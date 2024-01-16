NFL News and Rumors

NFL Fans Watch QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Freeze Out Pittsburgh Steelers During Wild Card Matchup At Snowy Highmark Stadium

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
5 min read
josh allen scrambles in wild card game (1)

Monday’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will be remembered for the pre-game blizzard, of course, and Josh Allen’s 52-yard touchdown run.

The career highlight for the Bills’ quarterback produced what proved to be the winning points during the 31-17 victory at a snowy Highmark Stadium.

The Bills, who had a five percent chance to make the playoffs about a month ago, collected their fourth consecutive Wild Card-round victory.

Up next, the Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night.

Twitter fans reacted with haste immediately following Allen’s scoring scamper, which came moments after a key interception.

With the kickoff temperature at 13 degrees, stadium staff worked hard to clear enough snow for the tough fans …

Some fans plowed their own trail …

Tight end Dawson Knox strolled out for a pre-game look at the field …

Allen hit Knox for a 9-yard touchdown, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive to open the game and warm up the crowd …

The “Bills Mafia” celebrated the game-opening touchdown …

A catch by Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was eventually overturned and ruled a fumble. It proved to be a big call …

One play after Pickens’ fumble, Allen hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard TD pass “right down the middle,” giving the Bills a 14-0 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter …

The Steelers first four possessions went five plays, punt; three plays, punt; one play, lost fumble; three plays, punt. As cold as a snowball fight, the Steelers gained 34 yards, an average of 8.5 yards per drive …

On the Steelers’ fifth drive, they finally got moving, advancing 88 yards on 10 plays, but Kaiir Elam made amends by picking off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph …

Allen scrambled and deeked his way for a 52-yard TD run, the longest scoring playoff rush in Bills playoff history. Down 21-0, the Steelers, who won nine one-score games, didn’t look like they wanted to tackle anyone in frozen Buffalo …

Following a blocked field goal attempt, the Steelers, on their seventh offensive possession, finally scored on Diontae Johnson’s 10-yard TD pass from Rudolph with 1:39 remaining in the first half …

On the Bills’ second second-half possession, Allen gets a lift – literally – for a third-quarter first down. The fourth-and-one conversion led to Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal, lifting the Bills to a 24-10 lead and pausing the Steelers’ 10-point run …

Pop star and new NFL fan Taylor Swift is everywhere these days …

The Bills and their fans were desperate to try and halt the Steelers’ second-half comeback attempt …

Good coaching helped the Steelers get back into the game. Capping a 12-play drive that consumed 6 minutes, the visitors cut their deficit to 24-17 on a 7-yard TD pass from Rudolph to Calvin Austin III …

Four minutes, five seconds later, the Bills answered with balance and effort on a 17-yard TD pass from Allen to Khalil Shakir …

Final score: Bills 31, Steelers 17 …

Time to get home – fast …

Topics  
Bills NFL News and Rumors Steelers Twitter
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
SC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13)

USC QB Caleb Williams Declares For 2024 NFL Draft

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  6h
NFL News and Rumors
Bill Belichick Helped Increase NE Patriots Valuation by 15x Before Retirement
Bill Belichick Helped Increase NE Patriots Valuation by 15x Before Retirement
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn at MetLife Stadium
Next Seahawks Head Coach Odds: Dan Quinn, Mike Vrabel Considered Top Options
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
NFL News and Rumors
New England Patriots former head coach Bill Belichick holds a press conference
Next Cowboys Head Coach Odds If Mike McCarthy Is Fired: Bill Belichick The Clear Frontrunner
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  9h
NFL News and Rumors
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Julio Jones (80) celebrates his 12-yard touchdown
Eagles vs. Buccaneers: 2024 Wild Card Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Best Prop Bet
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  14h
NFL News and Rumors
jared goff in playoff game vs rams (1)
NFL Fans Watch QB Jared Goff, Detroit Lions Outduel Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams During Wild Card Matchup At Ford Field
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  23h
NFL News and Rumors
cj stroud youngest win playoff game (1)
NFL Wild Card Fans Watch C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans Display Maturity In Cleveland Browns’ Playoff Rout At NRG Stadium
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jan 13 2024
More News
Arrow to top