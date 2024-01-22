The last time the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills met in the NFL divisional playoffs, the AFC rivals produced an instant classic. The Chiefs’ 2021 victory was highlighted by a combined 25 points and three lead changes during the final two minutes.

Sunday’s meeting may have lacked the same level of late-game drama from three years ago, but the Chiefs’ 27-24 win featured its own amount of excitement. The Chiefs advance to the conference title game for the sixth consecutive season and will travel to face the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 28.

Twitter users reacted to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes improving to 3-0 against the Bills in the postseason and 6-0 in divisional-round contests.

To keep Highmark Stadium clear of snow, the Bills put fans to work in the days leading up to Sunday’s matchup …

These fans took up the Buffalo Bills on their $20-an-hour offer to shovel snow, and they managed to have a little fun too! https://t.co/mYs8lq60jz pic.twitter.com/1F2nxWsgbQ — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 15, 2024

Here’s a quick look at what it took to prepare the stadium for Sunday’s NFL divisional game …

Watching the snow get removed for the Bills game is so satisfying. ❄️ (Via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/2kmm15KGWd — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 22, 2024

There’s Travis Kelce, but where’s Taylor Swift? …

There she is …

Some Travis Kelce fans are loving it pic.twitter.com/r06gjZFXsE — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Bills’ DL Ed Oliver looked ready for kickoff …

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a field goal on their first possession. It was the seventh straight playoff game Mahomes engineered points on the Chiefs’ game-opening drive …

Patrick Mahomes got him 😂

pic.twitter.com/ulgrJLn910 — PFF (@PFF) January 22, 2024

During their dominating defensive performance in last week’s Wild Card round, the Chiefs did not allow the explosive Miami Dolphins to take one snap inside the red zone. Against the Bills, however, the Chiefs allowed the Bills to penetrate their 20-yard line on their first two possessions. Allen scored on a 5-yard run, giving the Bills a 10-3 lead at 13:32 of the second quarter …

Stay cool, guys …

Tempers flaring in Buffalo 👀 pic.twitter.com/w5NTNWuHQ6 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

How can a defense lose track of Kelce? The future Hall of Fame tight end caught his 15th postseason TD pass from Mahomes, matching Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski for the most playoff scores by a QB-WR duo in NFL history. After the catch, Kelce flashed the heart hand to Swift …

TRAVIS JUST DID THE HEART HANDS AFTEE HIS TOUCH DOWN OMFGGGGG IM CRYING #TravisKelce #chiefskingdom pic.twitter.com/q50lbmh2e0 — kaylee (@kaylee1841780) January 22, 2024

Jason Kelce showed his brotherly love after Travis’ first TD in eight games …

After scoring on a 2-yard run with 26 seconds left until halftime, Bills QB Josh Allen and Kelce chatted it up en route to their respective locker rooms with the Bills leading 17-13 …

Travis Kelce and Josh Allen chopping it up on their way to the tunnel pic.twitter.com/QikQss8FHo — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Connecting on their second scoring pass Sunday, the duo of Mahomes and Kelce claimed the NFL record for most postseason TDs by QB-receiver duo. The individual effort by Kelce opened the second-half scoring and proved to be the third lead change in over six minutes of game action …

WHO ELSE BUT KELCE 🏹 pic.twitter.com/3EHjdGt6ys — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

Completing a 15-play, 75-yard drive, Allen hit Khalil Shakir on a 13-yard TD pass, giving the Bills their final lead, 24-20, at 3:23 of the third quarter …

On a tough 4-yard TD run by Isiah Pacheco, the Chiefs claimed the matchup’s seventh – and final – lead change …

THIS TOUCHDOWN IS A 10/10 😤 pic.twitter.com/IErEnUKWkp — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

For Bills playoff historians, another “wide right” will not sit well for the players and fans this offseason …

"Wide. Right. The two most dreaded words in Buffalo have surfaced again." – Jim Nantz 🏈🎙️ pic.twitter.com/iidtMBVueY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 22, 2024

Final score: Chiefs 27, Bills 24 …

WON FOR THE ROAD! pic.twitter.com/4x7PNPlnIx — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024

Some Bills fans couldn’t handle the outcome …

Bills fans are heartbroken pic.twitter.com/ZCOSAnbXLN — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) January 22, 2024

Other frustrated fans attempted to belt Mahomes with a few snowballs, but they were “wide right,” too …

All those snowballs were wide right 😭 pic.twitter.com/erEwe2NFol — BrickMuse (@BrickMuse) January 22, 2024

In the end, Mahomes embraced the challenge of playing on the road. The Chiefs next travel to Baltimore …

"We can play anywhere." pic.twitter.com/XuRKUO6xdK — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 22, 2024