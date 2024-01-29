NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Watch Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers Dominate Detroit Lions During 2nd Half Of NFC Championship Game At Levi’s Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
christian mcaffrey tackled by jack campbell (1)

The San Francisco 49ers displayed why they were seeded first in the NFC playoffs.

The Detroit Lions showed why they have not won an NFL title since 1957.

Dominated by the Lions during the first half of Sunday’s conference championship game at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers entered the locker room at halftime trailing by 17 points.

Aided by poor execution and key dropped passes by the Lions, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy scrambled out of trouble several times and fueled the 49ers to a 34-31 victory.

The 49ers advanced to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

X users responded to the 49ers scoring 27-unanswered, second-half points, clinching the franchise’s 38th all-time playoff win, a new NFL record …

Purdy proved to be the difference …

Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, the calm before the NFC Championship Game storm …

The Lions’ fans proved this season they will travel well in support of a winner. Despite the loss, the young franchise could be a contender for the next several seasons …

Crazy Lions fans, right? Wonder how that dude handled the deflating defeat? …

Four plays into Sunday’s matchup, things looked good for the Lions when speedy wide receiver Jameson Williams scampered 42 yards for the game’s opening touchdown …

Back at Ford Field in Detroit …

Entering Sunday, 49ers’ fans expressed concern with kicker Jake Moody, the No. 99 overall draft pick last April. During the regular season, the rookie made 21 of 25 field goals, but following the 48-yard, first-quarter miss Sunday, Moody failed to connect on three of four attempts …

With the Lions grinding out big plays on the ground, running back David Montgomery scored on a 1-yard plunge, giving the Lions an early 14-0 lead …

Coming right back on their next possession, 49ers All-World running back Christian McCaffrey bolted up the middle for a 2-yard score, his franchise-best 24th of the season …

After losing his starting job, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez continued to contribute on special teams and whenever he had an opportunity. The second-year professional received one Sunday when Derrick Barnes departed with an injury during the first quarter and Rodriguez intercepted a Purdy pass …

Taking advantage of the game’s first turnover, the Lions went up 21-7 on Jahmyr Gibbs’ 15-yard scamper. The two teams were among the NFL’s most explosive clubs this season. Through the opening 19 minutes, 43 seconds Sunday, the Lions held a 10-1 advantage on plays of 10 or more yards …

Aided by three third-and-long conversions, the Lions closed out the first half with a Michael Badgley, 21-yard field goal. The Lions outgained the 49ers, 280-132, during the opening 30 minutes, but the momentum was about to change in the third quarter on Brandon Aiyuk’s clutch catch downfield …

After the highlight-reel catch, Aiyuk wasn’t done, hauling in a 6-yard TD catch …

After Moody broke his skid with a field on the 49ers’ previous drive, the 49ers tied the game on McCaffrey’s 1-yard TD run …

When the Lions needed a big third-down play near the end of a dreadful third quarter, wide receiver Josh Reynolds ran open, but …

The 49ers erased a 17-point halftime deficit in the third quarter, leaving the Lions’ fanbase feeling a bit woozy …

With 20 unanswered, second-half points, the 49ers took their first lead of the game …

Despite a TD reception by Williams with 56 seconds remaining, the 49ers sealed the win about two minutes earlier on Elijah Mitchell’s 3-yard run, giving the 49ers a 34-24 lead …

Final score: 49ers 34, Lions 31 …

Known as a gambler, Lions coach Dan Campbell may have to answer for pressing his luck and not attempting a game-tying, 47-yard field goal with 7:32 remaining. The Lions went 0-for-2 on fourth-down attempts in the second half Sunday …

The NFC trophy just looks natural in Joe Montana’s hands, doesn’t it? …

Super Bowl VIII matchup …

49ers Lions NFC Championship Game NFL News and Rumors X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
