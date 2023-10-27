NFL News and Rumors

NFL Thursday Night Football: Twitter Reacts To Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Sinking Tampa Bay Buccaneers At Highmark Stadium

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
josh allen going against bucs on thursday night football (1)

What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills?

Are they not one of the top Super Bowl contenders?

Well, seven weeks into the NFL season, the Bills did not play up to expectations.

Twitter users reacted to the Bills getting back on track with a 24-18 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The difference?

“I think we played with more passion tonight,” Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid told Prime Video after the game. “Coming out, playing with more energy.”

The scene …

Bills fans get fired up by legendary wide receiver Andre Reed …

Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick created a special moment for one of his fans …

Bills special teams ace Josh Norman lined up his target and connected …

Revealed! Bills quarterback Josh Allen is jealous of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce …

Correction! Allen audibled “JR Smith,” not “Taylor Swift.” Allen utilized a series of athletes’ names Thursday to try and throw the Buccaneers’ defenders off kilter …

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir opened the game by lowering his shoulder – and an after-the-catch boom to Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis III (24) …

The Bills got a hand in keeping the Bucs off the scoreboard early …

At the start of the second quarter, Allen, who is 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, threw on a fourth-and-1 play from a shotgun formation. Curious call, for sure …

Scampering return set up the Bills in prime-time position …

Taking advantage of Deonte Harty’s punt return, Allen scrambled up the middle to give the Bills a 10-0, second-quarter lead. Allen looked free …

Temper, temper, guys …

The post-Tom Brady Bucs retain postseason aspirations …

Following an Allen interception by William Gholston, the Bucs rallied to even the prime-time matchup …

Sweet redemption for the Bills’ rookie, scoring his first career TD …

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half. Was it getting late early for the Bucs? …

The Bills hit the team trifecta Thursday. They received quality QB play from Allen, tough hitting from the defenders and a precise 48-yard punt …

Down by two TDs, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield directed an extended 7-plus minute drive, but some fans questioned the tactics behind its execution …

“We ain’t done yet.” That was the general sentiment after Mayfield finally completed a 17-play, 92-yard TD drive in 7:21, before converting a tipped 2-point conversion to pull to within 24-18 with 2:44 remaining …

An additional thought on the Bucs’ extended fourth-quarter scoring venture …

And, for good measure, one more opinion on the Bucs’ clock management …

Despite the time-crunch criticisms, Mayfield had the final chance and threw the game’s final pass into the end zone, but Chris Godwin “turned around a second too late” …

Fitzpatrick kept playing after the final whistle …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
