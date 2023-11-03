NFL News and Rumors

NFL Thursday Night Football: Pittsburgh Steelers Boot Tennessee Titans At Acrisure Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
titans steelers tnf (1)

In his first NFL start, Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis became the fourth quarterback to collect four touchdown passes during his debut.

In comparison, Pittsburgh Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, the lone signal-caller selected in the first round during the 2022 draft, made his 21st start on Thursday Night Football and was still seeking his first three-TD outing.

Twitter users reacted to the two young QBs taking backstage to the teams’ placekickers until Pickett completed the go-ahead TD pass late in the fourth quarter, leading the Steelers to a 20-16 victory at Acrisure Stadium.

Looking along Steel City’s 50-yard line …

Warming up for his first appearance on Thursday Night Football, Levis, who registered a 130.5 passer rating during his debut last Sunday, prepared for his second NFL start …

LB T.J. Watt needs no introduction in Pittsburgh …

The Steelers lined up for a prime-time showcase event …

Steelers running back Najee Harris opened the scoring Thursday on a 10-yard scamper ….

The Titans responded with a Nick Folk field goal, the first of three through three quarters …

Who needs a helmet? Certainly not Watt …

Levis displayed his arm strength, driving the Titans past midfield …

Levis’ second-quarter march was capped by Derrick Henry reaching out to put the Titans in the lead …

Following Henry’s TD run, the teams exchanged field goals, with Folk connecting on his second 36 yarder as time expired in the first half …

Highlighting halftime news throughout the NFL landscape, the Dolphins staged their second practice in Germany …

There appeared to be enough room, but the Steelers were forced to settle for a field goal and a 13-13, third-quarter tie, when …

Titans WR Treylon Burks flashed a “thumbs up” after the scary injury …

In town to support his brother, J.J Watt waved the Steelers’ Terrible Towel (sort of) …

J.J. Watt’s extra energy must have helped. Diontae Johnson caught his first TD pass since Week 17 of 2021, giving the Steelers a 20-16 lead with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Johnson hauled in 119 catches between TD receptions …

Creating the game’s lone turnover, Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander sealed the Titans’ eighth-consecutive road loss with a goal-line interception …

For Pickett, Thursday’s fourth-quarter rally capped his seventh comeback win already in his career …

NFL News and Rumors
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

