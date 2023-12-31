From former coach Jimmy Johnson joining the Dallas Cowboys’ Ring of Honor to CeeDee Lamb establishing new franchise single-season receiving records to the Detroit Lions’ three-game-winning, 2-point conversion attempts, the Cowboys’ 20-19 victory at AT&T Stadium on Saturday night was controversial and an instant NFL classic.

The Lions, taking advantage of the Cowboys’ questionable play-calling on the preceding offensive series and soft defensive coverage, scored on a clutch drive to pull to within one point with 23 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Lions QB Jared Goff completed a misdirection pass to tackle Taylor Decker, who claimed he reported eligible to on-field officials, but was called for illegal touching. The second attempt resulted in a Cowboys interception, but Micah Parsons was called for entering the neutral zone, giving the Lions one more shot.

On the third attempt, backup tight end James Mitchell dropped a low and wide pass.

Twitter users responded to the controversial ending.

Lions coach Dan Campbell disputed the Decker penalty during his post-game press conference …

Coach Campbell on the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/xo0rQQi9C4 — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 31, 2023

The victory keeps the Cowboys alive in the NFC East. To claim the division title, they need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose one of their final two games and the Cowboys need to beat the Washington Commanders during Week 18 …

Heading into 2️⃣0️⃣2️⃣4️⃣ with a dub! ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7BAfSOZvM7 — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 31, 2023

The Cowboys entered Saturday night’s matchup unbeaten in seven home games, averaging an NFL-high 39.9 points per outing. They outscored the visitors by 171 points and created 10 more turnovers. Against the Lions, they claimed their 16th straight home game and proved they can win a close contest at AT&T Stadium …

During the halftime ceremony, the Cowboys honored their former two-time Super Bowl-winning coach, who spoke to the partisan crowd …

“HOW ‘BOUT THEM COWBOYS?!” Jimmy Johnson still knows how to fire up a crowd 🔥 📺: #DETvsDAL on ESPN/ABC

📱: Stream on #NFLPlus https://t.co/urKeZaIvCL pic.twitter.com/l59MsZOVZ3 — NFL (@NFL) December 31, 2023

What was Derrick Barnes doing on the blitz? All the Lions linebacker had to do was remember his fundamentals and wrap up. Instead, quarterback Dak Prescott and Lamb made the team pay by scoring on the NFL’s longest touchdown pass this season …

Derrick Barnes unblocked and whiffs 92 yard TD pic.twitter.com/jxDbi14jcs — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) December 31, 2023

Lamb’s 92-yard TD reception was the longest of his career and second longest in Cowboys history, behind the 95-yard connection from ex-QB Don Meredith to “Bullet” Bob Hayes in 1966 ….

DAK TO CEEDEE LAMB FOR 92 YARDS

pic.twitter.com/AMRcPGKIxa — PFF (@PFF) December 31, 2023

Already with five tackles in the game, Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis, who played his college ball at Michigan, reacted to pick off a Jared Goff screen attempt in the second quarter. It was Lewis’ first interception since a Week 7 matchup against the Lions last season …

Jourdan Lewis reads the play to perfection and picks it!pic.twitter.com/pwPF4x5nZJ — Tom Downey (@WhatGoingDowney) December 31, 2023

Sam LaPorta should be considered a rookie of the year candidate, but the Lions’ tight end endured a forgetful first half Saturday. He missed at least two blocks and had just one catch on his first five targets …

With the Cowboys threatening to go up two scores, the Lions caught a break with Lamb fumbling through the end zone, creating a turnover …

The Cowboys have now fumbled at the one yard line two games in a row. #NFL pic.twitter.com/GIkx5pFOeH — how bout dem DOLPHINS?! (@YaggzYT) December 31, 2023

Some NFL insiders are lobbying for league officials to review that rule …

TRUE OR FALSE: The touchback rule is the worst rule in the #NFL and needs to be abolished immediatelypic.twitter.com/aiPLTE5viS — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 31, 2023

Lions coach Dan Campbell continues to be one of the NFL’s most-aggressive gamblers on fourth down …

Running back David Montgomery capped the Lions’ 13-play drive with a 3-yard scoring run to open the second half and take a 10-7 lead …

After the Lions retook the lead on Michael Badgley’s 30-yard field goal, Prescott directed the Cowboys right back, going 5-for-5 on the drive, highlighted by two big plays to Brandin Cooks. The second pinpoint throw resulted in Cooks’ 8-yard TD …

Compiling 227 yards on 13 receptions, Lamb became the fifth receiver to top 200 yards this season. For the season, Lamb established new franchise single-season highs with 122 catches and 1,651 yards …

Brandon Aubrey remained perfect with a 43-yard field goal, giving the Cowboys a 20-13 lead with 1:41 remaining in the fourth quarter. Then the fun really started …

Capping a nine-play, 75-yard drive in 1:18, Amon-Ra St. Brown scored with a “head of steam” to set up the wild finish. “They are going for two and the win” …

In what appeared to be a season-defining moment for Decker, his 2-point conversion was wiped off the scoreboard …

OMG #68 Taylor Decker didn’t report for the #Lions on the 2-point conversion and Dan Campbell is livid. THIS COST THE LIONS THE GAME!!#DETvsDAL pic.twitter.com/3pOAc9bSKT — Mike McDaniel (@MikMcDaniel) December 31, 2023

Some game-time video appears to show Decker reporting …

ESPN just showed video of Taylor Decker #68 reporting to the ref? pic.twitter.com/7TOYXiNFsG — Ben Cummins (@BenCumminsFF) December 31, 2023

Another video shows Goff directing Decker to speak to the officials …

Looks like Jared Goff sent Taylor Decker to report as an eligible receiver… A wild night in the NFLpic.twitter.com/PQgC1QJWqx — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 31, 2023

The Lions’ third and final attempt fell wide and short …

After the game, Decker claimed he reported …

#Lions Taylor Decker: “I did what I was told to do.” pic.twitter.com/nAniCMAZIh — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) December 31, 2023

Referee Brad Allen released a statement …

Referee Brad Allen told pool reporter @calvinwatkins that No. 70 Dan Skipper reported and No. 68 Taylor Decker did not. The report: pic.twitter.com/4FWpUHmhxJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2023