forced a pass and Lions linebacker Derrick Barnes reached out to pull in the game-clinching interception …

DERRICK BARNES SENDS THE DETROIT LIONS TO THE NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!!!!!!!! 🔥 #AllGrit (via @NFL)

pic.twitter.com/gWDN1in04W — Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) January 21, 2024

Final score: Lions 31, Buccaneers 23 …

THE HUNT CONTINUES pic.twitter.com/UhHmHlu9Y7 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 21, 2024

Local star Aidan Hutchinson embraced the post-game moment …

Michigan born and raised. Aidan Hutchinson takes it all in. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/GUy51qx19Z — NFL (@NFL) January 21, 2024

Detroit was ready to party …

Downtown Detroit is going NUTS right now after the Detroit Lions advance to the NFC Championship game 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9z7i7oOf8U — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) January 21, 2024