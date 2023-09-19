NFL News and Rumors

NFL Players React As Nick Chubb Is Carted Off Field With Knee/Leg Injury

Wendi Oliveros
Nick Chubb

It is difficult to be universally liked; however, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is the closest thing to being one of the most liked and respected players in the NFL.

Even in enemy territory at Acrisure Stadium when he went down with an injury, the Steelers fans gasped when they saw the replay and gave him a huge round of applause while chanting “Chubb” as the cart carrying him drove into the locker room.

 

His NFL peers took to Twitter to share their feelings for Chubb.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry used emojis to describe his feelings.

Chubb’s former teammate running back D’Ernest Johnson, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, hated what he saw.

His ex-quarterback Baker Mayfield, shared his love for Chubb.

And Kareem Hunt, his former running back partner, reminded all of us that Chubb identifies with the superhero Batman so hopefully it will not be as bad as it looked.

 

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Jackson Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence are praying for Chubb.

CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who has also worked closely with the Browns in her career, said it better than the rest of us possibly could.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes is gutted just like us.

 

Browns NFL News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
