NFL Fans Watch Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers Rally, Run Over Green Bay Packers In NFC Divisional Matchup At Rainy Levi’s Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey rambled through rainy conditions and the Green Bay Packers’ defensive front, scoring with 1:07 remaining to clinch a 24-21 victory in an NFL divisional-round playoff game Saturday night.

It proved to be a rare come-from-behind victory for the 49ers, who will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers-Detroit Lions winner next Sunday in their third consecutive trip to the NFC Championship Game.

Twitter users reacted to the 49ers improving to 1-31 when trailing by at least five points in the fourth quarter under coach Kyle Shanahan and Packers QB Jordan Love throwing an ill-advised pass to end their final drive.

Checking out Levi’s Stadium during the calm, before the NFC divisional storm …

49ers warming up to on-field reunions …

In an uneven first quarter, the 49ers ran just five plays and possessed the ball for only 3 minutes 13 seconds. The Packers, meanwhile, ran 22 plays while holding the ball for 11:47, but only scored three points …

On the 49ers’ second possession, Purdy hit tight end George Kittle for a 32-yard scoring reception, giving the 49ers a 7-3, second-quarter advantage …

The 49ers were forced to play without Deebo Samuel after injuring his shoulder in the first half. He was listed as questionable to return …

Versatile Wisconsin sports fans …

Dominating the Dallas Cowboys during their Wild Card matchup last week, the Packers scored four TDs on four trips to the red zone. The first three times they made it inside the 49ers’ 20-yard line Saturday, they managed just two Anders Carlson field goals …

On the Packers’ fourth-and-one play, it was curious the officials did not call a neutral zone infraction on the 49ers …

Packers’ Colby Wooden blocked the field-goal attempt of 49ers placekicker Jake Moody late in the second quarter. The Packers entered halftime trailing, 7-6 …

Entering the Packers-49ers rivalry time machine …

After a low-scoring first half, things started getting interesting after halftime. On a third-and-15 play, the Packers were granted new life on their opening drive of the second half when the 49ers were called for a 41-yard pass interference call. One play later, Love hit Bo Melton for a 19-yard TD reception, giving the Packers a 13-7 lead at 9:27 of the third quarter …

The 49ers responded quickly, propelled by 32-yard pass from Purdy to Kittle and a 39-yard scoring scamper by McCaffrey on the next play. The 49ers didn’t hold the advantage for long as the teams traded leads on the first three drives of the second half …

Keisean Nixon returned the following kickoff 73 yards, fumbled, but was backed up by teammate Eric Wilson with a slick, in-the-air recovery …

Boosted by Nixon’s return and Wilson’s recovery, the Packers reclaimed the lead on a 2-yard TD pass from Love to Tucker Kraft. The Packers tacked on a two-point conversion, earning a 21-14 advantage …

After the Packers scored on both second-half possessions, 49ers’ Dre Greenlaw intercepted Love, leading to Moody’s 52-yard field goal on the first play of the fourth quarter. There was no lead change this time as the Packers retained the lead (21-17) …

Five games back from an injury, Packers running back Aaron Jones surpassed the 100-yard mark in all five outings, the longest streak in team history. On the other side, the 49ers allowed a 100-yard rusher for the first time in 51 games, the longest streak in the league. This 53-yard scamper put the Packers in position to extend their lead, but Carlson missed a 41-yard field goal attempt. The rookie’s miss set up Purdy’s most notable drive of his young career …

McCaffrey clinched the 49ers’ fourth trip to the NFC title game in five seasons …

Love took several steps this season toward becoming the Packers’ long-term answer at QB. That is, if he can overcome this desperate, season-ending attempt …

Final score: 49ers 24, Packers 21 …

McCaffrey walking off the field: “It was rockin’ today. Another one at home next weekend, NFC championship” …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
