Monday’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will be remembered for the pre-game blizzard, of course, and Josh Allen’s 52-yard touchdown run.
The career highlight for the Bills’ quarterback produced what proved to be the winning points during the 31-17 victory at a snowy Highmark Stadium.
The Bills, who had a five percent chance to make the playoffs about a month ago, collected their fourth consecutive Wild Card-round victory.
Up next, the Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night.
Twitter fans reacted with haste immediately following Allen’s scoring scamper, which came moments after a key interception.
With the kickoff temperature at 13 degrees, stadium staff worked hard to clear enough snow for the tough fans …
Shoveling ❄️for Buffalo Bill's 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dYN8kSJ6MR
— *BT* (@bikertrash68) January 15, 2024
Some fans plowed their own trail …
Just announced by the NFL and the Buffalo Bills: There are no assigned seats today at Highmark Stadium. Just find a place to stand and it is yours. pic.twitter.com/11sSaOaE0m
— Dave Cartwright (@TheChiefWildcat) January 15, 2024
Tight end Dawson Knox strolled out for a pre-game look at the field …
Dawson Knox.
Not cold.
🥶 #BillsMafia @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/nQ2FrLEK67
— Dan Fetes (@danfetes) January 15, 2024
Allen hit Knox for a 9-yard touchdown, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive to open the game and warm up the crowd …
DAWSON KNOX FOR SIX!
📺: @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/IOht4RlESp
— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 15, 2024
The “Bills Mafia” celebrated the game-opening touchdown …
Post Knox TD looking like Scarface pic.twitter.com/t9sZa2GsXE
— Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) January 15, 2024
A catch by Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was eventually overturned and ruled a fumble. It proved to be a big call …
Was this a catch and fumble by George Pickens?
Sure looks like it…pic.twitter.com/HAIOGTeMzx
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 15, 2024
One play after Pickens’ fumble, Allen hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard TD pass “right down the middle,” giving the Bills a 14-0 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter …
#BILLS HAVE A 14-0 LEAD!!#BillsMafia
pic.twitter.com/1GY0hFqNEJ
— XPlusSports (@XPlusSports) January 15, 2024
The Steelers first four possessions went five plays, punt; three plays, punt; one play, lost fumble; three plays, punt. As cold as a snowball fight, the Steelers gained 34 yards, an average of 8.5 yards per drive …
They're tossing snow in Buffalo ❄️😂
(via @BuffaloBills)pic.twitter.com/LTpGsA1G7G
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 15, 2024
On the Steelers’ fifth drive, they finally got moving, advancing 88 yards on 10 plays, but Kaiir Elam made amends by picking off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph …
A Kaiir Elam INT?! In this economy?! pic.twitter.com/QOMYkujkzS
— Pay The Bills Podcast (@PayTheBillsPod) January 15, 2024
Allen scrambled and deeked his way for a 52-yard TD run, the longest scoring playoff rush in Bills playoff history. Down 21-0, the Steelers, who won nine one-score games, didn’t look like they wanted to tackle anyone in frozen Buffalo …
Follow Josh Allen step for step on his 52 yard TD pic.twitter.com/VXdDYkWl8k
— Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 15, 2024
Following a blocked field goal attempt, the Steelers, on their seventh offensive possession, finally scored on Diontae Johnson’s 10-yard TD pass from Rudolph with 1:39 remaining in the first half …
That’s our guy! Diontae Johnson just scored his fifth touchdown in seven games 👀 🚀 pic.twitter.com/6x2XTvRsEH
— Rocket Nation (@RocketNationUT) January 15, 2024
On the Bills’ second second-half possession, Allen gets a lift – literally – for a third-quarter first down. The fourth-and-one conversion led to Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal, lifting the Bills to a 24-10 lead and pausing the Steelers’ 10-point run …
They literally carried Josh Allen for the 1st 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jyrAjdRCUP
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 15, 2024
Pop star and new NFL fan Taylor Swift is everywhere these days …
Apparently @taylorswift13 is now a @BuffaloBills fan #NFL #NFLPlayoffs @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/o6VhJdZMkH
— peter lombari (@lombari_peter) January 15, 2024
The Bills and their fans were desperate to try and halt the Steelers’ second-half comeback attempt …
A #Bills fan threw a snowball at George Pickens to try to stop him from catching the touchdown 💀pic.twitter.com/9xjGo2jION
— JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 16, 2024
Good coaching helped the Steelers get back into the game. Capping a 12-play drive that consumed 6 minutes, the visitors cut their deficit to 24-17 on a 7-yard TD pass from Rudolph to Calvin Austin III …
Mike Tomlin might be the best coach in ball pic.twitter.com/PXWThlYpD1
— The Bush Beat (@BushBeat69) January 16, 2024
Four minutes, five seconds later, the Bills answered with balance and effort on a 17-yard TD pass from Allen to Khalil Shakir …
HOW DID HE NOT GO DOWN?!
What an effort by Khalil Shakir
📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS
📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/M7bifWZrrK
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Final score: Bills 31, Steelers 17 …
FINAL: @BuffaloBills moves onto the Divisional Round! #NFLPlayoffs #PITvsBUF pic.twitter.com/EB1GVeYbJv
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024
Time to get home – fast …
🤔 I don’t have to go 💩anymore 😂😂#BillsMafia #BUFvsPIT pic.twitter.com/sE0Ci4BG5H
— Luis f. Montalvo 📖🎬👻🇵🇷 (@LuisfMontalvo) January 15, 2024