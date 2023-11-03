In his first NFL start, Tennessee Titans rookie Will Levis became the fourth quarterback to collect four touchdown passes during his debut.
In comparison, Pittsburgh Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, the lone signal-caller selected in the first round during the 2022 draft, made his 21st start on Thursday Night Football and was still seeking his first three-TD outing.
Twitter users reacted to the two young QBs taking backstage to the teams’ placekickers until Pickett completed the go-ahead TD pass late in the fourth quarter, leading the Steelers to a 20-16 victory at Acrisure Stadium.
Looking along Steel City’s 50-yard line …
Thursday Night Football!
Warming up for his first appearance on Thursday Night Football, Levis, who registered a 130.5 passer rating during his debut last Sunday, prepared for his second NFL start …
Primetime debut for @will_levis 🙌

LB T.J. Watt needs no introduction in Pittsburgh …
Pittsburgh's playmaker on defense: @_TJWatt

The Steelers lined up for a prime-time showcase event …
Will the @steelers get their 5th win of the year?

Steelers running back Najee Harris opened the scoring Thursday on a 10-yard scamper ….
Najee up the middle for an opening drive @steelers TD!

The Titans responded with a Nick Folk field goal, the first of three through three quarters …
36 YD FIELD GOAL TITANS!!! 7-3.

Who needs a helmet? Certainly not Watt …
.@_TJWatt giving it all 💪

Levis displayed his arm strength, driving the Titans past midfield …
Will Levis senses pressure and makes an off-platform throw to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine for a first down!

Levis’ second-quarter march was capped by Derrick Henry reaching out to put the Titans in the lead …
Derrick Henry runs through contact and extends for six!

Following Henry’s TD run, the teams exchanged field goals, with Folk connecting on his second 36 yarder as time expired in the first half …
End of the first half in Pittsburgh.

Highlighting halftime news throughout the NFL landscape, the Dolphins staged their second practice in Germany …
Day ✌️ of practice in Frankfurt!
There appeared to be enough room, but the Steelers were forced to settle for a field goal and a 13-13, third-quarter tie, when …
George Pickens didn't get 2 feet in on this catch
Titans WR Treylon Burks flashed a “thumbs up” after the scary injury …
#Titans WR @TreylonBurks being carted off the field in Pittsburgh.
In town to support his brother, J.J Watt waved the Steelers’ Terrible Towel (sort of) …
J.J. Watt with a Terrible Towel during Renegade
J.J. Watt’s extra energy must have helped. Diontae Johnson caught his first TD pass since Week 17 of 2021, giving the Steelers a 20-16 lead with 4:02 remaining in the fourth quarter. Johnson hauled in 119 catches between TD receptions …
Touchdown Diontae Johnson! Steelers take the lead with 4:02 to go. @Juiceup__3

Creating the game’s lone turnover, Steelers linebacker Kwon Alexander sealed the Titans’ eighth-consecutive road loss with a goal-line interception …
Kwon Alexander. Game.
For Pickett, Thursday’s fourth-quarter rally capped his seventh comeback win already in his career …
FINAL: @Steelers improve to 5-3.
