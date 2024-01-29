The San Francisco 49ers displayed why they were seeded first in the NFC playoffs.

The Detroit Lions showed why they have not won an NFL title since 1957.

Dominated by the Lions during the first half of Sunday’s conference championship game at Levi’s Stadium, the 49ers entered the locker room at halftime trailing by 17 points.

Aided by poor execution and key dropped passes by the Lions, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy scrambled out of trouble several times and fueled the 49ers to a 34-31 victory.

The 49ers advanced to meet the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

X users responded to the 49ers scoring 27-unanswered, second-half points, clinching the franchise’s 38th all-time playoff win, a new NFL record …

2023 NFC CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/wGnEW7wNcj — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 29, 2024

Purdy proved to be the difference …

#49ers QB Brock Purdy by half on Sunday: First half: 7-of-15 for 93 yards, 0 TD, 1 INT, -1 rushing yards Second half: 13-16 for 174 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT, 49 rushing yards — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) January 29, 2024

Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, the calm before the NFC Championship Game storm …

The Lions’ fans proved this season they will travel well in support of a winner. Despite the loss, the young franchise could be a contender for the next several seasons …

Crazy Lions fans, right? Wonder how that dude handled the deflating defeat? …

I will be at Ford Field tonight for the Detroit Lions game I want to be with THE PEOPLE when the Detroit Lions go to the Super Bowl #AllGrit pic.twitter.com/vUnsKVuoCD — Booner (@boonersports) January 28, 2024

Four plays into Sunday’s matchup, things looked good for the Lions when speedy wide receiver Jameson Williams scampered 42 yards for the game’s opening touchdown …

Back at Ford Field in Detroit …

Lions fans at Ford Field went WILD after Jameson Williams' TD 🔥 (via @CoyWire)pic.twitter.com/4Hn04VRRWX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 28, 2024

Entering Sunday, 49ers’ fans expressed concern with kicker Jake Moody, the No. 99 overall draft pick last April. During the regular season, the rookie made 21 of 25 field goals, but following the 48-yard, first-quarter miss Sunday, Moody failed to connect on three of four attempts …

NO GOOD! Jake Moody — who the Niners drafted in the 3rd round of the 2023 NFL Draft — can't knock the 48-yard attempt through. #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/8Lcnj1wOub — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 29, 2024

With the Lions grinding out big plays on the ground, running back David Montgomery scored on a 1-yard plunge, giving the Lions an early 14-0 lead …

Coming right back on their next possession, 49ers All-World running back Christian McCaffrey bolted up the middle for a 2-yard score, his franchise-best 24th of the season …

CMC not letting the @49ers go away quietly 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/dhOoWOmM9V — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2024

After losing his starting job, linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez continued to contribute on special teams and whenever he had an opportunity. The second-year professional received one Sunday when Derrick Barnes departed with an injury during the first quarter and Rodriguez intercepted a Purdy pass …

Taking advantage of the game’s first turnover, the Lions went up 21-7 on Jahmyr Gibbs’ 15-yard scamper. The two teams were among the NFL’s most explosive clubs this season. Through the opening 19 minutes, 43 seconds Sunday, the Lions held a 10-1 advantage on plays of 10 or more yards …

LIONS OFFENSE IS COOKING 🍳 pic.twitter.com/65Et8FfVAa — NFL (@NFL) January 29, 2024

Aided by three third-and-long conversions, the Lions closed out the first half with a Michael Badgley, 21-yard field goal. The Lions outgained the 49ers, 280-132, during the opening 30 minutes, but the momentum was about to change in the third quarter on Brandon Aiyuk’s clutch catch downfield …

After the highlight-reel catch, Aiyuk wasn’t done, hauling in a 6-yard TD catch …

After Moody broke his skid with a field on the 49ers’ previous drive, the 49ers tied the game on McCaffrey’s 1-yard TD run …

When the Lions needed a big third-down play near the end of a dreadful third quarter, wide receiver Josh Reynolds ran open, but …

A tough drop the Josh Reynolds pic.twitter.com/uL5rmNJbPk — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2024

The 49ers erased a 17-point halftime deficit in the third quarter, leaving the Lions’ fanbase feeling a bit woozy …

lions fans rn pic.twitter.com/UfH6IQmgfF — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2024

With 20 unanswered, second-half points, the 49ers took their first lead of the game …

49ers lead 27-24. Jake Moody converts 33-yard field goal, after drive stalled on back-to-back sacks of Purdy 9:52 remaining in QB 49ers trailed 24-7 at halftime.

In 1957, Lions trailed 24-7 at halftime before rallying to beat 49ers for NFC crown, at Kezar — Cam Inman (@CamInman) January 29, 2024

Despite a TD reception by Williams with 56 seconds remaining, the 49ers sealed the win about two minutes earlier on Elijah Mitchell’s 3-yard run, giving the 49ers a 34-24 lead …

Final score: 49ers 34, Lions 31 …

Known as a gambler, Lions coach Dan Campbell may have to answer for pressing his luck and not attempting a game-tying, 47-yard field goal with 7:32 remaining. The Lions went 0-for-2 on fourth-down attempts in the second half Sunday …

The NFC trophy just looks natural in Joe Montana’s hands, doesn’t it? …

Super Bowl VIII matchup …