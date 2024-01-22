NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Watch Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs Revel In Another ‘Wide Right’ For Buffalo Bills During AFC Divisional Matchup At Highmark Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
travis kelce tackled in divisional game vs bills (1)

The last time the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills met in the NFL divisional playoffs, the AFC rivals produced an instant classic. The Chiefs’ 2021 victory was highlighted by a combined 25 points and three lead changes during the final two minutes.

Sunday’s meeting may have lacked the same level of late-game drama from three years ago, but the Chiefs’ 27-24 win featured its own amount of excitement. The Chiefs advance to the conference title game for the sixth consecutive season and will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.

Twitter users reacted to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes improving to 3-0 against the Bills in the postseason and 6-0 in divisional-round contests.

To keep Highmark Stadium clear of snow, the Bills put fans to work in the days leading up to Sunday’s matchup …

Here’s a quick look at what it took to prepare the stadium for Sunday’s NFL divisional game …

There’s Travis Kelce, but where’s Taylor Swift? …

There she is …

Bills’ DL Ed Oliver looked ready for kickoff …

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a field goal on their first possession. It was the seventh straight playoff game Mahomes engineered points on the Chiefs’ game-opening drive …

During their dominating defensive performance in last week’s Wild Card round, the Chiefs did not allow the explosive Miami Dolphins to take one snap inside the red zone. Against the Bills, however, the Chiefs allowed the Bills to penetrate their 20-yard line on their first two possessions. Allen scored on a 5-yard run, giving the Bills a 10-3 lead at 13:32 of the second quarter …

Stay cool, guys …

How can a defense lose track of Kelce? The future Hall of Fame tight end caught his 15th postseason TD pass from Mahomes, matching Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff scores by a QB-WR duo in NFL history. After the catch, Kelce flashed the heart hand to Swift …

Jason Kelce showed his brotherly love after Travis’ first TD in eight games …

After scoring on a 2-yard run with 26 seconds left until halftime, Bills QB Josh Allen and Kelce chatted it up en route to their respective locker rooms with the Bills leading 17-13 …

Connecting on their second scoring pass Sunday, the duo of Mahomes and Kelce claimed the NFL record for most postseason TDs by QB-receiver duo. The individual effort by Kelce opened the second-half scoring and proved to be the third lead change in over six minutes of game action …

Completing a 15-play, 75-yard drive, Allen hit Khalil Shakir on a 13-yard TD pass, giving the Bills their final lead, 24-20, at 3:23 of the third quarter …

On a tough 4-yard TD run by Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs claimed the matchup’s seventh – and final – lead change …

For Bills playoff historians, another “wide right” will not sit well for the players and fans this offseason …

Final score: Chiefs 27, Bills 24 …

Some Bills fans couldn’t handle the outcome …

Other frustrated fans attempted to belt Mahomes with a few snowballs, but they were “wide right,” too …

In the end, Mahomes embraced the challenge of playing on the road. The Chiefs next travel to Baltimore …

Topics  
Bills Chiefs NFL News and Rumors Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
jared goff geting hit vs bucs in divisional (1)

NFL Fans Watch Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions Knock Out Tampa Bay Buccaneers In NFC Divisional Matchup At Ford Field

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  4h
NFL News and Rumors
christian mccaffrey in nfc divisional game (1)
NFL Fans Watch Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers Rally, Run Over Green Bay Packers In NFC Divisional Matchup At Rainy Levi’s Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  22h
NFL News and Rumors
lamar jackso scrambles from texans in divisional game (1)
NFL Fans Watch Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens Overwhelm Houston Texans During Second Half At M&T Bank Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 20 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Lions bucs divisional round game matchup (1)
NFL Divisional Round Odds: BetOnline Sportsbook Favors 4 Home Teams, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 20 2024
NFL News and Rumors
San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85)
2024 AFC And NFC Championship Winner Odds: Ravens, 49ers Top List
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 19 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis (13)
2024 NFL Divisional Round Injury Report: Roster Updates For Playoffs
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 19 2024
NFL News and Rumors
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87)
Chiefs vs. Bills: 2024 Divisional Round Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jan 19 2024
More News
Arrow to top