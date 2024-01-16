Monday’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers will be remembered for the pre-game blizzard, of course, and Josh Allen’s 52-yard touchdown run.

The career highlight for the Bills’ quarterback produced what proved to be the winning points during the 31-17 victory at a snowy Highmark Stadium.

The Bills, who had a five percent chance to make the playoffs about a month ago, collected their fourth consecutive Wild Card-round victory.

Up next, the Bills will host the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday night.

Twitter fans reacted with haste immediately following Allen’s scoring scamper, which came moments after a key interception.

With the kickoff temperature at 13 degrees, stadium staff worked hard to clear enough snow for the tough fans …

Some fans plowed their own trail …

Just announced by the NFL and the Buffalo Bills: There are no assigned seats today at Highmark Stadium. Just find a place to stand and it is yours. pic.twitter.com/11sSaOaE0m — Dave Cartwright (@TheChiefWildcat) January 15, 2024

Tight end Dawson Knox strolled out for a pre-game look at the field …

Allen hit Knox for a 9-yard touchdown, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive to open the game and warm up the crowd …

The “Bills Mafia” celebrated the game-opening touchdown …

Post Knox TD looking like Scarface pic.twitter.com/t9sZa2GsXE — Trainwreck Sports (@TrainwreckSprts) January 15, 2024

A catch by Steelers wide receiver George Pickens was eventually overturned and ruled a fumble. It proved to be a big call …

Was this a catch and fumble by George Pickens? Sure looks like it…pic.twitter.com/HAIOGTeMzx — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 15, 2024

One play after Pickens’ fumble, Allen hit tight end Dalton Kincaid for a 29-yard TD pass “right down the middle,” giving the Bills a 14-0 lead with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter …

The Steelers first four possessions went five plays, punt; three plays, punt; one play, lost fumble; three plays, punt. As cold as a snowball fight, the Steelers gained 34 yards, an average of 8.5 yards per drive …

On the Steelers’ fifth drive, they finally got moving, advancing 88 yards on 10 plays, but Kaiir Elam made amends by picking off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph …

A Kaiir Elam INT?! In this economy?! pic.twitter.com/QOMYkujkzS — Pay The Bills Podcast (@PayTheBillsPod) January 15, 2024

Allen scrambled and deeked his way for a 52-yard TD run, the longest scoring playoff rush in Bills playoff history. Down 21-0, the Steelers, who won nine one-score games, didn’t look like they wanted to tackle anyone in frozen Buffalo …

Follow Josh Allen step for step on his 52 yard TD pic.twitter.com/VXdDYkWl8k — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) January 15, 2024

Following a blocked field goal attempt, the Steelers, on their seventh offensive possession, finally scored on Diontae Johnson’s 10-yard TD pass from Rudolph with 1:39 remaining in the first half …

That’s our guy! Diontae Johnson just scored his fifth touchdown in seven games 👀 🚀 pic.twitter.com/6x2XTvRsEH — Rocket Nation (@RocketNationUT) January 15, 2024

On the Bills’ second second-half possession, Allen gets a lift – literally – for a third-quarter first down. The fourth-and-one conversion led to Tyler Bass’ 45-yard field goal, lifting the Bills to a 24-10 lead and pausing the Steelers’ 10-point run …

They literally carried Josh Allen for the 1st 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jyrAjdRCUP — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 15, 2024

Pop star and new NFL fan Taylor Swift is everywhere these days …

The Bills and their fans were desperate to try and halt the Steelers’ second-half comeback attempt …

A #Bills fan threw a snowball at George Pickens to try to stop him from catching the touchdown 💀pic.twitter.com/9xjGo2jION — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) January 16, 2024

Good coaching helped the Steelers get back into the game. Capping a 12-play drive that consumed 6 minutes, the visitors cut their deficit to 24-17 on a 7-yard TD pass from Rudolph to Calvin Austin III …

Mike Tomlin might be the best coach in ball pic.twitter.com/PXWThlYpD1 — The Bush Beat (@BushBeat69) January 16, 2024

Four minutes, five seconds later, the Bills answered with balance and effort on a 17-yard TD pass from Allen to Khalil Shakir …

HOW DID HE NOT GO DOWN?! What an effort by Khalil Shakir 📺: #PITvsBUF on CBS

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/rnjmj1Pg4j pic.twitter.com/M7bifWZrrK — NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2024

Final score: Bills 31, Steelers 17 …

Time to get home – fast …