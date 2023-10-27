What’s wrong with the Buffalo Bills?

Are they not one of the top Super Bowl contenders?

Well, seven weeks into the NFL season, the Bills did not play up to expectations.

Twitter users reacted to the Bills getting back on track with a 24-18 victory over the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football.

The difference?

“I think we played with more passion tonight,” Bills rookie Dalton Kincaid told Prime Video after the game. “Coming out, playing with more energy.”

The scene …

Bills fans get fired up by legendary wide receiver Andre Reed …

Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick created a special moment for one of his fans …

HEARTWARMING: This kid is a diehard #Bills fan and got to meet his favorite player Ryan Fitzpatrick, who signed his gear, the kid started crying, and then Fitz gave him a massive hug Touching💙♥️💙♥️ pic.twitter.com/FXPSmXdrRW — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) October 27, 2023

Bills special teams ace Josh Norman lined up his target and connected …

Revealed! Bills quarterback Josh Allen is jealous of Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce …

Josh Allen actually called a Taylor Swift audible call… 😆 "TAYLOR SWIFT, TAYLOR SWIFT"pic.twitter.com/sh613dPPXD — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 27, 2023

Correction! Allen audibled “JR Smith,” not “Taylor Swift.” Allen utilized a series of athletes’ names Thursday to try and throw the Buccaneers’ defenders off kilter …

Josh Allen's audibles so far tonight: – LeBron James

– JR Smith

– Jamal Adams

– Bobby Wagnerpic.twitter.com/PWc5XS6zXN — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 27, 2023

Bills wide receiver Khalil Shakir opened the game by lowering his shoulder – and an after-the-catch boom to Buccaneers defensive back Carlton Davis III (24) …

Khalil Shakir already has two catches and a truck stick on the opening drive 🚛

pic.twitter.com/nGVCfVPXSt — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2023

The Bills got a hand in keeping the Bucs off the scoreboard early …

Shaq Lawson the one who got a hand on the FG. Sean McDermott looked a tad bit excited. pic.twitter.com/UgxuiCr6mE — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) October 27, 2023

At the start of the second quarter, Allen, who is 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, threw on a fourth-and-1 play from a shotgun formation. Curious call, for sure …

DONT MAKE A SCENE, ITS JUST DEAN!#GOBUCS STOP BUFFALO ON 4TH #1 REDZONE DEFENSE IN THE NFL pic.twitter.com/g9p4UytAHj — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿🎙 (@ZacOnTheMic) October 27, 2023

Scampering return set up the Bills in prime-time position …

Deonte Harty covered plenty of ground on his way to setting the Bills up near the red zone.#TBvsBUFpic.twitter.com/qYPUbqMuU2 — TalkHub (@neemeshp14) October 27, 2023

Taking advantage of Deonte Harty’s punt return, Allen scrambled up the middle to give the Bills a 10-0, second-quarter lead. Allen looked free …

Josh Allen legs one out for the TD It’s 10-0 Bills after the PAT #GoBucs #BillsMafia

pic.twitter.com/TMVcm0zwoE — Awkward Sports Media (@sports_awkward) October 27, 2023

Temper, temper, guys …

The #Bills and #Buccaneers are fighting and #Bucs Jake Camarda took off his helmet and swung it… and the refs picked up the flag! pic.twitter.com/yEl16GePDS — Tanner Phifer (@TannerPhiferNFL) October 27, 2023

The post-Tom Brady Bucs retain postseason aspirations …

Brady may be gone but the Buccaneers still have a Superbowl caliber defense. #TNFonPrime https://t.co/xTGOqUo8Ke — Keith (@Keith_95) October 27, 2023

Following an Allen interception by William Gholston, the Bucs rallied to even the prime-time matchup …

Sweet redemption for the Bills’ rookie, scoring his first career TD …

First career TD for Dalton Kincaid! pic.twitter.com/Aql1zF18Fo — The GOAT House (@GoatHouseNFL) October 27, 2023

Bills wide receiver Gabe Davis capped a nine-play, 75-yard drive to start the second half. Was it getting late early for the Bucs? …

Josh Allen putting the kids to bed soon. pic.twitter.com/852lRBIFfD — The Bush Beat (@BushBeat69) October 27, 2023

The Bills hit the team trifecta Thursday. They received quality QB play from Allen, tough hitting from the defenders and a precise 48-yard punt …

Down by two TDs, Bucs QB Baker Mayfield directed an extended 7-plus minute drive, but some fans questioned the tactics behind its execution …

This is asinine all this time being wasted by the #GoBucs on this drive trailing by two scores with less than 4 minutes left. Terrible football and game management. — Ian Cameron (@bobano) October 27, 2023

“We ain’t done yet.” That was the general sentiment after Mayfield finally completed a 17-play, 92-yard TD drive in 7:21, before converting a tipped 2-point conversion to pull to within 24-18 with 2:44 remaining …

WE AIN'T DONE 📺: #TBvsBUF on Prime Video pic.twitter.com/yYqvXPTSET — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) October 27, 2023

An additional thought on the Bucs’ extended fourth-quarter scoring venture …

Might be the strangest drive I’ve seen from a football team this year lol #Buccaneers — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 27, 2023

And, for good measure, one more opinion on the Bucs’ clock management …

Despite the time-crunch criticisms, Mayfield had the final chance and threw the game’s final pass into the end zone, but Chris Godwin “turned around a second too late” …

Had the distance, but the hail mary is incomplete and the Bills will get the win. #TBvsBUF pic.twitter.com/VAGWiedAh6 — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2023

Fitzpatrick kept playing after the final whistle …

Shirtless Ryan Fitzpatrick… Always a Buffalo fan favorite 😂 pic.twitter.com/pMDeoYmBkU — NFL (@NFL) October 27, 2023