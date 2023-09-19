It is difficult to be universally liked; however, Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is the closest thing to being one of the most liked and respected players in the NFL.

Even in enemy territory at Acrisure Stadium when he went down with an injury, the Steelers fans gasped when they saw the replay and gave him a huge round of applause while chanting “Chubb” as the cart carrying him drove into the locker room.

Nick Chubb – getting a standing ovation as he leaves the stadium – Go #Browns pic.twitter.com/bp4L2FDK7I — Paul Brown 🇬🇧 Browns fan🏈 London News 🎥Vlogger (@PaulBrown_UK) September 19, 2023

His NFL peers took to Twitter to share their feelings for Chubb.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry used emojis to describe his feelings.

Chubb’s former teammate running back D’Ernest Johnson, now with the Jacksonville Jaguars, hated what he saw.

Damn man I hate to see that happen😔 Praying for you Chubb 🙏🏾🦇 — D’Ernest Johnson (@DernestJohnson2) September 19, 2023

His ex-quarterback Baker Mayfield, shared his love for Chubb.

Love you Nick…Prayers up. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) September 19, 2023

And Kareem Hunt, his former running back partner, reminded all of us that Chubb identifies with the superhero Batman so hopefully it will not be as bad as it looked.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Jackson Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence are praying for Chubb.

Prayers for Nick Chubb🙏🏾 — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) September 19, 2023

Nick Chubb…🙏🏻 — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) September 19, 2023

CBS Sports reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala, who has also worked closely with the Browns in her career, said it better than the rest of us possibly could.

I get that we’re supposed to be unbiased impartial journalists. But Nick Chubb is everything football is supposed to be. The way he runs, the way he works, the teammate he is… I feel so deflated. And am praying for a miracle. #Browns 💔 — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 19, 2023

ESPN’s Mina Kimes is gutted just like us.

Goddamnit there are few football players on earth who give me more joy than Nick Chubb. I’m sick for him. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) September 19, 2023

NFL Betting Guides 2023