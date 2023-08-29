NFL News and Rumors

NFL Preseason: Twitter Reacts To Teams’ Most Surprising Moves On Cutdown Day

Jeff Hawkins
The day of broken dreams. That’s Tuesday. NFL cutdown day.

All 32 franchises were required to trim often 90-man preseason rosters down to 53 and Twitter users reacted to some of the more surprising moves.

Finalizing regular-season rosters …

Big dreams with long odds often end on cutdown day …

Cutdown day has a different effect on some NFL podcasters. Some react emotionally when they learn of certain players getting the boot …

A simple, but logical question to ask …

Some curious moves were already executed …

Despite any public relations hit a team may receive, all cuts are executed because “this is a business” …

Speaking of emotional cuts. Some brought tears …

Where’s DeWayne going? …

The Cardinals suddenly have QB1 concerns …

Getting let loose …

Some players just get beat out for their position …

A bit stereotypical, are we? …

The Rypien legacy took a hit …

The Texans are in search of quality defenders, right? …

Chase Winovich’s next gig could come as the new lead actor in a reboot of “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams” …

Could Cole Beasley challenge Winovich for a “Grizzly Adams” audition? …

Not cut, but Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is playing hardball …

The Patriots must have alternate plans …

Here’s a comprehensive list of all cuts Tuesday …

If you haven’t had enough of NFL talk Tuesday, there are more than enough options to keep the digital conversation going …

 

