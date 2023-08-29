The day of broken dreams. That’s Tuesday. NFL cutdown day.

All 32 franchises were required to trim often 90-man preseason rosters down to 53 and Twitter users reacted to some of the more surprising moves.

Finalizing regular-season rosters …

#NFL Teams have to be cut down to 53 players by 4pm today pic.twitter.com/rqFE6OgUMu — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 29, 2023

Big dreams with long odds often end on cutdown day …

There are over a million high school football players. Only 9.4% play college, about 96,000. Of college players, only 2,880 get invited to an NFL camp. The men getting cut today are at the top 0.28% of players in the world. That’s how hard it is to make the NFL. @SportsSturm — Jason Taylor (@jtaylor4001) August 29, 2023

Cutdown day has a different effect on some NFL podcasters. Some react emotionally when they learn of certain players getting the boot …

The moment Bears TE Stephen Carlson got CUT, courtesy of @nic_rohloff and myself 😂😂#DaBears pic.twitter.com/6BHLfZMaGs — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) August 29, 2023

A simple, but logical question to ask …

What is the most surprising move on NFL cut day? pic.twitter.com/GhkQUTRFdY — Bookie Blitz 🏈 (@bookie_blitz) August 29, 2023

Some curious moves were already executed …

Our @VincentFrankNFL looks at the eight biggest surprises ahead of #NFL roster cuts on Tuesday. https://t.co/XOmE8kyulj — Sportsnaut (@Sportsnaut) August 29, 2023

Despite any public relations hit a team may receive, all cuts are executed because “this is a business” …

#BREAKING: Bills safety Damar Hamlin has been CUT from the 53 man roster… “It was a really tough decision” said Coach McDermott “at the end of the day, this is a business and we need to keep the best 53 players on the team” pic.twitter.com/Qd8Tjmftp9 — Simon Charles (@S_CharlesNFL) August 29, 2023

Speaking of emotional cuts. Some brought tears …

Malik Cunningham was cut so he could sign a QB1 deal !!! pic.twitter.com/gt6CcbQukA — BrycenNFL 👑 (@BrycenNFL) August 29, 2023

Where’s DeWayne going? …

The Cardinals suddenly have QB1 concerns …

The Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray (ACL) Will Begin The Season On The PUP List The Cardinals Also Cut Veteran QB Colt McCoy Leaving Josh Dobbs & Rookie Clayton Tune As Active QBs#BirdGang #NFL #TitleTribe pic.twitter.com/V95TYgLkqw — Toilets To Titles Podcast Network (@ToiletsToTitles) August 29, 2023

Getting let loose …

If there’s been a surprise so far for the #Seahawks cut down to 53 players, waiving Joey Blount stands out after making the team a year ago. Details on Seattle’s decision to waive/injure the former Virginia standout:https://t.co/115RWXiXjY — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 29, 2023

Some players just get beat out for their position …

Kinda surprised the Bears cut Nathan Peterman, I’m sure he’ll be back on the PS. It just goes to show how much Tyson Bagent impressed the Bears staff this summer. His talent as a UDFA exceeded the value of having experienced QB’s supporting Justin Fields. pic.twitter.com/pOYV9ZhOem — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) August 29, 2023

A bit stereotypical, are we? …

NFL reporters at the end of every tweet about a roster cut pic.twitter.com/DY88M3X7U3 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) August 29, 2023

The Rypien legacy took a hit …

Cuts tracker: QB Brett Rypien among 19 Rams players cuthttps://t.co/2IcSduVpnx pic.twitter.com/hPNhIyr9z6 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 29, 2023

The Texans are in search of quality defenders, right? …

Update: #Texans cut starting LB Christian Kirksey, per @MikeGarafolo Kirksey started 29 games over the past two seasons for Houston and was team captain last year. He recorded 124 tackles, 3 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 7 QB Hits and 2 INTs last year. pic.twitter.com/EOldexfTIQ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2023

Chase Winovich’s next gig could come as the new lead actor in a reboot of “The Life and Times of Grizzly Adams” …

Update: #Texans release former #Patriots 3rd round pick, DE Chase Winovich, per @KPRC2 He also played for the #Browns in his career and recorded 12 career sacks. Also, the #Eagles cut WR Greg Ward, per @MikeGarafolo pic.twitter.com/HYXFygR2G9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023

Could Cole Beasley challenge Winovich for a “Grizzly Adams” audition? …

WR Cole Beasley is being cut by the New York #Giants #NYGiants pic.twitter.com/bdmtEytUwM — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) August 29, 2023

Not cut, but Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor is playing hardball …

BREAKING: my sources are telling me Jonathan Taylor will start the year on the PUP BUT, has no intentions to play this year for the Colts, he wins willing to sit out till traded. Follow me for up to date updates on cut day. pic.twitter.com/jWajjK0Z4J — Gavin Samson (@NFL_GavinSamson) August 29, 2023

The Patriots must have alternate plans …

The Patriots have waived QB Bailey Zappe, Mailk Cunningham and Trace McSorley. The only QB on the roaster at this time is Mac Jones. #Patriots #NFLCuts #PatriotsNews #BeantownSportsFanatics pic.twitter.com/Vht1Cb5bdP — Beantown Sports Fanatics (@BeantownSF) August 29, 2023

Here’s a comprehensive list of all cuts Tuesday …

More NFL releases: #Cardinals cut RB Corey Clement#Texans cut WR Jalen Camp#Broncos cut Kicker Brett Maher#Saints cut TE Jesse James#Falcons cut CB Darren Hall#Texans cut TE Eric Tomlinson Full list of roster cuts from all 32 NFL teams so far, here:https://t.co/wFpxH17OGy — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 29, 2023

If you haven’t had enough of NFL talk Tuesday, there are more than enough options to keep the digital conversation going …

